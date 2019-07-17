I guess many of you who've traveled by air will have endured airport delays. I know I have, although I think I've been lucky as my longest delay was only just over four hours.
Unfortunately, my daughter was once delayed by three days at Atlanta, but even that pales into insignificance when you consider the case of the Willy Brandt Berlin Brandenburg Airport. This is a major international airport designed to serve Germany's capital and the whole airport has been delayed by eight years so far and it still isn't open.
With the reunification of Germany after the fall of the Berlin wall, the country's politicians decided that the capital needed a new airport to replace three older ones. Planning began as long ago as 1991, but construction didn't start until 2006, with a proposed opening date of 2011.
Things began to go wrong right from the start. The supervisory board was made up of politicians who had never built an airport before. To begin with, they didn't get an overall contractor to do the work but instead they opted to give out contracts to dozens of smaller firms. That might have worked, but after the project started it was found that the architect didn't like airport shops and so he hadn't included many of them. Airports get a lot of revenue from stores and so it was decided to add whole floors of stores to the design - after construction had begun.
On top of that the plans only included departure gates for larger aircraft, some of which are no longer in production. Smaller gates, suitable for low-cost airlines, needed to be added and all these design changes caused chaos and meant delays.
The design included a new underground railroad station to give fast access to the city and, as planned, this was ready in 2011. It was the only part that was and, as yet, it has not seen a single commercial train. At the moment it appears it's not likely to see any either, as the design has failed the fire safety inspection and it is thought that airflow from arriving and departing trains may pull smoke from a fire in the main terminal building down into the station. This could mean a partial reconstruction will be needed.
By 2010 it was obvious the project was not going to be finished on time and so the opening date was put forward a year. The same thing happened in 2012 then, in 2013, the date was changed to "after 2014." In 2014 the date was changed four times, with the last projected opening being the second half of 2017. Needless to say, this didn't happen, and the date now is October of 2020, although no one in the project is holding their breath on their being able to meet that date.
So, what's gone wrong? The external infrastructure is there. There are unused links to the main autobahns and the railroad station is still ready. The terminal building is a wonder of modern design sitting on a large plaza that is also fronted by a state-of-the-art hotel, empty of guests and manned by a skeleton staff. The check-in desks are ready and the baggage carousels are in place and are dutifully run once a day to ensure they still work. Arrival and departure boards throughout the buildings are live and show flights, but they are using feeds from the airports Berlin Brandenburg was supposed to replace and some 750 of these boards that have been in use for eight years, despite the airport not being open, have worn out and need to be replaced.
In addition to this, an inspection last year discovered 863 errors in the cabling of the new terminal. This was bad but the major fault causing the delay in opening is with the fire alarm systems. An acceptance test was carried out last year and the system failed because it had not been built to the design specifications. The inspectors conducting the test found errors in the wiring, control and programming of the system that controls the sprinklers, smoke detectors, extractors and fire doors. As an example, the smoke extractors are in the ceiling but the design calls for the smoke to be pumped down into the basement and out from there. Hot air naturally rises, it doesn't go down and the system simply does not work. As a result the designer, who was found to be not sufficiently qualified, was fired and it is thought major reconstruction may be required.
Couple these problems with reports of wiring faults such as phone lines and high voltage cables packed together in the same conduit, 37 miles of cooling system pipework with no insulation fixed to it, vents placed so that rain water will run into the building instead of away from it, missing lightning rods and a generator that lacks sufficient power to run the sprinkler system it's attached to and it becomes clear why people are doubting the 2020 opening date.
Even those adjustments that have been made seem to be inadequate. The motors installed to open windows to allow fumes and smoke to escape have been found to not work if the temperature exceeds 86 degrees and up to 80% of the doors would not open. The heads of the sprinkler system were changed but it was then found that the pipes taking water to them could not handle the increased water pressure and will need to be changed. This will mean opening up sections of the roof and will cause further delays.
There have been resignations, accusations of bribery and bankruptcies. The original cost was supposed to be around $2.25 billion, the current estimate of the final bill is somewhere between $8 and $9 billion. There are no planes, no trains, no passengers and no one staying at the hotel, you won't find anyone to place a bet on an opening date and some connected with the project say it may never enter service.
Despite this the airport has some uses, there is a joke going around Berlin that it's now the world's biggest and most expensive bus station because there is a bus service that runs every hour. For my part, I think it makes our on-going highway work look good, at least that is getting somewhere.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.