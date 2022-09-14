The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Many years ago, I spent a couple of very pleasant vacations in Portugal. It’s a beautiful country, with plenty of sunshine, fine wines, good food — especially the fresh sea food — and friendly, smiling people. I stayed at a beach resort on both occasions, but I also took the opportunity to visit the capital city, Lisbon.

This is an ancient city, the second-oldest capital city in Europe, only being beaten by Athens in Greece. Archeologists tell us that people have lived in the area for at least the last 6,000 years and the evidence of their presence can still be seen on the outskirts of the modern city. These include the remains of Saint George’s castle, the first fortifications of which date back to before the birth of Jesus.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

