WINFIELD — The Putnam County Sheriff's Department during the month of June responded to 1,280 calls for assistance, made 37 felony arrests and 90 misdemeanor arrests, according to a news release from Sheriff Steve Deweese.

The Road Patrol also investigated 54 auto crashes, and issued 16 misdemeanor citations. Furthermore, the Road Patrol arrested eighteen 18 DUIs and completed 163 written complaints; 53 warrants and 31 Domestic Violence Petitions served in person. Home Confinement averaged 33 inmates with 165 home verifications, and Western Regional Jail averaged 85 inmates per day. The Process Division served 446 civil papers.

The Tax Office accepted 50 concealed carry permits and issued 130 permits; 1,174 DMV decals were also issued.

