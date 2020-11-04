I confess I’ve always had a sweet tooth and, while I know it’s bad for me, I do have a tendency to nibble on things between meals. For a long time, my favorite snack was cookies, especially ginger snaps and the iconic British, McVities’ chocolate digestives. These days, I’m trying to watch my weight and I have to curb my appetite for these things, opting for nuts or fruit instead, but I’ll admit I’m still tempted occasionally. I guess many of you are the same, and, when you think about it, it seems the urge to snack isn’t just limited to this country — it’s something that’s common all over the world.
Some years ago, well before I came to America, I owned an apartment in a small village on the east coast of Spain and, when I was there, my favorite snack was always a cookie called the barquillo. It’s made from a recipe that can be traced back almost 2,000 years and the name means “little boat” because, for many years, these cookies were baked in boat-shaped molds.
For those of you who aren’t familiar with this delicious snack, it has all the usual cookie ingredients. Flour, butter, sugar and the whites of eggs are mixed together and then rolled out very thinly.
These days, they are made into a hollow cone shape or a cylinder, and they’re usually eaten plain but, in the part of Spain where I stayed, sometimes you can get them drizzled with warm honey.
They’ve always been very popular and are usually regarded as a Christmas cookie but, until recently, you could see them at various other fiestas throughout the year, too. Traditionally, they were not only sold on the streets of the towns and villages by vendors called barquilleros, but they were also available to tourists on some of the beaches as well.
In Madrid, the Spanish capital, these street vendors were particularly noticeable as they dressed in what’s called the “castizo” style, featuring black pants, white shirt, a vest with a large carnation and a flat cap. You could invariably find them hawking their wares around the tourist spots, especially in the month of May around the time of the fiesta of San Isidro Labrador, who was an 11th century farm laborer, famous for his numerous miracles.
What I found so interesting about these particular street merchants is that, in addition to their small cart or the stand from which they sold their wares, they also carried a highly decorated red tin called the “ruleta de barquillero.” This was usually about 3 feet tall with intricate designs painted on it and with room inside for several hundred handmade barquillos. It also had a golden roulette spinner on the top with numbers that varied from zero to as much as ten, painted in one-inch segments around the outside.
The idea was that the buyer paid a set price and then got to twist the spinner on the roulette wheel. If the pointer stopped on a zero, he or she was out of luck and got nothing for their money, which the vendor kept. If, on the other hand, this particular wheel had numbers going up to 10 and the spin ended on that number, then the lucky spinner would receive ten of the crispy, golden cookies for the price of one. For an additional fee, customers could keep spinning until they landed on a zero.
The game of gambling for your treats in this way is only about 150 years old and is said to have originated in France. Being a barquillero was usually a family tradition, passed down from father to son but, during the lean years of the dictatorship of General Franco following the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s, the country’s barquilleros almost disappeared. Since the restoration of the monarchy, they have made something of a comeback, but today, thanks to the pandemic, Spain’s lengthy lockdown and the lack of tourists, they are really struggling again.
In fact, it is rumored that there are only two or three families still carrying on the tradition of the barquillero, and their young people seem to be more interested in going for more lucrative careers than in following in their ancestors’ footsteps.
You can still get the sweet cookies in stores, of course, but these tend to be factory- made replicas and to my mind, they just don’t taste at all like the handmade ones the street vendors sold.
Spain was one of the big colonial powers in the past and where the Spanish went they took the tradition of the barquillo with them, but seemingly not that of the ruleta.
Today, the cookies are very popular in Chile and Argentina, where they are called cubanitos and are served filled with chocolate and other sweet things.
In the Philippines, they tend to be cylindrical and are rolled out thinner. Here they are filled with a type of crumbly shortbread called polvoron and various types of crushed nuts. They have been commercially produced in the city of Iloilo for at least 125 years, where they have varieties that are colored by adding additional ingredients to the mix.
Elsewhere in the world they have many different fillings, some are dipped in chocolate and others are used as cones for ice cream and other frozen desserts. I’m guessing these different varieties taste pretty good, although I’ve never tried them and I have to wonder if they are as mouth-watering as the Spanish originals.
Thanks to the current situation, it seems the chance of my visiting Spain and tasting the golden nectar of real barquillos again appears to be very remote at the moment.
When travel returns to normal after the pandemic, my first trip abroad will certainly be to see my family in England — but who knows, perhaps one day I’ll get to go back to Spain. I can only hope that if that day comes, I can still pay my couple of euros and gamble on getting up to ten of those delicious cookies.