According to Wikipedia, the on-line encyclopedia, I am above average height. I stand 6 feet, 2 inches without shoes and the average American male is listed at 5 feet 9, coincidentally the same as the average British male. Height has its advantages, of course — I can reach the things on high shelves in the local stores and can see over the heads in crowds at sporting events, etc. It also has its drawbacks. Being tall can make you self-conscious; I’ve never been a good dancer, for instance, because I always feel I stand out in a crowd and finding clothes, especially pants, with sufficient length can be difficult.
I’m not alone. About 15% of American men are over six feet tall, and we shouldn’t feel embarrassed, because we are comparatively small, compared to some others.
Take Robert Wadlow, for instance. He was born a normal-size baby on Feb. 22, 1918, in Alton, Illinois, to average-height parents — yet, by the time he was 5 years old, he was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed the same as a normal boy three times his age. His extraordinary growth didn’t stop; he reached 7 feet by the time he was 12 and was 15 inches taller when he graduated high school.
Because of his great height, Robert had to wear leg braces, and he said he had very little feeling in his legs and feet.
By the time he was 22, he was doing a promotional tour for a shoe company when one of his leg braces cut into his ankle. The wound became infected and, despite treatment, he passed away 11 days later. He was 8 feet 11 inches tall, seemed to still be growing, and weighed 439 pounds. He is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the tallest man who ever lived.
Someone else who is credited with a world record for his height is Angus MacAskill of Scotland. He didn’t make the 8-foot mark, being only 7 feet 9 inches, but he features in the book as the tallest “true giant.” Whilst Robert Wadlow and most of the others who reached astonishing heights did so because they had growth abnormalities, MacAskill had none. He had an 80-inch chest, his feet were 16 inches long and 8 wide and he was renowned for his weight lifting ability, being able to lift a 2,800-pound ship’s anchor. He was born in 1825 and died of a “brain fever” in 1863.Another man said to have reached 7 feet 9 was born in Kentucky in 1837. His name was Martin Van Buren Bates and he seems to have been fairly normal until he was about 6, which was when he started growing. He reached 6-foot-1 by the time he was 12 and continued to grow. When he was 24, the Civil War broke out and Martin joined the Confederate army as a private. He was soon promoted and reached the rank of Captain before being wounded and captured. After the war, he joined a circus and began touring Canada, and it was when he was in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that the circus hired another giant.
Anna Haining Swan was Canadian. Born in 1846 to normal-sized parents, she was the only one of their 13 children to grow excessively, reaching 7 foot 6 and 350 pounds by the time she was 22. She, too, was working for the circus and, in 1871, the couple met and fell in love. They were in England when they decided to get married and the ceremony was held at St. Martins in the Fields church in London. Thousands of well wishers tried to see the spectacle and Queen Victoria gave the happy couple watches studded with diamonds as a wedding gift.
They retired to Kentucky, where they built a house specially made to suit their giant sizes. Together they had two children, a still born girl in 1872 and a boy, born in 1879, who survived for 11 hours. The boy weighed 23 pounds 9 ounces at birth, and he, too, is in the book of records as the largest human child ever born. Anna died in her sleep in 1888, but Martin lived to the ripe old age of 81, passing away in 1919.
Anna Bates didn’t reach the 8-foot mark, but other women did. There is an unconfirmed account of a Dutch girl, Trinjntje Keever, who lived from 1616 to 1633 who was supposed to be 8-foot-4, but the record is officially held by another 17-year-old. Zeng Jinlian of China made nearly 8-foot-2 before passing away in 1982. Strangely, her height and age chart as she grew reads virtually the same as Robert Wadlow’s, some 70 years earlier. China also boasts the tallest living girl in the world, Sun Fang, who was born in 1987 and is currently listed as being 7-foot-3.
Robert Wadlow wasn’t the only man who grew to be over 8 feet tall; there are at least another 20 men on the list, four of whom are currently living — including Sultan Kosen of Turkey who, at 8 feet 3 inches, is the current tallest man in the world.
As you can see, some of these people were born big and continued to get taller while others were like the rest of us for a time and then began to grow. It’s not clear why, but perhaps the strangest account of all concerns Adam Rainer of Austria.
He was born in the city of Graz in 1899 and, in August of 1914, he tried to join the army when World War I broke out. His application was rejected because, as he was well under 4 feet, 10 inches he was technically a dwarf. He tried again a year later but was still too short, and, by the time the war ended, he was 19 years old and hadn’t got any taller. Two years later, he began to grow at an astonishing rate. He underwent surgery on his pituitary gland to stop it producing the hormones that promote growth and this slowed the rate, but he still continued to grow until he reached 7 feet, 8 inches before dying in 1950. He was the only known man to have officially been declared both a dwarf and a giant.