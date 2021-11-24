Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, officially the second-most popular holiday of the year after Christmas. It’s a time for good food, good friends and family, and it’s probably the American tradition that’s best known in most civilized countries around the world. It celebrates the Thanksgiving feast for a good harvest held at Plymouth in Massachusetts in the year 1621, but today’s holiday is by no means the only thanksgiving festival in the world, nor was the event it commemorates the first Thanksgiving tradition.
Giving thanks for a good harvest goes back at least to the ancient Greeks. They held a three-day festival each fall called “Thesmophoriawas” in honor of Demeter, their goddess of the harvest and agriculture. Their tradition involved the building of a house for the goddess on day one, fasting on the second day and a great feast on day three. They had no turkeys, of course, but ate fruits, cakes and fat pigs.
As I said above, we are not the only nation that celebrates a thanksgiving festival, so here are some of the others, starting next door with our northern neighbor, Canada.
Canada celebrates Thanksgiving a month before we do because their harvests come in before ours. It is said that the first Thanksgiving in the country was held back in 1578 by Queen Elizabeth I’s explorer, Martin Frobisher. He was leading a fleet of 15 ships, looking for a northwest passage to India, but ended up on Baffin Island after a particularly hazardous voyage against storms and ice. To celebrate their deliverance, the sailors held a thanksgiving service when they reached dry land. Canada’s Thanksgiving has been held on various dates throughout the year and for various reasons since then. It wasn’t until 1957 that it was fixed as the second Monday in October.
Moving on to Europe, Britain does not have an official thanksgiving holiday. Instead, they have something called “Harvest Festival.” This involves people giving offerings of food and produce to their local church or school to celebrate the harvest on a Sunday at the end of September. After the service, the donations are usually distributed to the poor and to charities, and most British people don’t have a celebratory meal. The harvest festival tradition is said to stem from pre-Christian pagan rites that were held 1,500 years ago to celebrate the harvest.
Like England, Germany does not have an official holiday for thanksgiving, but they do have an old tradition called “Erntedankfest,” held to celebrate the harvest around the end of September each year. Here it is a largely religious celebration, but does include harvest dinners and, sometimes, parades similar to our own celebrations but having a religious flavor.
There is also no official holiday in the Netherlands, either, but many of the pilgrims who celebrated Thanksgiving in Massachusetts in 1621 spent several years in the city of Leiden before they sailed to the New World. They worshiped at a church called “Pieterskerk” and each year the same church holds a commemorative service on the day that we celebrate Thanksgiving here. In addition, protestant churches throughout the country hold Thanksgiving services on the first Wednesday in November every year.
Going further east, each year the Hindus of Southern India hold a festival that they call “Pongal.” This festival features a dish of sweet rice that is also called Pongal. The celebrations last for three days beginning on Jan. 14. On day one, the rice dish is offered to the rain gods; the second day it goes to the sun god; and, on day three, the people wash the cattle they use for ploughing the fields before decorating the animals with flowers, bells and colored powders. The celebration culminates with the villagers getting together for a feast to celebrate the harvest.
Japan has an ancient tradition of a harvest festival going back more than 2,000 years. Celebrated on Nov. 23 each year, or the following Monday if the date falls on Sunday, the occasion is a public holiday. The original festival, called Niinamesai, was held to celebrate the harvest, but these days it is known as “Kinrō Kansha no Hi” and is used to celebrate workers and members of the police and labor force. Workers are given food and gifts while families usually get together to eat and people are encouraged to use the day to relax and enjoy themselves.
Close to Japan, the Chinese have a thanksgiving tradition that is even older. Called the Mooncake Festival, it is held on the 15th day of the 8th month on the Chinese calendar, usually falling around the end of September. It can trace its origins back more than 3,000 years. Its purpose is to celebrate the harvest, and there are many traditions connected to it. Second only to Chinese New Year, it is a time for Chinese families to get together to feast, eat mooncakes and to celebrate births, marriages and other welcome events.
Africa, too, isn’t without its own harvest celebrations. In the West African state of Ghana, they hold the Festival of the Yam every year. Yams are a very important major food crop in the country, and the festival is held to celebrate the end of the rainy season and a successful harvest. It begins with celebrations to honor the ancestors and to celebrate multiple births in the community. People then prepare a variety of yam-based dishes, and the day concludes with feasting, music and dancing.
The nearby state of Nigeria has a festival that mirrors the one held in Ghana. There, the festivities begin by consuming or throwing away all the old yams from the previous years harvest, and the next day the people feast only on yam dishes made with the very best of the new crop.
The first Thursday in November marks the Thanksgiving festival in Liberia, which is also in West Africa. The country was founded in the early 19th century by freed slaves from the United States, and the people brought the tradition of Thanksgiving with them. They celebrate in a similar fashion to the way we do. Families get together to eat, although their traditional meal consists of roasted chicken, green bean casserole and mashed cassavas, a tuberous tree root looking a little like a yam. The day usually finishes with plenty of music and dancing.
That is a brief look at the way people celebrate Thanksgiving in other parts of the world. Traditions and dates for the celebration of life and the harvest vary, but whatever your background and however you choose to give thanks, I wish you all a blessed and happy day.