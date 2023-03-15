The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I am starting this article on Wednesday, March 8. A quick look at an internet search engine tells me that this is a special day in several ways. For Hindus, it is the day to celebrate Holi — the spring festival of colors — when every Hindu, young and old alike, throws colored powders into the air and at each other as a symbol of love and joy. Almost as a contrast to this, today is also marked as “Be nasty day.” It’s supposedly a day that is meant to be a light-hearted way to get away from being nice all the time.

March 8 is also important to all of us who write as “National proofreading day,” although personally I am proofreading something I have written on most days. Strangely the list says it is also “Fill your stapler day” as well as “Discover what your name means day.”

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

