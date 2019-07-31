Two hundred and forty-two years ago today, the second Continental Congress passed a resolution that was to have a profound effect on the Revolutionary War and the future of the fledgling United States. It was just a year after the Declaration of Independence and the new country was in desperate need of aid and allies. The army had been chased out of New York by the British, they'd won a couple of small battles at Trenton and Princeton, but they were desperately short of experienced officers and equipment. It may well have been these needs that persuaded the delegates in Congress to pass this particular resolution.
So, what was it they resolved? They decided to allow a 19-year-old man to serve in the army and, not only that, they agreed to make him a major general. This isn't the way volunteers usually begin but, as you might guess, this was no ordinary young man. His name was Marie Joseph Paul Yves Roche Gilbert du Motier. That's quite a mouthful in any language and it's probably why he's known to history by his title. He was the Marquis de Lafayette.
Lafayette came from a family with a long military tradition. An ancestor had fought alongside Joan of Arc, his father was a colonel of grenadiers who was killed in action by a British cannonball when his son was only 2, and Lafayette himself was commissioned as a sous-lieutenant of the Musketeers at the tender age of 13. He'd been promoted when he was 16 and again in 1775, when he became a captain of Dragoons.
It was shortly after this that he was introduced to Silas Deane, an agent sent to the French court by Congress. Deane's mission was to try to persuade France to supply experienced officers and arms to help in the struggle against the British. Lafayette was impressed by the man and was persuaded of the justice of the American cause. Deane told the young Marquis that French officers were being sent across the ocean and Lafayette insisted that he be one of them. The American agreed and recruited him with the rank of major general.
The plan came to nothing because the British found out and threatened to declare war on France. Lafayette was disappointed and, instead of sailing for America he was sent to visit his wife's uncle, who was France's ambassador in London. He spent three weeks in the British capital, was introduced to King George and met several prominent politicians.
It seems he wasn't impressed by either the king or his court; on his return to France, he deliberately avoided seeing his father-in-law, who was also his superior officer, and decided to go to America anyway. Congress had not supplied money for the trip and so the marquis bought a ship, the Victoire, and set sail from Bordeaux only to turn back to port after receiving letters from his wife and family.
The French were still concerned about starting a war with Britain and he was told to forget America and to report to his regiment but Lafayette changed his mind again. He pretended to follow orders then turned back and re-boarded the Victoire. This time there was no turning back and he set sail on March 25, 1777. The ship was due to call at an island in the Caribbean in order to sell its cargo but Lafayette feared arrest and was so anxious to get to America that he bought the goods from the captain and Victoire headed straight for South Carolina.
After landing he spent a couple of weeks with a local landowner and then set out to Philadelphia in order to offer his services to Congress. He was not the first of his countrymen to arrive. Silas Deane had done a robust job of recruiting and several Frenchmen were there before Lafayette. The young marquis had advantages many others did not have, however. He was a Mason, which got him several introductions in Congress. He also carried a letter from Benjamin Franklin recommending the delegates accept his services, he spoke some English and was an experienced officer while many of his countrymen were not. The clincher was he told Congress he was more than happy to serve without pay and so he was accepted on July 31, 1777.
It was only five days later that George Washington visited Philadelphia and met Lafayette at dinner. The two men liked each other on first sight. Washington took the Frenchman to see his army and made him a member of his staff.
A month later, Lafayette got his first taste of action. The British moved to take Philadelphia and the two armies met at Brandywine Creek. Washington sent the young Frenchman to join General Sullivan but when he arrived, the American line was breaking under a relentless British attack. The troops routed and Lafayette was shot in the leg, but he ignored the wound, managed to form a rallying point and organized the broken troops into an orderly retreat.
His actions earned him a commendation from Washington and, after spending two months recuperating from his wound, he got command of a division.
It was the beginning of his contribution to winning the war. He went on to defeat a numerically superior Hessian force, recruited the Oneida tribe to fight on the American side and his influence may have persuaded France to recognize the United States in 1778. He took part in battles at Monmouth and Rhode Island before returning to a hero's welcome in France in 1780. Here he lobbied for troops and more supplies for Washington's army and then crossed the ocean again to take part in campaigns in the south. It was troops commanded by him who set up positions to trap the British in Yorktown until Washington could arrive and he was present when the redcoats finally surrendered.
For six years, Lafayette had served the American cause in every conceivable way. He'd led men in battle, he'd spilt his blood and he'd used his position to influence France to come to the new country's aid. He came from a rich, aristocratic family but he believed deeply in the rights of the common people and for the rest of his life he continued to fight for liberty for all. Imagine what the world would be like if that Congress had not approved his request to serve.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.