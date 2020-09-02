British royalty has a long, and sometimes a very bloody, history. There have been kings and queens ruling over England for more than a thousand years, some of them were good, some, like King John at the turn of the 13th century, were particularly bad. Some had long reigns such as Mad King George, who was on the throne for 60 years, and the present Queen, who is in her record breaking 68th year as monarch.
Other reigns were notably short. Lady Jane Grey, for instance, has gone down in history as the “nine-day queen.” Every one of these royals has a story and it’s another of the shorter reigns I want to talk about today, a reign that ended in an unsolved medieval murder mystery.
The story begins with King Edward IV, whose overall reign lasted for 21 turbulent years from the middle of the 15th century. It was a time of civil wars, betrayal and revolts, but among all the chaos he did manage to find time to have ten legitimate children with his wife, Elizabeth Woodville, as well as several more, illegitimate, ones with various ladies.
The first three of his legitimate children were girls and, in those unenlightened days, girls could not inherit the throne, but the next one was a boy. His son, Edward, was born Nov. 4, 1470, and later there were two more boys although one, George Plantagenet, only lived for two years.
The succession to the throne seemed secure but then, in early 1483, Edward IV suddenly became ill. It’s not clear what caused the sickness, there are stories that the king had some grotesque eating habits as well as rumors suggesting he may have been poisoned. Whichever is true, he passed away, aged 41, on April 9, 1483, but not before signing a will naming his brother, Richard, Duke of Gloucester, as Lord Protector until his eldest son reached an age where he could rule.
England has a law saying there is no break in the line of succession and so, at the moment Edward IV took his last breath, he was succeeded by 12-year-old King Edward V, who happened to be away from London at the time. The man designated to be his protector, his uncle, the Duke of Gloucester, was also out of the city, but the two met in the middle of the country. Gloucester immediately had the new king’s retinue arrested and then rushed him to London where he was lodged in the Tower of London, ostensibly to await his coronation date.
The old king’s widow then took her remaining 9-year-old son Richard, Duke of York, with his sisters to claim sanctuary in Westminster Abbey. That arrangement did not last long and by the middle of June, young Richard was with his brother in the Tower.
It was at this time that their protector postponed Edward’s coronation indefinitely and a few days later what was described as “a group of lords, knights and gentlemen” made a petition urging the Duke of Gloucester to take the throne himself. It seemed he did not argue and, on July 3, 1483, he was crowned King Richard III.
The two young princes were later declared to be illegitimate by parliament because it was said that their parents’ marriage was invalid. That meant they couldn’t succeed to the throne, but they were still considered to be a menace. Parliament’s declaration could be reversed. This was when things took a very sinister turn.
The two brothers were seen playing on the green inside the Tower soon after the younger one joined his brother, but gradually they were seen less and less often until, by the end of the summer, they were never seen again.
What had happened to them? No one can say for sure, nor can they confirm when exactly they disappeared. There was a failed rebellion that may have been aimed at rescuing the boys and that may have prompted their demise, but we cannot be certain. One thing is known, their uncle, the new King Richard, did not order an investigation into where they were or what had happened to them.
History has always pointed the finger at Richard, saying they were murdered to enable him to seize the throne, but were they? What is known is that nearly 20 years after they were last seen, a man named Sir James Tyrell confessed that he, together with two others, smothered the boys in their beds and buried them under a staircase.
In support of this, a box with the remains of two children was dug up beneath a staircase in the Tower in the late 1600s. The remains were placed in an urn and re-interred in Westminster Abbey, but their discovery doesn’t answer a crucial question, who was it who ordered their murders?
King Richard III had much to gain — with the boys out of the way, he had the best claim to the throne — but there were others who could profit, too. Richard’s great foe was Henry Tudor and there are two theories concerning him. One is that he ordered the killings in order to turn the lords and the people against Richard. If so it worked, Henry led a revolt and two years later, at Bosworth Field, Richard was killed and Henry started the Tudor dynasty by becoming King Henry VII. The other theory is that Richard didn’t kill the princes and they were still alive when Henry seized the throne in 1485. As such, they would have been a danger and an embarrassment to him and so he may have quietly disposed of them. As evidence to support this, he didn’t accuse the dead Richard of causing his nephews’ deaths until a year after he had taken the crown.
Other figures are also on the suspect list. The Duke of Buckingham may have ordered the killings in order to ingratiate himself and to ensure the succession and even Henry Tudor’s mother has been accused of being behind the deaths.
Sir Thomas Moore accuses Richard, so does William Shakespeare in his play, “King Richard III.” To complicate matters rumors persisted that one or both the princes had escaped their fate. Indeed, there were at least two prominent uprisings led by men who claimed they were the Duke of York and one of them was even supported by the boy’s aunt.
At this time we don’t even know if the skeletons found under the stairs in the Tower were the missing princes. That cannot be proved unless Queen Elizabeth and the Westminster Abbey authorities give permission for DNA testing of the bones. If that does happen and they are shown to be those of the princes, we still won’t be any closer to proving who ordered their deaths but, from what I’ve read, my money is definitely on their wicked Uncle Richard being the culprit.