HUNTINGTON — When buying a home, it’s not uncommon to quickly develop a wish list of projects to be done around the house, but that’s the easy part.
The snag comes when it is time to find a contractor to complete those projects, some of which are booked out weeks or even months in advance.
But if you’re willing to wait, reliable home improvement contractors are easily within reach and often times at a homeowner’s fingertips, even if they don’t realize it.
Old Colony Realtors Jim and Karen Twohig said the key to getting projects on your bucket list done is to plan ahead.
Some trends the Twohigs have seen in the line of home improvement updates are kitchen and bathroom renovations, enhancing outdoor entertainment areas and building on extra rooms to existing homes.
Those are the big projects, but in their experience, the Twohigs also said sometimes the greatest challenge is getting dependable contractors whose schedules are easily filled to take on smaller jobs outside of those big ticket items.
“Ask your experienced Realtor for recommendations. Realtors working with buyers and sellers daily are consistently asked for recommended contractors,” Karen Twohig said.
She also suggested reaching out to individual contractors for recent references and contacting them about their experience with the contractor before hiring them for a project.
Maybe you’re not looking to make major improvements to a home, but looking to purchase one. A key aspect of the buying process is hiring a home inspection service to examine the property before purchase.
“When someone is looking for a house, the cosmetic stuff, from what I have found, most people don’t care when it comes to light fixtures and paint colors and stuff like that because when they buy they are looking to put their own touch on the house,” said Shannon Skaggs, owner and founder of Skaggs Electrical Repair and Home Inspections.
A good foundation is one that’s easily built upon. Skaggs referred to the home inspection process as a bargaining tool of sorts for the buyer so that they aren’t unknowingly walking into a situation that might lead to major repairs such as roofing, heating, air and electrical repairs that a buyer might not be prepared for.
“It’s about making sure a house is safe and efficient to live in. I think that’s the biggest part,” Skaggs said. “You’re not trying to be picky, just want to make sure everything is working so the buyer can move in, make it their own and not have to worry about those different things.”
Skaggs began his company a little more than a year ago but has several years of experience as a electrician. He said that he has experienced first hand the demand some contractors are under to provide service to the area.
“I stay busy. It’s more than I can typically handle as far as fitting it all into my schedule,” Skaggs said. “Some people are willing to wait for two weeks while other are trying to close a real estate deal, and I try and get them done as quick as possible and help out the real estate agents and everyone else in the home buying process.”