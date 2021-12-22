CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 Youth Congressional Art competition through Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, according to a news release. The competition is open to high school students only. Exceptions will be made for schools that have 7th through 12th grades on one campus. Artwork submissions can be mailed or hand delivered to the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, in Charleston.
The exhibit is scheduled to open at the Culture Center on Friday, March 4, 2022. The WVDACH will host an arts workshop and awards ceremony.
Submitted artwork can be in any one of the following categories: paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer generated and photography. Each entry must be original in concept, design and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Each student can submit up to two entries.
Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each piece of artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide and 4 inches deep. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
The winner from each congressional district will have their artwork displayed at the United States Capitol for an entire year in the Congressional Art Competition, as well as receive a $100 Blick Art Materials gift card. The three first place winners will have their artwork framed by the WVDACH. A $50 Blick Art Materials gift card is also awarded to five second place winners.
Each entrant must submit a student information and release form with a teacher’s signature. Students can get entry forms with a complete list of rules and guidelines from their school’s art teacher(s), or by contacting Charles Morris, WVDACH director of museums, at 304-558-0220 or Charles.W.Morris@wv.gov.
