Wales is part of Great Britain, but it is also a country apart. It’s the place where some of the original inhabitants of the British Isles retreated when the Romans came 2,000 years ago. Others stayed and became Romano-British, but they, too, were driven into Wales when the Anglo-Saxons invaded. These people took their own language, which is still taught in schools, and their culture with them.
In many ways, Wales is very like West Virginia. It’s a land of mountains and steep rolling hills and for many years it was the heart of the British coal industry, but it’s also famous for other things.
Nicknamed “The Land of Song,” it’s said that all Welsh people can sing, everyone seems to love the Welsh accent and its male voice choirs are famous the world over.
The Welsh people come from ancient stock and they have a rich heritage of folk law, myths and fables that have come down through the ages. There are stories that say Wales was the legendary home of King Arthur, and a warrior of that name is certainly mentioned in a Welsh manuscript dating back to the year 594. It is even suggested by some academics that Caerleon, in the south of the country, may well have been where Camelot, Arthur’s Castle, was located.
There are certainly very ancient ruins there and some years ago Lori and I spent an afternoon exploring them. They are definitely Roman in origin, the town was a Roman fortress, but who can say a warrior chieftain named Arthur didn’t take them over after the Romans left in the year 410?
Arthur’s tale is not the only legend coming from Wales. There are many more, one of which is the story of Cantre’r Gwaelod, which is pronounced something like Can-tread Gwill-og. The name means “The Lowland Hundred” and it was supposedly an ancient kingdom that lay where Cardigan Bay now takes a bite out of the west coast of Wales.
Preserved in a Welsh museum, there is a manuscript, known as the Black Book of Carmarthen. It’s the oldest manuscript written entirely in Welsh and was composed some time before the year 1250. In it, there is a story that tells of a forest kingdom that existed some 2,000 or 3,000 years previously. It was a kingdom said to have stretched out from the present coastline for more than 20 miles toward Ireland. The story says it was a rich land that was ruled over by a king called Gwyddno Garanhir. According to the legend, his domain consisted of at least 16 towns and ports, each with busy markets where people from all over came to trade.
As the name suggests, the kingdom was on low-lying land and, just like the present-day Netherlands, the people of Cantre’r Gwaelod kept the ocean at bay by means of a huge sea wall.
This barrier was supposed to be maintained by two princes who did their job diligently, but one day a girl called Mererid was in charge of operating the sluice gates that controlled the flow of water.
There are several versions of what happened next. One says that one of the princes, a man named Seitenyn, got drunk and tried to seduce the girl while another story says she was in love with him and the two of them indulged in an amorous interlude. It doesn’t really matter which of these tales you like, the result was the same. The girl was distracted by the romancing prince, she neglected her duties, didn’t close the sluice gates against the rising tide and the water came pouring in to drown the land.
Obviously this is the stuff that fairy tales are made of. It could even be a potential Disney movie. We have the handsome prince, the love-struck girl and the disaster stemming from their liaison. The only things missing are the hero who saves the day at the last minute and everyone living happily ever after. Unfortunately, the myth doesn’t include this last part but then, it’s just an ancient folk story…or is it?
Two hundred and fifty years ago a Welsh scholar, William Owen Pughe, reported seeing the remains of buildings in the ocean some four miles off the coast. Seventy five years later, the Topographical Dictionary of Wales said that a series of causeways and stone walls were visible in the water.
The writer goes on to describe a place seven miles off the coast that he called “The Fort of Gwyddno,” a collection of large stones near one of his alleged causeways, and he says Roman pottery and coins had been found in the ocean there. There is no trace of the Roman finds today, but the “causeways” are still there, although they have since been dismissed as deposits left by the retreating glaciers after the last ice age.
Occasional petrified tree stumps have been found along the shore line of Cardigan Bay in the past but, just under a year ago, Storm Hannah ripped through the area. It was an unprecedented storm, there were 80-mph winds that did a lot of damage on shore and huge waves that crashed on to the beaches.
When the weather abated, it left a strange scene. Much of the foreshore’s sand, pebbles and clay had been washed away and this had exposed black stumps sticking out of the earth. There were hundreds of them and when scientists examined them, they found they were the petrified remains of trees — a great forest of pine, alder, oak and birch trees. Among them they found animal bones and a set of deer antlers that showed this was once a living woodland, but there was more than that.
Among the preserved trees was a walkway that had been made from upright posts and interwoven coppiced branches together with human footprints, preserved in hardened peat and stones that still bore signs of burning from a hearth.
The story of Cantre’r Gwaelod is Welsh folklore. Perhaps there never were two princes or a sea wall or even a fair maiden. We will never know for certain, but what we can say is that at least part of the tale is true, the waters of Cardigan Bay are hiding what was once a substantial forest where people walked and maybe, just maybe there is some truth in this particular fairy story.