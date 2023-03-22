The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

It seems to me that people have been fighting each other for one reason or another since long before recorded history was made. These wars are sometimes short — the British-Zanzibar War lasted just 38 minutes — but others were long. The Reconquista War — the conflict between Christians and Muslims to drive the Moors out of Portugal and Spain — lasted 781 years.

Most wars end with some sort of treaty between the belligerents, but these agreements don’t always last very long. For example, the Treaty of Paris in 1783 ended the Revolutionary War with Britain recognizing the independence of the United States but, just 29 years later, the two countries were fighting each other again in the War of 1812. Some treaties do last longer, however, and there is one that is thought to be the longest international peace treaty in the world that is still recognized. It is definitely more than 600 years old, but could have its origins as long ago as nearly 1,900 years.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

