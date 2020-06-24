There seems to be a lot of very depressing news in the media lately and so I thought this week I’d like to talk about something a little more light-hearted.
I’ll start with a question. Who among you believes in fairies? It may seem to be a silly question and I’m not even going to try to guess the answer, but I’m sure that most of you are thinking, “not me.” You probably think fairies belong in folk tales from the distant past, children’s bedtime stories and Disney or Harry Potter movies.
So, what exactly is a fairy? Well, the answer to that is, it depends on where you come from and what you believe. To most of us the word probably conjures up an image of a tiny, human-like creature flying around on fragile wings while waving a magic wand, a little like Tinkerbell in Peter Pan. In some cultures, though, the word fairy is used to describe any magical creature, including pixies, goblins, gnomes etc.
Stemming from Celtic, Cornish, Scots, German, French and Irish myth, the word in English folklore has come to mean a particular kind of small, magical being, although in the first Queen Elizabeth’s time, elves were included in the term.
In a way, I guess those of you who think fairies belong in old folklore tales are correct, at least as far as the distant past is concerned. The first written record of fairies in English appears to come from Gervase of Tilbury, a renowned lawyer and cleric, who was writing 800 years ago, around the turn of the 12th century. This story was followed by various other tales through the middle ages and on into the 17th and 18th centuries.
In 1645, a peasant girl named Anne Jeffries is said to have been singing while she walked in the countryside. It seems the fairies liked her song so much that she said six little men dressed in green came and transported her to a place filled with beautiful gardens. Anne later woke to find herself lying on the grass surrounded by worried friends. From that day it was reported she had the power to heal but, in a time when fear of witchcraft was rampant, she rarely spoke of her encounter again.
Just over a hundred years later, in 1757, a British churchman, Edward Williams, wrote saying that, when he was a child, he and other children had been playing when they came across a procession. According to his story there were eight couples marching in line and each of them was only a few inches tall. When the little people saw the children they shouted at them and one, resembling a little old man, aggressively chased them away.
Fast forward another century and a man named Neil Colton reported that he, his brother and a female cousin were picking berries when they heard strange music. They went to investigate and found a group of tiny people playing and dancing. When the fairies realized they’d been seen, according to Colton, a little old woman came running after them brandishing a stick with which she hit his cousin in the face, causing the girl to immediately collapse. The two boys dragged her away and fetched a priest, Father Ryan, who succeeded in reviving her with a prayer.
You may be thinking these are just old stories from a time when the world was much more naïve and people believed in magic, witches and that sort of thing. That may be so, but there are much more modern tales to consider. The most famous, I guess, would be the Cottingley Fairies. In 1917 two girls, Elsie Wright, aged 16, and her cousin Francis Griffiths, 9, were playing near a small stream. They came back home wet and dirty and their mothers demanded to know how they’d gotten into that state. They claimed they’d been playing with fairies and were not believed, so they borrowed a camera and went out again. Thirty minutes later they returned and Elsie’s father developed the film, which showed two pictures, one with four fairies and the other of Elsie with a tiny gnome.
Elsie’s father immediately guessed the pictures were faked, but her mother believed they were genuine. She showed them to other people and they eventually reached Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the author of the Sherlock Holmes stories. He wrote about what had happened and the pictures were examined by a photography expert and two photographic companies. One company said there was some evidence of fakery, but didn’t specify what, and the other two said they appeared to be genuine.
Various tests were carried out, including giving the girls cameras with marked film. These produced three more photographs, each purporting to show them interacting with fairies. The pictures were examined by a variety of experts but 60 years later, both women were still denying they’d faked the pictures. It wasn’t until 1983, after the British Journal of Photography said they were not genuine, that they finally confessed to faking them while still maintaining they had seen fairies. They even disagreed about the final picture with Elsie saying it, too, was a fake, but Frances insisting it was genuine.
Both ladies have now passed away and we’ll never know how much of their story was true. Likewise, we cannot verify the story told by the Somerset farmer’s wife who, as recently as 1962, claimed that one day, when she was lost, a tiny man dressed in green appeared, pointed her in the right direction and then vanished. A couple of years later two women from nearby Cornwall claimed to have also seen a little man dressed in green, but this one apparently attacked them and scared them so much they ran from him.
Even more recently the American folk singer Artie Traum reported that he was walking in the woods when he heard strange music and voices urging him to run. The sounds got louder, resonating through his head and it was only after he’d obeyed and left the woods that the noises faded.
There are other similar reports from across Europe and even as far away as Australia, and in 2014, the Faery Investigation Society — yes, there really is such a thing — recorded 450 encounters with the little people. Personally, I try to keep an open mind about such things until they are proven one way or another, but I shall be keeping a careful eye open in the woods today because June 24 is International Fairy Day.