Many years ago, I spent a couple of very pleasant vacations in Portugal. It’s a beautiful country, with plenty of sunshine, fine wines, good food — especially the fresh sea food — and friendly, smiling people. I stayed at a beach resort on both occasions, but I also took the opportunity to visit the capital city, Lisbon.
This is an ancient city, the second-oldest capital city in Europe, only being beaten by Athens in Greece. Archeologists tell us that people have lived in the area for at least the last 6,000 years and the evidence of their presence can still be seen on the outskirts of the modern city. These include the remains of Saint George’s castle, the first fortifications of which date back to before the birth of Jesus.
The Romans occupied the site from the second century BC, when it is thought the city may have been called Olissipo, and the ruins of their occupation can also still be seen today. Toward the end of the Roman presence, the city became an early Christian center, with its first recorded bishop, Potamius, living there around the year 356.
During succeeding centuries the city grew and for a time it was occupied by Muslims before reverting back to Christianity. In the Middle Ages, in the 15th and 16th centuries, it became the hub of the Portuguese participation in what has come down in history as the Age of Discovery. Pedro Alvares Cabral, the first European to claim Brazil, sailed from Lisbon and Vasco de Gama, the first man to reach India by rounding the southern tip of Africa left from there in 1497. These, and other discoveries, brought back great riches that enabled the city to expand and prosper.
Lisbon developed into a center for trade and exploration, becoming one of the premier city-ports in Europe with many churches, theatres and municipal buildings being built. Today the city is home to over half a million people. It is still full of magnificent buildings and fine architecture, with a few of its monuments dating back centuries. The majority of the older buildings though, have only been there for around 260 years. This plethora of relatively modern architecture isn’t there because the inhabitants had a desire for reconstruction, instead it is the result of the events of a single day in the year 1755.
At that time estimates of Lisbon’s population vary between 200,000 and 300,000 people. Somewhere around 9:40 on the morning of Nov. 1, 1755, the population were going about their normal, day-to-day activities or were in church to celebrate All Saints’ Day when they felt the ground they stood on begin to shake.
Over the next 10 minutes, there were three separate tremors, the largest being estimated by modern scientists as at least 8.0 on the Richter scale, although this measurement was not available until 1935.The epicenter of these quakes was 180 miles off the coast, and the devastation they caused was huge. Reports say cracks up to 16 feet wide opened in the city center, causing widespread destruction of buildings. Many of these buildings were lit by candles, especially the churches, and their collapse started a firestorm that swept over the debris.
People fled from the destruction, many of them seeking sanctuary in the open space of the harbor. These survivors watched in amazement as the ocean began to recede, revealing lost shipwrecks and discarded items in a sea of mud. They didn’t watch for long though, as the water soon came back in a 20-foot-high tsunami wave that swept through the city and along the valley of the Tagus River.
It is thought that as many as 50,000 people could have died as a result of these earthquakes, and 85% of Lisbon’s buildings were destroyed either in the initial tremors, the numerous fires that succeeded it or by the three successive waves that crashed ashore after the shaking stopped. Among several important buildings that were completely destroyed in the city were, the Ribeira Palace, home to the kings of Portugal for centuries and the Hospital Real de Todos os Santos, a major hospital that had stood for 250 years. The Opera House, which had only been completed a few months before the quake, was also reduced to ashes and rubble. The devastation was not confined to the city, either; whole villages were wiped out up and down the coast and the tremors caused death and destruction as far away as North Africa.
The Portuguese King, Joseph I, and his family survived the earthquake. They had attended a Catholic mass at sunrise and one of the king’s daughters then said she wanted to spend the day away from the capital. The king agreed, a decision that probably saved their lives as the whole family went. Joseph I was greatly affected by the event. He developed a fear of living in buildings and, for the remainder of his life, the court lived in tents and pavilions outside the city. The Prime Minister, Sebastião de Melo, the 1st Marquis of Pombal, also survived. He’d been regarded as an upstart by the old aristocracy before the earthquake, but he proved that he was the right person for the task immediately after the shaking stopped.
He organized firefighters to quell the flames and recruited burial squads to remove the dead. Despite protests from the church, many of these victims were taken out in boats and buried at sea. The debris was cleared within a year and as early as a month after the earthquake plans were prepared for the rebuilding of Lisbon. There were four options and the one that was chosen included big, wide-open squares, wider avenues and roads and even buildings that were tested for their resistance to the effects of earthquakes.
As part of organizing the aftermath of the earthquake, the prime minister also sent out questionnaires to every parish in the country. These queries asked questions such as the time the quakes were felt, what direction they came from, what damage was done, did the tsunami affect them, etc. It was the first recorded attempt to analyze the cause and effects of earthquakes, and because of this, Sebastião de Melo is regarded as a forerunner of modern seismology scientists.
Lisbon is a beautiful city that is well worth visiting. Major earthquakes there are rare — perhaps four in the last thousand years. The last of these was in 1969 and, although there was some damage and several casualties, it has not put me off visiting the city again, should the opportunity arise.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
