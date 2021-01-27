Nine years ago today, I got the news all those who live far away from their loved ones dreads. I was in the shower when my brother called to say my mother was seriously ill in hospital back in England. Just 13 hours later, after a frantic journey, I was sitting by her bedside and I stayed with her throughout her last day.
Today things are very different. I still have a lot of family across the ocean, thankfully all of them are well, but reaching them in an emergency would be impossible. The whole of Britain is now at what their government has designated as “Alert level five.” This means that there are fears that the healthcare facilities could be overwhelmed by the number of new virus cases requiring hospitalization and, because of this, the whole country has been in lockdown since the beginning of the year.
Their lockdown rules are strict and, although the government has given a tentative date of Feb. 15 to end the restrictions, that might not happen. By that time the aim is to have vaccinated 14 million people across the country, with every adult being vaccinated by the fall, but there is already pressure for extending the lockdown to March 8 and possibly even to the end of March. There are also those who say it may have to go on into the summer.
So, what does the current lockdown mean to those living in Britain? Schools are closed and will remain so until at least the end of February, although the children of essential workers are being accommodated on a strictly mask-wearing, social-distancing basis. The end-of-year high school final exams have already been cancelled with “teacher assessments” being put in place instead. Remote learning is being implemented, with laptop computers being provided as necessary, and some children, my 13-year-old grandson included, have not been to school for almost a year. Colleges, with the exception of some medical schools, are also closed for at least the next six weeks with students learning remotely. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that when it is possible to lift restrictions, schools will be the first things to reopen.
For the majority of people, there is a strict “stay at home” order in place, with people only able to leave their homes for five reasons.
The first reason is to go to and from work, but this only applies to people who are what is termed “key” workers who cannot work from home. One of my daughters is a care worker and falls into this category, whilst the other one is a senior manager for a global company and hasn’t left her home in Wales for several months. Key workers are deemed to include those involved in the health service, social care, public services, food, police and transport, among others.
People are allowed to leave their homes to exercise, but they must do so near where they live, they can only go with one other person and, while they can walk together, they cannot stop and sit together for a drink or a rest. The police now have the power to impose on the spot $250 fines on anyone caught breaching this rule who refuses to return home after being asked to do so. This may seem excessive, but the fine for holding a house party is now $1,100. All care home and assisted living facility visits are forbidden and all driving tests have been suspended until the restrictions are lifted.
The majority of stores, with the exceptions of supermarkets and pharmacies, must close but strangely, garden centers and DIY stores can remain open. Gas stations are open and so are vehicle testing stations and car repair units. All entertainment facilities such as theatres, movie theatres, casinos, museums and fair grounds are closed while restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs can only provide take out and delivery services, and these services cannot include alcoholic drinks. This last restriction is in an effort to prevent people buying alcohol and then gathering outside the pub or club to consume them with their friends.
Hotels, bed and breakfast places and camp sites cannot accept guests other than those who cannot go home or who need to stay for essential work purposes and travel is restricted. People cannot drive distances to take their daily walk or to visit family while those wishing to visit Britain from abroad have to prove they have tested negative for the virus up to 72 hours before arriving and then have to quarantine for 10 days. This quarantine can be reduced to five days if the traveler wishes to pay for a private test at that stage.
People can still mix to a certain extent, but there are strict rules. Families with a child under 14 can receive childcare from one other family while those who live alone, have a baby under one year old or are a single parent with children under 18, can have what is called a “support bubble” with one other family. Once these support groups are formed the participants are not allowed to swap to other bubbles.
All amateur sport is cancelled with the exception of fishing, which is classed as an exercise. Professional soccer, the national sport, is continuing with squads having to be tested before each match and all games played in empty stadiums. Professional athletes can still train but only with a specific coach.
Weddings can go ahead but can only include six people, while funerals can host up to thirty, but are strictly monitored and attendees must adhere to social distancing regulations. Church services continue but they can only be for household groups.
These rules may seem to be very harsh and a little extreme, but you have to remember that Britain is a small country. It’s just a little bigger than West Virginia, yet it has more than 60 million people living in it, the majority of them crowded together in big cities. Just after Christmas, 80,000 new cases were diagnosed in a single day and it was thought that as many as one in eight people in London could have the new, highly infectious strain of the virus. For this reason, the current lockdown is essential if they are to overcome this pandemic.
At this time, we don’t have the same sort of restrictions here and hopefully we will never need them, but I think that will depend on everyone staying vigilant, wearing a mask, washing hands and socially distancing.