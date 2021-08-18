As you know, London is the capital of Great Britain. It’s the country’s biggest city but, if you look at a map, you’ll see it’s in an unusual position, tucked away in the far southeast corner of England. You may well wonder why the city’s founders decided to build their capitol there instead of in the middle of the country where they would have easier and faster access to the rest of it. To find the answer, we have to look at the country’s geography, and we also need to travel back in time a couple of thousand years.
People had lived where the capital now stands long before that, of course. Archaeologists have found the remains of a large timber building there that is around six thousand years old and the surviving piles of a wooden bridge that was built more than three thousand years ago have been discovered on the south bank of the River Thames.
It is the river that provides part of the answer to London’s location. The Thames is one of the longest rivers in Britain. It rises in the west of England and goes eastwards to enter the North Sea just after flowing through the heart of London. It almost cuts the country into two pieces, posing a barrier to north-south movement and that’s why the geography is important.
Two thousand years ago, when the Romans first invaded Britain, there were probably just a few huts in the wide valley of the Thames where London now stands.
The invaders landed somewhere on the south-east coast and advanced into the country against stiff opposition until they came to the wide barrier that was the river. The eastern end of the Thames is tidal, i.e. it is affected by the rising tides, and the invaders crossed at the closest point on the river that wasn’t subject to the sea. Whether they found an existing bridge or built a temporary one isn’t clear but, within a few years of arriving they had built a permanent crossing point near where the current London Bridge now stands.
People tend to congregate at the crossing point of a river and this was no exception. A few buildings were erected on the north bank of the Thames and they swiftly grew into a small town. This suffered a setback when a British tribe, the Iceni, under the leadership of Queen Boudicca, revolted against Roman rule. The tribesmen easily took the town, massacred all those who’d been unable to flee and burned the buildings. That could have been the end for London but it came back after the revolt was suppressed. It was bigger, better and included a great port where shipping from all over the known world could call.
The Romans built a wall around the city but it soon outgrew that, although it did suffer a decline in Anglo-Saxon times, only picking up again toward the end of the first millennium. Since then it has grown continually on both sides of the river until today it is home to nine million people with several millions more living on the outskirts. It’s not only the city that has changed, when the Romans first arrived they found the Thames was more than 300 yards wide with marshland on both sides, today the flow is restricted to one hundred yards.
London is a great city but its expansion, and the narrowing of the river flowing through it, have brought their own problems. You may recall I said it was built where the river becomes a tidal estuary, in fact the tide from the north sea can affect the river up to 90 miles inland from its mouth and it can rise up to 24 feet in places.
Given a low-lying city, a river whose course has been narrowed by people building and one which carries much of the rainfall from the southern half of England, there has to be the chance of occasional floods. Couple this with its tidal nature and that chance is compounded when storms in the North Sea cause a tidal surge. This surge occurs when storms cause an unusually high tide to be pushed up the river and, when the Thames is already swollen by heavy rains inland, this can be catastrophic for London.
There have been floods in the city throughout the centuries but, in 1928, London suffered one of the most devastating. There was heavy snow in the west and middle of England over Christmas 1927 then, on New Year’s Eve there was a sudden thaw coupled with very heavy rain. The
Thames carried the water away from the affected areas but rose dramatically in its lower reaches. That in itself was a problem for the capitol but, at the same time, there was a major cyclone in the North Sea that caused a storm surge in the river. On Jan. 7 the Thames overflowed and flooded much of the center of the city. Fourteen people died in the resultant flood, thousands more were made homeless, areas of the city were so badly damaged that they had to be rebuilt and, for a day, Big Ben and parliament stood in a foot of water.
There were further partial floods in 1953 and 1959, and it was apparent that something had to be done so, in the ‘70s parliament approved the plan for the Thames Barrier. Built across the river to the east of London the barrier came into operation in 1982. It has three positions. Normally it remains open to allow the river to flow into the sea and the tides to move upstream. It can, when needed, be closed and in this position it prevents tidal surges from pushing water into the river. There is also an intermediate state where limited amounts of tidewater can pass under the barrier.
The barrier consists of rotating cylinders and it was designed to handle the flooding problem for 100 years, with an optimum date of 2030 and diminishing protection for the rest of its life. At the time it was installed authorities anticipated it would be used 2 or 3 times each year but the current average is 6 to 7 times but the British Environment Agency say that it will continue to do its job until 2070.
The Thames barrier has saved London several times in the past but global warming and the weather are not co-operating. In the past 8 months the barrier has had to be raised 28 times, that constitutes 20% of all the closures since it was installed. Even with this level of activity it cannot prevent all flooding. On July 26 this year, 16 inches of rain fell on London in one afternoon bringing widespread flooding throughout the city and causing some experts to predict that, unless something is done soon, large areas of the capital could be under water within ten years.