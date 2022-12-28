We are fast coming to the end of another year, and what an eventful year it’s been.
Back in January, I talked about the plans that were being put in place for celebrating Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee later in the year. The following month, we stayed with the royal family when the first article described the elaborate, and somewhat odd, arrangements for Queen Victoria’s funeral. Little did any of us know at the time that before the year was out, we’d be witnessing another queen’s funeral after Queen Elizabeth passed away suddenly in September.
We have talked about other ladies several times over the past 12 months. First on the list back in February was Maria Manning, the 28-year-old, Swiss-born maid who made history in November 1849 when she and her husband were both hanged in public for the alleged murder of her lover. The Ukraine’s Olga of Kiev was the next famous female we discussed, and she, too, was responsible for killing people. In fact, she arranged the deaths of many more people than Maria Manning did when she took horrific revenge for the murder of her husband. The other main difference was that Olga wasn’t executed, in fact she is now venerated as a saint in the Eastern Orthodox church.
Olga was followed by Clara Barton, a chronically shy girl from Massachusetts who wasn’t responsible for anyone’s death. She eventually was able to overcome her shyness, became a famed educator then a frontline nurse in the Civil War before opening the bureau that looked for the fate of thousands of missing soldiers. Finally she was responsible for the introduction of the American branch of the Red Cross.
Clara wasn’t the only girl we talked about who went to war. The history of Joan of Arc featured in June, and Margaret Anne Bulkley appeared in November. You may remember that Margaret was the woman who, at the age of 21, took on the persona of a man and spent the rest of her life as a military surgeon called James Barry, finally achieving the rank of brigadier general before she passed away in 1869.
2022 wasn’t all about the girls though, several men featured too. There was John Rathom, an habitual liar who confused so many people with his tall tales that we are still to this day not sure of his true name and origins. What we can say for certain is that he campaigned and helped to bring America into World War I.
Rathom is famous because he lobbied to join a war. A quiet man who fought in one was Hershel Woodrow Williams. He was a native West Virginian who unfortunately died this year. Herschel’s passing was marked with great ceremony by the state governor, not only for his actions in World War II and his work for veterans since that war, but also because he was the nation’s last surviving Medal of Honor winner from that conflict.
Size doesn’t matter. Herschel Williams was only 5 feet, 6 inches tall yet fought as a marine, and Peter Francisco was a soldier who also fought for his country. There the similarity ends because the two lived 200 years apart and Peter’s nickname was the “Virginia Giant” as he grew to be 6 feet, 8 inches tall. His origins are obscure and the first we know of him was when he was found abandoned on a Virginia dockside at the age of 5. He was adopted and grew to be a giant of a man who fought in the revolutionary war and was credited by George Washington as being responsible for the patriots winning at least two crucial battles.
This year hasn’t just been about people of course. We’ve touched on many other diverse things, ranging from the Russian invasion of the Ukraine through the many varieties if apples to the history of the Mona Lisa and the Viking discovery of North America. On top of those there were articles concerning earthquakes, climate change, beaches and even bison, but unfortunately I don’t have room to re-visit them all because I’d like to say a little about how this last year has affected me and my family.
It’s been a particularly busy year for Lori and I. We both have full-time jobs but during Christmas, 2021 we purchased a second house in Cabell County. It was a 100-year-old “fixer-upper”, and we have spent to whole year working on it in our spare time. When we began we found that, thanks to termites and water damage, what we got for our money was virtually just the roof and the land. Lori is adept at working on buildings, but I, for one, have learned an awful lot about construction while we tore out the interior, replaced the foundations and built up from there. Today it is finished, and our new tenants have just moved in, leaving me wondering what I can do with my weekends now. Having said that, I will have Saturdays at the tax office for the next 15 weeks and I believe there are tentative plans to remodel our own kitchen at home once tax season is over.
I also already have other plans for part of January. For one thing I should be publishing my 20th novel, entitled “Daddy’s Girl” later in the month, and I’m also planning on taking a trip. Back in 2020 I was booked to fly to England but that had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. Next month that trip is finally back on, and I will be sending you at least two of these articles from what I anticipate is a much-changed Britain. I still have family back there and I’m looking forward to seeing them, but I’m not relishing the thoughts of the flights. Normally I like flying but spending eight hours wearing a mask is not an enticing prospect.
It’ll be worth it, I think. It’s five years since my last visit and I think I shall be seeing a different country to the one I left, because Britain has been much in the news this past year. On the royal front we have the seemingly never-ending saga of Prince Harry and his wife, Megan, feuding with the rest of the royals.
Sadly, as I said above, the second Elizabethan era ended in September when Queen Elizabeth II passed away after a reign of more than 70 years. There is a new king, Charles III, on the throne now, and Charles is a man known to have strong views on the environment. He is also someone who has never been afraid to voice his opinion on politics, which is something that the monarch is not supposed to do, and that could be interesting. Politically, Britain has had a turbulent year, too, with three different Prime Ministers in seven weeks. During that time the value of the pound crashed and inflation rose, partially because energy prices have been negatively affected by the war in the Ukraine.
I have to admit I’m looking forward to seeing how these events have affected the country and its people and no doubt I will be reporting back to you toward the end of next month. In the meantime I wish each and every one of you a very happy and prosperous new year.