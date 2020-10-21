The riverside city of St. Albans is just the county line in Kanawha County. It’s been there for around 200 years, but hasn’t always had that name; it started as Phillipi, named after its first settler, was then Colesmouth, which was changed to Kanawha City before being re-christened St. Albans by H.C. Parsons of the C & O Railroad, a man who came from the city of St. Albans in Vermont.
The Vermont town wasn’t the first place to be named such either. That honor is held by the city of St. Albans in Hertfordshire, England, which has a history going back more than 2,000 years and which was named for Alban, the first British Saint and a Christian martyr.
The British city has an interesting history, but today I want to talk about the Vermont version, because this week marks the 156th anniversary of a remarkable event that occurred there.
Back in October of 1864, the Civil War had been raging for more than three-and-a-half years. Both sides had captured some of the other side’s soldiers, and, among those Confederates who were taken in Ohio in 1863, was a 20-year-old private from the 8th Kentucky Cavalry called Bennet Young.
Young was not content to remain a prisoner and, toward the end of that year he escaped from a camp near Chicago and crossed the border into Canada. Wanting to get back into the action, he moved on to Nova Scotia from where he took a ship south to Bermuda before returning to the Confederacy via a blockade runner.
He was a smart young man and approached the authorities with several ideas that would not only swell the Confederate war chest, but would also cause the Union forces to divert much needed units away from the front lines. The Confederate government liked his plans, they promoted him to lieutenant and sent him back to Canada.
It had taken two attempts for him to escape from the Camp Douglas POW camp in Illinois and his first move was to cross the border back to Chicago with the idea of trying to help other prisoners stage a mass breakout. There was a Union spy among the rebels he recruited though, and the plan had to be abandoned. His next move was to try the same thing at Camp Chase, four miles west of Columbus, Ohio. This camp held several thousand Confederate prisoners but this plan also failed and Bennet was forced to return to Canada.
Despite his failures, Young was not finished yet. He began to recruit other escaped POWs and southern sympathizers before once more crossing the border. This time he went to Vermont, where it is said he began keeping company with a St. Albans girl and even got a tour of the Governor’s mansion. A plan was hatched and in early October Young returned to the town by train with a couple of companions. They said they were on a hunting trip and over the next 10 days they were joined by around 15 more Confederates.
Their plan called for action on Tuesday, Oct. 18, but that was market day so it was postponed for 24 hours, which helped the raiders as about 40 of the St. Albans men were out of town that day.
At 3 o’clock in the afternoon, Bennet Young appeared in front of the American Hotel on Main Street and loudly yelled that he was a Confederate officer and that he was taking possession of the town. The bystanders didn’t believe him at first, but then the shooting started and they were herded onto the village green and held under guard.
The main purpose of the raid now became clear. Several raiders entered the St. Albans bank and relieved the cashiers and a couple of customers of all their money. In all they took around $80,000, but missed finding much more than that. They also forced the people in the bank to swear that they would obey the Confederate States Constitution and made them promise they would not fire at the rebels in the town.
That done, they moved on to the Franklin County Bank where there was just one cashier and a customer, Jackson Clark. Once again the raiders grabbed all the available cash, about $70,000, while Clark made two attempts to escape. As a punishment, the rebels locked him and the cashier in the bank’s vault before leaving. The vault was airtight, but luckily the pair were rescued after only 20 minutes being locked up.
While this was happening, other raiders had gone into the First National Bank of St. Albans and had robbed that too, getting around $58,000 but missing a bag of gold pieces. All three robberies had gone off without a shot being fired but out on the streets it was a different matter.
Here raiders were seizing horses and in the process a man called Collins Huntington was shot and wounded, as were Leonard Bingham and Elinus Morrison. Morrison died two days later. The shooting wasn’t all one sided either, citizens were starting to realize what was happening and were beginning to fight back. Charles Higbee was one of the raiders and he was badly wounded after being shot through both shoulders, but he recovered.
Young decided they’d done enough and the raiders rode off toward Canada after throwing bottles containing “Greek Fire” in an attempt to burn the town. The incendiaries didn’t work and within minutes a posse was formed and in pursuit of the raiders.
They were not caught but at least 14 of them were arrested by the Canadian authorities and were put on trial in Canada. The hearings lasted a month, extradition was denied, the raiders military records were requested and it was finally decided that they were soldiers acting under orders and the case was dismissed. Only $88,000 of the $208,000 stolen was recovered and the rest disappeared, although Higbee, the wounded raider, was rumored to have kept some. After the war he returned to the US and opened a bank.
Bennet Young was denied US citizenship after the war and instead he travelled to Ireland and Scotland where he got a degree before finally being allowed home. He went on to own a railroad, he built bridges, lectured and wrote books. He later described the raid on St. Albans, which was the most northerly action of the Civil War, as “A reckless escapade of flaming youth.”