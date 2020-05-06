I don’t remember the first time I ate pizza. It was certainly not when I was a child — back then, the local takeout restaurants in the British city where I lived were almost invariably the iconic fish-and-chip shops. That’s not to say there wasn’t Italian food around; the first recorded Italian restaurant in Britain was called the “Italian Eating House” and it opened in London way back in the year 1803. Its menu hasn’t survived the passage of time though, and so there is no evidence that it served anything that resembled pizza.
Indeed, it’s very unlikely that it did, because the world’s first true pizzeria didn’t open until 27 years later, in Naples, Italy. It’s still in business today, so, if you ever find yourself in that city try it, it’s called Antica Pizzeria Port’Alba.
Pizza is much older than 1830, of course. There are archaeological records that show people have been adding things to their bread almost from the time they first learned to bake it. The ancient soldiers of the Persian emperor Darius I are said to have baked a type of flatbread and topped it with cheese and dates more than 2,600 years ago, while the Ancient Greeks left documents showing they would put oil, olives, herbs and cheese on their bread, something they still do to this day.
The word pizza, meaning bread with toppings, is at least a thousand years old, first appearing in Naples, Italy, in the year 997. Through the middle ages, it tended to be a home-baked food but, in what were then the separate Italian States, pizza was being sold by street vendors and from bakeries by the late 18th and early 19th centuries. In the early days what was available was a kind of flat bread that was topped with salt, cheese, garlic or basil.
No one is certain when tomatoes were first included in the recipe, although the fruit was certainly available — having been brought back to Tuscany from Peru by Spanish explorers as early as 1548. Tomatoes didn’t have a very auspicious beginning in Europe, however, as some people thought they were poisonous. The earliest record of them being used in pizzas is from a legend that says when Queen Margherita of Savoy and her husband, King Umberto I of Italy, visited Naples in 1889, they tired of all the fancy dishes that were prepared for them. Instead they asked their staff to find them some simple, local food. A local pizza maker, Raffaele Esposito, was therefore commissioned to make a variety of pizzas in honor of the royal pair’s visit.
Among the varieties Esposito produced was one that depicted the colors of the new Italian flag with its white mozzarella cheese, green basil and red tomato paste. The queen liked it so much she later sent an official letter of recognition that is still displayed in the pizzeria today. In return, the pizza was named after her and the pizza margherita was born.
Despite its popularity in Italy, pizza didn’t seem to cross Europe to Britain until the 1930s. In 1934, the Olivelli Restaurant opened for business in London, and, among its surviving papers is a recipe for making a margherita pizza. There were few other places serving it though, and it wasn’t until the mid-’60s that Pizza Express opened the first of its chain of British restaurants, once again in London. The new fast food proved popular and five years later, Pizzaland opened its own chain with Pizza Hut following shortly afterward and Domino’s in the mid-’80s. Even then I don’t believe I tried pizza, my tastes at that time were more inclined toward Chinese and Indian cuisine.
Of course, America’s love for pizza started long before Britain’s, but the word “pizza” still didn’t appear in print in the United States until 1904, when it was used in an article in the Boston Journal. The food itself was brought into the country with the 19th-century wave of immigrants who came from Italy, particularly those from the Naples region. Most of them came into America via Ellis Island, and their first experience of the United States was New York City. It was here that many of them settled and naturally they brought the foods they were used to eating with them.
One of these immigrants was Gennaro Lombardi, a young man who set up a business in 1897 that sold tomato pies. Sales were good and, in 1905, he applied for the first license to operate a pizzeria in the city. This latest venture, the first in America, was also a success; immigrants loved a taste of home, and soon pizzerias were popping up both inside and outside the city. Mario’s, in the Bronx, opened in 1919 and is still going strong today, while other places opened in New Jersey and Connecticut. Chain restaurants began to appear on the East coast, but it wasn’t until shortly before World War II that a family called D’Amore introduced the pizzeria to California.
Since then, the pizza industry has grown exponentially. There are at least six pizza restaurants within a couple of miles of my home and probably many more within driving distance. Statistics tell us that around 3 billion pizzas are eaten in the USA each year, and that’s enough to cover 100 acres. In fact, on any given day, around 13% of Americans will eat it, and that all adds up to almost one slice per person per week, which accounts for an awful lot of cheese and pepperoni.
As I said at the start of this piece, I don’t remember eating my first slice of pizza. I know I ate it in Britain before I came to this country, but I have an idea it wasn’t until the early 1990s. I know I liked it and I still enjoy a slice or two today, as long as it’s made right. I like it with a thicker base that’s not too crisp, with very light sauce, extra cheese and lots of pepperoni, but definitely no pineapple! Writing about it has given me an appetite, so I think we might order pizza tonight.