I am starting this article on Wednesday, March 8. A quick look at an internet search engine tells me that this is a special day in several ways. For Hindus, it is the day to celebrate Holi — the spring festival of colors — when every Hindu, young and old alike, throws colored powders into the air and at each other as a symbol of love and joy. Almost as a contrast to this, today is also marked as “Be nasty day.” It’s supposedly a day that is meant to be a light-hearted way to get away from being nice all the time.
March 8 is also important to all of us who write as “National proofreading day,” although personally I am proofreading something I have written on most days. Strangely the list says it is also “Fill your stapler day” as well as “Discover what your name means day.”
These are all fun ways to mark the day, but there is one that I haven’t mentioned yet, and to my mind that is the most important. March 8 is International Women’s Day.
This one has a history going back more than a century to at least the early 1900s. At that time, women could not vote, they were underpaid compared to men doing similar jobs, they worked long hours and some were becoming increasingly dissatisfied with their lot. In 1908, more than 15,000 women held a rally and marched through New York City in protest about how they were treated. The next year a National Women’s Day was organized for the last Sunday in February and by 1911, the first International Women’s Day was held in Europe with more than 1 million taking part. The 19th Amendment gave some American women the right to vote in August of 1920, and International Women’s Day has been gaining ground and helping in the fight for equality ever since.
As it is the day to celebrate women’s roles in society, I thought I would spend the rest of this article talking about some of the outstanding women who feature in West Virginia history.
The first one I want to mention was born before West Virginia became a separate state. She was born on May 9, 1844, the daughter of Benjamin Reed and Mary Rebecca Boyd, and she was baptized as Isabella Marie Boyd in Martinsburg. She was just 17 and the Civil War was less than three months old when a group of Union soldiers, hearing that the family were all Confederate sympathizers, came and hung a union flag outside their home.
One of the soldiers began to curse at Belle’s mother. An argument ensued and ended with Belle, as she was then known, getting a pistol and shooting him. A board of enquiry decided the act was justified, but a Union detachment was posted to keep an eye on her. One of the officers of this detachment seems to have fallen for Belle because, according to her memoirs, he gave her a lot of sweet talk, bunches of flowers and much military information. This latter she risked her life to pass on to Confederate forces, and so the career of Belle Boyd, West Virginian heroine and Confederate spy, was born.
A year after Belle Boyd began spying, a 6-year-old girl, Harriet B. Jones, moved from Pennsylvania to Terra Alta in Preston County. Her parents were both Welsh immigrants and her father was an active politician. Harriet was educated at Wheeling Female College before attending the Women’s Medical College of Baltimore. She graduated with honors in 1884 and, after training in various states, came back to settle in Wheeling. She was the first female doctor to be licensed in West Virginia, and in 1888 became the assistant superintendent at the state mental hospital in Weston. In 1892 she founded Wheeling Women’s Hospital as well as other institutions. Finally, after women gained the vote she was one of the first female delegates to the State Legislature, serving two terms representing Marshall County.
It would be difficult to list famous West Virginia women without mentioning Anna Jarvis. Anna was born on May 1, 1864 in Webster, Taylor County. During her childhood she moved with her family to Grafton and she attended college in Virginia before moving back to there. Later she lived in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, but she always kept in close touch with her family. Following her mother’s death in 1905, Anna arranged a memorial service in Grafton and campaigned for Mother’s Day to be officially recognized. West Virginia complied in 1910 and the day was officially recognized by Congress in 1914.
Pearl S. Buck is one of my personal heroines. She came into this world on June 26, 1892, in Hillsboro. For much of her early life she lived in China and, after graduating from a Virginia college, she returned there to work as a missionary and a teacher. She was also a writer. Her novel, “The Good Earth” won her the prestigious Pulitzer Prize in 1932 and six years later she became the first American woman to win the Noble Prize for Literature. She finally left China in 1934, never to return. In the United States she was a prominent activist for women’s rights, civil rights and mixed-race adoption whilst writing at least 45 novels as well as innumerable short stories.
Next we move on to Ruby Bradley, a farm girl who was born in Spencer in 1907. She gained her college degree in 1926 and became a teacher, but that didn’t last long and in 1933 she graduated from a school of nursing. She joined the army in 1934 and began work at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. Early in 1942 she was serving in the Philippines when she was captured by the Japanese. For the next three years, she remained a POW, ministering to other prisoners and assisting with 230 surgical procedures as well as helping to deliver 13 babies. After the war, she remained in the army, serving in the Korean War and reaching the rank of chief nurse for the 8th Army. She was eventually promoted to colonel and retired to Roane County in 1963, where she supervised a private nursing facility for 17 years. During her career she was awarded 34 medals for her service.
Katherine Johnson was born in White Sulphur Springs in 1918 and from an early age she showed a remarkable aptitude for mathematics. Since at that time Greenbrier County didn’t offer high school for African-American children, she went to school in Institute, in Kanawha County, starting at just 10 years old and graduating at 14. She got her degree in French and Math at age 18 and began teaching, but she really wanted to work as a mathematician. Her chance came in 1953 when she joined the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, and there she soon proved her worth.
The NACA became NASA in 1958, and Katherine continued to work for them as a human computer. It was she who calculated the trajectory for the flight of Alan Shepherd, the first American in space. Later she verified the figures for John Glen’s space mission as well as the Apollo 11 and 13 missions. In 2015, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work on space exploration and she lived to be 101.
Mary Lou Retton was born in Fairmont on Jan. 24, 1968. She was just 8 years old when she saw the Romanian gymnast, Nadia Comăneci, perform at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. Inspired, Mary Lou took up gymnastics and soon excelled at it. She won the American Cup in 1983, was second at the US Nationals that same year and came first in several other contests.
She won the American cup again in 1984 and, despite suffering a knee injury, represented the USA at the Olympics in Los Angeles that year. It was feared that the injury would mar her performance, but after a close-fought contest, she won Olympic gold, the first female from outside eastern Europe to win the all-around gold medal. She also won two silver and one bronze medal at the same Olympics despite being just 16 years old. She retired from gymnastics in 1986 after winning another American Cup and has since made cameo appearances in various movies.
West Virginia women have also made huge contributions to the entertainment industry. In fact there are so many who have starred in movies that it is hard to select one, so I am going to indulge myself by talking about my own favorite.
Jennifer Garner was born in Houston, Texas, in 1972, but moved to Charleston when she was 3. She graduated from George Washington High School in Charleston before going to college, where she changed her major from chemistry to theatre and where she graduated in 1994 with a degree in theatre performance.
Her early career was typical of many in the acting profession with some appearances on stage together with selling tickets, set building and moving and cleaning venues. She moved to New York in 1996 and began to get parts. In 1997 she moved again, this time to Los Angeles, the parts began to pick up, she appeared on TV and has starred in several movies since then. Outside the theatre she is socially active for early childhood education and is a board member of Save the Children USA. She is also the co-founder of the organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm and is active for the anti-paparazzi campaigns among children of celebrities.
These ladies are just a few of the women who have helped to make West Virginia what it is today, there are so many others I could have included but don’t have space for. They have all played their part and to my mind, are all heroines. International Women’s Day is one day a year, but we know West Virginia girls are special and I believe they should be honored throughout the year.