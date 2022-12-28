The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

We are fast coming to the end of another year, and what an eventful year it’s been.

Back in January, I talked about the plans that were being put in place for celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee later in the year. The following month, we stayed with the royal family when the first article described the elaborate, and somewhat odd, arrangements for Queen Victoria’s funeral. Little did any of us know at the time that before the year was out, we’d be witnessing another queen’s funeral after Queen Elizabeth passed away suddenly in September.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

