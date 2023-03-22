It seems to me that people have been fighting each other for one reason or another since long before recorded history was made. These wars are sometimes short — the British-Zanzibar War lasted just 38 minutes — but others were long. The Reconquista War — the conflict between Christians and Muslims to drive the Moors out of Portugal and Spain — lasted 781 years.
Most wars end with some sort of treaty between the belligerents, but these agreements don’t always last very long. For example, the Treaty of Paris in 1783 ended the Revolutionary War with Britain recognizing the independence of the United States but, just 29 years later, the two countries were fighting each other again in the War of 1812. Some treaties do last longer, however, and there is one that is thought to be the longest international peace treaty in the world that is still recognized. It is definitely more than 600 years old, but could have its origins as long ago as nearly 1,900 years.
Intriguingly called the “Tribute of the Three Cows,” this treaty was made between two neighboring valleys, one being the Valley of Barétous, which is in the Béarn region of France, and the other the Roncal Valley in the nearby province of Navarre, in Spain. These valleys are close to each other in the high Pyrenees, the mountain range that separates the two countries.
The origin of this treaty is lost in the mists of time, but its origins could date back as far as tribal invasions of the area in the year 125. The reasons for the dispute were grazing rights and access to springs of fresh water in the high mountain pastures of the region. In the early days it appears that the disputes were settled peaceably by oral agreements and possibly by the payment of tributes by the French to the Spanish.
As time went on, however, politics between Navarre and the Kingdom of France became strained and even the English were involved, as they controlled certain Duchies in France. Fights began to break out between the shepherds of both sides culminating in a confrontation called the battle of Beotivar in 1321. The Governor of Navarre and two officials whose jobs were to inspect sheep pastures were asked to intervene. What happened isn’t clear, but one of the officials was killed along with 12 other people. Fourteen years later, there was another clash and this time the death toll reached 35.
The disputes continued and are mentioned in documents dated 1350 and 1361, despite attempts at arbitration by officials and by the church. The conflicts finally came to a head in 1373. In that year, two shepherds, one from each country, met on grazing land that officially belonged to the Kingdom of Navarre. They argued about water rights, the argument escalated and the Spaniard, Pedro Karrika, killed the Frenchman, Pierre Sansolar.
On hearing of his death, Sansolar’s cousin raised a band of men and went looking for Karrika. They couldn’t find him in the mountains, and so they went on to his house where they confronted his pregnant wife. They questioned her about her husband, seemingly didn’t like her answers and they then killed her. Karrika discovered this, raised his own band and went seeking revenge. They found the French group at Sansolar’s house and killed all of them except for Sansolar’s wife, who was also pregnant. Karrika and his band were then ambushed and a further 25 people died.
From there, the fighting escalated until it cumulated in what was called the battle of Aguincea, were 53 Spanish and 200 French people were killed. Faced with these casualties, the French requested a truce and their opponents agreed to the dispute being settled by arbitration. The arbitrators they chose came from the town of Ansó, which was neutral in the fighting as it was in what was then the kingdom of Aragon. The mayor and five prominent citizens of Ansó heard arguments from both sides. They examined all of the existing documentary evidence, talked to witnesses and visited the area that was in dispute and, on Oct. 16, 1375, they issued their arbitration.
In it, they settled the border between the two areas as being at a place known as the “rock of Saint Martin.” This placed the disputed springs and pastures inside Navarre and therefore in Spanish territory, but the arbitration said that the French shepherds could use the resources from July 10 to Sept. 8 each year while the Spanish had exclusive use of them from Sept. 9 until Christmas. The decision went on to say that anyone who broke these rules would be subject to a fine while anyone who resorted to using arms to settle a disagreement would face harsher penalties.
Finally it was decided that as compensation for the fighting and killing, the French should pay the Spanish three cows each year. This annual payment soon became a fee for the use of the pasture and water rather than a form of compensation. The ceremony is thought to have been performed annually ever since, although records prior to 1575 have been lost.
On July 13 each year at around 10 o’clock in the morning, representatives of each side, watched nowadays by hordes of tourists, gather at the boundary marker at the top of mountain known as Col de la Pierre St. Martin. There, the mayor of the Spanish town of Isaba asks three times if the French will pay the tribute of three, 2-year-old cows that are without any blemish. Each time the leader of the French delegation says “Yes Sir.”
After this the representatives of both sides place their hands together on the boundary marker and the mayor of Isaba says “let there be peace.” This ceremony has been missed only twice in nearly 650 years, once in 1793 when France and Spain were at war and again in 1940 when France was occupied by Germany. In the past, the cows were divided up between the villages on the Spanish side of the border but, thanks to the advent of mad cow disease at the end of the last century, these days the animals are handed back to the French and their worth in cash is handed over instead.
This small war between shepherds was settled by the simple expedient of getting one side to give the other three cows each year and by letting them have grazing and water rights in return. Wouldn’t it be great if all wars and territorial disputes were so easily settled? Personally, I think such a solution would make this war-torn world a safer and more peaceful place.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.