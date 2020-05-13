CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) is seeking partnerships with organizations across the state to help feed children during the summer months, according to a news release. Just as during the COVID-19 pandemic, when school is out during the summer months, community programs and organizations are vital to ensuring children in West Virginia are still receiving the nutrition they need, especially in low-income areas.
County boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations (501 (c)(3)) are encouraged to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), which ensures children (ages 18 and under) facing food insecurity continue to receive free, nutritious meals during the summer when they do not have access the School Breakfast or National School Lunch programs. Sponsors typically represent schools, churches, community centers, libraries, housing complexes and summer camps.
“We are grateful for those that have stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to help our schools feed children, but it is still vitally important that community partners and organizations participate in the Summer Food Service Program to ensure these supports continue through the summer months and that no child goes hungry,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Now more than ever, providing consistent, quality nutrition throughout the summer helps children return to the classroom ready to learn and succeed.”
Organizations interested in becoming a 2020 summer sponsor should contact Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves with the Office of Child Nutrition at cboehm@k12.wv.us or snsnuffer@k12.wv.us or by calling 304-558-3396.
Summer feeding sites and additional information will be updated at https://wvde.us/child-nutrition/summer-food-service-program/sfsp-resources/.
For more information, contact Christy Day, Office of Communications, at 304-558-2699 or Christy.Day@k12.wv.us.