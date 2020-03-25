Under normal circumstances, on the day you read this I would be sorting through my closet, trying to decide what I’m going to pack for my biennial trip across the Atlantic to England. It’s usually a hard decision, I have to have enough clothes for a couple of weeks but I also have to save space in my suitcase, and some of my weight allowance, for things my family want me to take over there and also for bringing back various British things I like that are hard to get here.
Given the current state of the world, though, I’m sure most of you will have realized, I’m not in the process of packing because I’m not going. I booked the flights with Virgin Atlantic way back in September of last year. They were good flights and they were reasonably priced, too. I was going to fly from Charleston to Atlanta, where there was a short layover before going overnight from Atlanta to Heathrow Airport in London, returning the same way two weeks later.
I’d arranged for my brother to pick me up at the other end and I was planning to spend a week with each of my daughters while their children were on their spring break. Unfortunately, due to the worldwide virus pandemic, I’ve had to cancel the vacation that I’ve been looking forward to all year.
I follow the news closely and I confess I foresaw there would eventually be a ban on flights to and from Europe. It was a hard decision but, not wishing to be caught far from home, I cancelled before the president made his announcement. I will say the airline was very good about it and, even though my tickets were clearly marked “non-refundable,” they sent the money back to my account within a couple of days, without any questions or arguments. Naturally I was pleased about that, but I am still very disappointed about not being able to go.
I was really looking forward to seeing my family, and now I have no idea when I might be able to rebook the flights. It seems no one can say how long the present situation will last, but I’m not anticipating being able fly for several months yet, and I wouldn’t be surprised if perhaps I won’t be able to go at all this year. In the meantime, of course, I know I’m going to be concerned about how my family are faring in this crisis.
Britain has instigated its own flight ban and is said to be considering instituting a lockdown policy. All schools are all closed as of last Friday and in London, which has the highest number of cases in Britain, stores are being shut and much of the public transport system has closed down.
As you will already know, over here the schools and colleges are also closed. I believe it’s a wise precaution, despite the fact that, as far as we are aware at the time of this writing, there are only eight confirmed cases in West Virginia.
In Europe meanwhile, Italy, France and Spain have each already imposed a strict lockdown policy. I have a friend who is currently on vacation in Spain and he tells me the latest rules say he can only leave his apartment for one specified hour each day and during that time he can only visit a supermarket or a pharmacy, all other businesses are closed and the beaches are deserted. Anyone who ignores the rules is subject to arrest and a heavy fine.
From what I’m told, I have no doubt Britain will soon be imposing the same draconian policies. People there who are over 70 are already being advised to be prepared to self-isolate for up to four months. Many concerts and sporting events have been postponed indefinitely and, as of last weekend, soccer, which is the national sport, and which is rarely cancelled, has had every single game called off and there is already talk of foregoing the rest of the domestic season, which was scheduled to go on into May. European soccer competitions and the Euro 2020 finals that were set for this summer have already been cancelled. A complete ban of this sort has never happened before, even during the two world wars.
Just like over here, there are reports of mass panic buying in Britain, although many of the big supermarket chains have now imposed a limit to the number of items of any one sort people can buy.
Some of the bigger retailers are also imposing designated hours when only seniors will be allowed in to the stores to shop in order to ensure they get a share of what’s available. This won’t completely solve the panic-buying problem of course, but the government say that there is plenty of everything if people would stop bulk buying and hoarding, so these policies may help the situation a little.
As I said earlier, at the time I’m writing this there are eight reported cases here. There will be further confirmed cases in West Virginia, of course, it’s inevitable. Short of cutting ourselves off completely from our neighboring states, all of whom already have numerous cases, there is little we can do to prevent it.
We are still in a very fluid situation. I have to prepare this column a few days in advance and, when I began this piece, there were no virus cases in West Virginia, I’ve changed that several times and today we have eight, but by the time you read this there could be several more. My friend, who I said was on vacation in Spain, has been returned to Britain by the RAF but now has to spend two weeks in isolation. London is on lockdown, the Queen has self-isolated at Windsor and finally I heard today that my 21-year-old niece, a kindergarten teacher, also has to go into isolation as she stayed in a house with someone who has now proved positive for the virus.
We’ve survived other epidemics and even pandemics throughout recorded history though, and I’m sure, despite the fear and panic-buying this one has engendered, we will get through this one, too. I hope and pray that you all stay safe and that this thing is soon over. Please, dear readers, do all you can to stay healthy and may God bless you all.