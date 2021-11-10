To many of you, Glasgow is probably a small town in Kanawha County — but it’s not the only place with that name in the world. In fact, there are 14 towns named Glasgow in the United States alone, and several others spread across the globe. The original one, though, is in Scotland.
Glasgow is an ancient city. It has the biggest population of any Scottish city and is the largest seaport in Scotland. Over the centuries, it has been visited by kings and queens as well as many other famous people, and it has been the site for numerous important meetings — but none that were as important as the one that is going on there right now.
Called Cop26, which stands for the 26th “Conference of the Parties,” it is being attended by almost all the countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — UNFCCC — which was an agreement that was made in 1994, 27 years ago. It’s called No. 26 because it was initially scheduled to be held last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.
You may wonder why this meeting is so important, and the answer is that our planet is getting warmer, to a large extent because of emissions from fossil fuels that are used by us. Burning these fuels produces hot gases that are called greenhouse gases. These become trapped in the earth’s atmosphere and prevent heat from escaping into space. This means that the world is now 1.2 degrees C warmer than it was in the 1800s and there is 50% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than there was back then.
1.2 degrees may not seem a lot, but it is the reason the ice caps are melting and it is why the past 10 years has been the warmest since records began. It is also why we are seeing rising sea levels, heatwaves with record temperatures, storms, floods and massive wildfires all over the world.
The problem is viewed as so important that 25,000 representatives from more than 200 countries said they would attend the conference. Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the meeting for Britain by telling the delegates that, because of climate change, “the world was strapped to a ticking doomsday device.” Other national leaders were due to speak on the first couple of days of the conference, with President Biden and several of his cabinet members there to represent United States interests.
The last conference on this scale was in Paris in 2015, where the attendees agreed an accord and budget to ensure greenhouse gas emissions were reduced worldwide. The United States government later withdrew from that accord, and President Biden began by apologizing for that and by stating the US was now ready to lead the world in this matter.
Queen Elizabeth was also due to be there as host, but has been told to rest by her doctors and so she addressed the delegates by video link. She was represented at the venue by Prince Charles, who is known as an ardent environmentalist, even going so far as to have his car converted to run on a mixture of wine and cheese whey instead of gasoline. In his speech he said that the pandemic showed how devastating a global, cross-border threat would be and he emphasized that action is needed now because, in his words, “time has run out.”
The well-known broadcaster and TV personality Sir David Attenborough spoke as a representative of the people and said that he believed we could achieve our aims over the next generation. He finished by saying, “We need to not just talk about what we can do, but to do what we can.”
Although she wasn’t invited as an attendee at the conference, Greta Thunberg, the outspoken teenage Swedish activist for climate change, is set to speak at an outside rally and has since taken part in several protest marches. When she arrived in Glasgow on Saturday, Thunberg was greeted by hundreds of cheering fans, most of them young people, and seemed set to get a good reception from the ordinary people of Scotland.
Unfortunately, some of the world’s most important leaders announced before the conference that they would not be attending. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, said he would not be there due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, as did the leaders from Japan, Mexico, Brazil etc. Mr. Putin’s government also announced that he wouldn’t make a speech by video link as “Glasgow were unable to set up the facilities.” The Turkish president changed his mind and said he would not attend at the last minute due to concerns about his security, but the most notable non-attendee was President Xi Jinping of China. China is currently the biggest producer of greenhouse gases in the world and it is feared that any final deal on reducing these will be less effective without Chinese agreement.
Despite these absences, the aim of the conference is to reduce the world’s emissions of carbon to a level of net zero by the year 2050. By doing this, they hope to reduce the global warming effect to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit but, in order to have any hope of achieving it, scientists say we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to half today’s levels by 2030.
Attempts to do this are already in place. Electric vehicles are a growing slice of the market, while wind farms and solar production of energy are cutting the use of fossil fuels. On the first day of the conference an agreement was also reached to stop deforestation of the earth by 2030. Trees absorb carbon dioxide, but the earth is losing forests the size of Italy every year. Delegates have also pledged to reduce methane gas production from oil and gas.
Is what is being promised enough? No one knows. I guess it depends on how honest the various governments are in their promises and how determined they are to carry out what they agree to do.
I have to prepare this article a week in advance and so, as I’m writing, the conference is still in its early stages. By the time you read it, it will be almost over. It began on Oct. 31 and is scheduled to finish on Friday of this week. I have no doubt that many promises will have been made and a lot of agreements will have been reached, as is usual at meetings between nations. This time these promises and agreements are important to all of us and, for the sake of our futures, and the futures of generations yet to come we need to ensure that we all do everything we can to make certain these promises are kept in order to safeguard our beautiful world.