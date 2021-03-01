A couple of weeks ago, I talked briefly about the early settlement of West Virginia; this week I thought I’d tell you a little about the history of Birmingham, the place I came from in England.
I’m sure you’ve all heard the name — it’s the biggest city in Alabama and there are at least another 11 towns with the same name in the USA. These include two in Pennsylvania and three in Ohio, although one of these latter is described as a “ghost town.”
The city I came from is far from being a ghost town; after London, it’s the second-biggest city in Britain, and it has a long history of human habitation. Stone tools have been found there that suggest people were in the area at least 10,000 years ago. It’s thought these early people didn’t actually live there but were probably nomadic seasonal hunters rather than settlers because, at that time, the land was covered by a vast forest that had grown after the glaciers retreated following the last ice age.
The first traces of permanent settlements, in the shape of numerous burn mounds from forest clearing, are from the Bronze Age, around 3,000 years ago. We don’t know who these people were but we do know the Romans were there shortly after they invaded Britain in AD 43. One of their roads, Icknield Street, ran through where the city is now and they built a large fort with surrounding civilian habitations at Metchley, in what is now the southwest part of the city.
Birmingham’s name, and the first hint of a permanent village, comes from the Anglo-Saxon invaders of the 6th and 7th centuries. The name was originally Beormingaham, meaning the place where the Beormingas or Beorma’s people had settled. It’s thought they were named for their chief or leader and local place names suggest that they had cleared land and were farming there by the end of the 6th century at the latest.
It wasn’t a big settlement at first. In the year 1066, William, Duke of Normandy, had defeated the Saxon King, Harold, and had seized the crown. Nineteen years later, in 1085, he ordered a survey to be done of all the land in his new kingdom. This was compiled and was later called the Domesday Book. In it, we find that Birmingham is listed as having just nine households, amounting to probably less than fifty people in all, they were farming and had ‘half a league’ — about a mile and a half — of woodland. It’s changed a lot since then and, as I said earlier, it’s now Britain’s second-largest city, with a current population of around 1.2 million people living there and nearly 4 million in the surrounding area.
At the time the Domesday Book was compiled, Birmingham was one of the smallest of a group of villages, so you may wonder how it grew to be so big. The answer is probably money. In those days, the tiny hamlet was ruled by the Lord of the Manor and, in the year 1166, his name was Peter de Bermingham. He needed to increase his income, the local area was becoming more prosperous and the population was growing and he saw the opportunity to apply to the crown for a charter to hold a cattle and food market each Thursday at his castle.
The charter was granted and proved to be successful.
Traders from outside the manor had to pay a fee to sell their goods there and, to avoid this, many of them moved into the village, so de Bermingham built a market town on his estate.
A second charter was granted in 1189 and the population of the town grew from 50 in 1185 to 1500 by the year 1300. A hundred years later the town was continuing to prosper, the de Bermingham family still held the manor and the town was kept in order by a religious guild called the Guild of the Holy Cross, based at the town’s church of St. Martins. In addition to the weekly markets permission to hold annual fairs had been granted and the population continued to grow.
Toward the middle of the 16th century King Henry VIII, he of the six wives, was on the throne. He broke with the Church of Rome and dissolved the religious guilds, including that of the Holy Cross. The de Bermingham family had already died out in the male line and that left the citizens with a lot of freedom to do what they wanted. The wool trade had moved in, iron working and other cottage industries were expanding rapidly and Birmingham products were being sold in the Americas and in the far east.
By 1700 the town was the 5th largest in Britain and then came the period known as the Industrial Revolution and Birmingham really took off. Almost anything a person could buy was made in Birmingham. It had its own proofing house and exported muskets, rifles and shotguns, together with knives, swords, nails and a myriad of other things to all corners of the world. In 1900 it was known as the city of a thousand trades and its population was around half a million, twenty-five years later it had nearly doubled to over 900,000 and it has continued to grow since then.
Birmingham has been home to many famous names. James Watt invented the improved steam engine in the city in 1776 and that helped kick start the industrial revolution. J.R.R. Tolkien, who wrote the Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings, grew up there from the age of 3 until he left to go to college at 18, so did the poet W. H. Auden. Washington Irving wrote “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” while staying there and Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister at the start of World War 2, was from the city. In recent times Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, UB 40, Duran Duran and many other famous musicians started out there as did actors such as John Light and Kenny Baker, both from “Star Wars,” as well as Felicity Jones.
It was home to Rover and Austin cars, two of the oldest soccer clubs in the world still play there and it has a renowned jewelry quarter as well as a Chinese quarter and more canals than Venice. There are numerous restaurants, theatres, bars, movie theatres, museums and libraries and of course, it is the home of Cadbury’s chocolate.
It’s my favorite city in Britain, I love it and I’ll visit it again as soon as restrictions are lifted, but when I go it will only be to visit because there’s an old saying, “Home is where the heart is” and my heart now belongs to the beautiful state of West Virginia.