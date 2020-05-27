I guess there can’t be many among you who haven’t heard of Stonehenge, the megalithic stone circle that stands on Salisbury Plain, in Wiltshire, England. For more than 4,000 years, the huge stones, some of them weighing in excess of 25 tons, have stood there.
The bigger stones are some 30-feet tall and were probably brought to the site from a quarry that is more than 20 miles away. Scientists are not sure how the builders of this monument moved them, nor can they say for certain how they carved and erected them.
Even more puzzling are the so-called “blue stones” that form part of the circle and which have been positively proven to have come more than 150 miles from mid-Wales, crossing a series of mountains and a wide river estuary on the way.
How did the ancient Britons manage to move these huge, heavy items? The sheer logistics of transporting so much material so far, cutting it to fit together and then erecting it might task modern engineers, but the people of that time only had stone or early bronze age tools together with ropes made of plant fibers to work with. It must have been a monumental task, but the Britons were not the only people in ancient times who erected monuments that cause modern archeologists to shake their heads in wonder.
The pyramids of Egypt are world famous, of course. They are at least as old as, if not older than Stonehenge and their huge pieces of stone, raised to great heights, pose as many unanswerable questions. The major architecture of the Mayan culture in Central America isn’t quite as old, but the size of the stone blocks and the precise way they fit together still makes us wonder how it was done 2,000 years ago.
There are other, a little more recent and far less famous, landmarks in the world, too, and these are equally puzzling. To find one of the more remote of them you would need to travel to a country called the Federated States of Micronesia, a collection of thousands of small islands sitting in the Western Pacific, north of Australia.
The place we’re particularly interested in is the island of Pohnpei, a tiny piece of greenery covering just 129 square miles that is completely surrounded by blue ocean. The interior of the island is mountainous, rising to two-and-a-half thousand feet, it’s mainly covered in forest, is surrounded by a coral reef and has a population of around 36,000 people.
It’s hardly the place where you’d expect to find monumental construction, but, in a lagoon just off the east coast of the island is an archaeological site called Nan Madol.
This site is unique. It has been called the “Venice of the Pacific” because, in a lagoon formed by the coral reef, the ancient people built nearly a hundred artificial islands, interspersed with tidal canals.
Nan Madol is the only city in the world that was built on coral and the islands, the first of which was probably made about 1,300 years ago, were constructed of coral and rocks. There were more than 90 of them and, around 900 years ago, the ruling dynasty began to build a city on them. According to the island’s traditions, the city was founded by two sorcerers who came from a mythical place they called Western Katau. The sorcerers were brothers and they are said to have arrived in Pohnpei in a huge canoe, looking for a place to build an altar to their god of agriculture.
After a couple of failures, they succeeded in constructing the altar and then they began to build the city around it, using basalt rocks from an old volcanic site on the far side of the island as their building material. They ended up with a city that contained at least 130 buildings, surrounded by a thick, high wall. Whilst some of the material used in the construction consisted of rocks small enough to be hauled by one man, others were massive columns weighing up to 50 tons — 100,000 pounds — and, again according to local legend, these were moved by being levitated by a “flying dragon.” What this was is anyone’s guess, but it helped to construct a central residence for the ruling dynasty and the priests as well as a large mortuary complex, the most elaborate part of which still has walls up to 25 feet high. These surround an elaborate tomb that was built for the first ruler.
At its height, Nan Madol was thought to be home to anything up to a thousand people, the majority of whom were commoners who were there to serve the priests and the ruling classes. Being built on a coral reef, the city had no area for growing food and there was no fresh water, everything had to be carried in and finally this proved to be the downfall of the city.
Some time around the middle of the 17th century, after ruling for almost 500 years, the last king was overthrown by an invader called Isokelekel. Like his predecessors, he, too, settled in the island city, but his successors preferred convenience of the main island where food and water were readily available and so, gradually, the place was abandoned.
The makers of Nan Madol may well have been considered as sophisticated people for their time but they had no modern tools or equipment, no concrete for binding stones together, no cranes, except “sky dragons,” for lifting them or machines for cutting them nor did they have diving suits for working under water. Despite this, they managed to move stones, weighing many tons, across their island and then they bedded them into a coral reef so well that, despite being abandoned for several centuries, their work still stands solidly in the lagoon almost 1,000 years later. Today, many of their hand-made islands are covered in jungle, but there are plans to clear this and perhaps, one day soon, the wonders of Nan Modal will be there for all to see.