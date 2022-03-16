There seems to be just one subject dominating the national, and international, news at the moment, and that is the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. It’s happening half a world away from us, but it’s already impacting on all our lives as anyone who has filled their car with gas lately will testify. The rise in fuel prices will inevitably lead to other items such as travel, food and clothing becoming more expensive and, since it is likely to have such an impact on our wallets, I for one am curious about the place that is having such a far-reaching effect.
The Ukraine is a European state yet, despite having visited many different places over there, I confess I know very little about the country and I have no doubt, many of you are equally in the dark.
I have always imagined it to be a small place, but, after doing some research online, I’ve discovered in fact that it’s the second-largest state in Europe, only being beaten by Russia. It covers an area of more than 233,000 square miles — that’s nearly four times bigger than West Virginia. Situated on the Black Sea in Eastern Europe, it borders six other countries, including Poland, Hungary and Belarus, and, in addition, it shares a border that is 1,200 miles long with Russia. It has a population of 43 million people and it’s officially a semi-presidential republic with an elected president, prime minister and parliament
I have always thought its official name was “The Ukraine” but apparently this is incorrect, both politically and grammatically. According to the Ukrainian government the name means “Borderlands” and the country should just be called Ukraine, without the definite article “The.”
The region has a long history of human habitation. We know that Neanderthal man lived in the Molodova area of the country at least 45,000 years ago, because he left traces of his dwellings and his tools there and these have recently been excavated by archeologists.
Modern man moved in to the Crimean Mountains region around 10,000 years later and, by 5,000 years before the birth of Jesus, people were widespread throughout the area we now call Ukraine.
Throughout history, many different peoples have lived in the country. Several nomadic tribes who, it is thought, may have helped with the early domestication of the horse made their homes in the area. For a thousand years, Greek and Roman colonies flourished and then, around the eighth century, we come to what is known as the “Golden Age of Kyiv.”
This was a period of around 400 years during which the Slavic tribes living in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia joined in a loose federation that stretched from the White Sea in the north across most of Eastern Europe to the Black Sea in the south. For a time, its capital was the ancient city of Kyiv, which was founded around 1,500 years ago and is today’s capital city of Ukraine. At its height the “Rus,” as the Federation was known, was the biggest state in Europe.
That state was divided into several principalities, which often warred with each other as their rulers fought for dominance. The Federation’s power rose and waned several times and it finally fell when the Mongols invaded during the 13th century. Kyiv was completely destroyed by the victorious Mongols in the year 1240, with 98% of its population being massacred.
Over the succeeding centuries, Ukraine was dominated by foreign states. Poland invaded and so did the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. The Republic of Genoa founded several colonies that became big, commercial centers along the Black Sea coast and the area was increasingly settled by Polish immigrants.
The land was transferred to the Kingdom of Poland in 1569, a move that was satisfactory to many of the upper classes but which made some of the peasants turn for protection to the Cossacks. Part of the trouble was over religion. The Polish ruling classes were Catholic while the Cossacks and many of the peasants preferred to follow the Orthodox religion. Tartars raided into the territory, carrying off thousands of captives and for the next three centuries the area was riven by conflict.
While Poland had been establishing itself in the Ukraine, to the northeast Russia had formed and was growing in strength. There followed more years of war, but by 1654 Russia had formed a protectorate and, despite having a different way of life and language, the Russian Empire controlled the country into the beginning of the 20th century.
World War I changed the situation. Ukrainians fought for Russia, and for their opponents, Austro-Hungary, then Germany invaded and the country was devastated but a spirit of nationalism was born and, in 1917 the Ukrainian War of Independence began. Finally WWI ended and the Treaty of Versailles recognized Ukraine as an independent country.
It did not last long. Communism had overtaken Russia and in bitter fighting over the next couple of years the Ukrainian government fell; to be replaced by a Communist puppet regime. Things got worse in the 1930s as Stalin’s policies led to widespread famine in the country, so much so that when World War II started, many Ukrainians fought with Germany against the Russians.
Their efforts were wasted and at the end of the war, Ukraine once more became part of the Russian Empire.
That lasted until 1991, when the Soviet Union fell and many small republics became independent. Ukraine was one of them, but in the period since then it has been an uncomfortable independence with Russia regaining the Crimea and inciting civil war in the eastern provinces of the country. Now, after just 31 years, it seems the Soviets are trying to regain control of the whole country. Much of the rest of the world is protesting and imposing sanctions, hence our spiraling gas prices. I guess we will have to wait to see if our efforts have any effect.
This has been a very brief piece on the tumultuous history of the corner of the world that is Ukraine. The current reasons why its much larger neighbor has invaded is a complicated story that would take up far more space than we have here, and so I’ve not talked about them. I just hope and pray that the conflict is soon over and, whatever the outcome, that the Ukrainian people can go forward and finally live their lives in peace.