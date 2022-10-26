I guess there cannot be many of you who, at some time or other, has not heard or read something about the Roswell Incident and Area 51. To refresh your memories, this occurred in July of 1947 and began with a remote New Mexico rancher reporting finding debris from a fallen object on his land. The rancher took the remains to the local sheriff who reported it to the military at the local Army Air Field. The army sent an officer to retrieve the debris and from then, the incident escalated until a public relations officer gave a press statement saying the army had obtained the remains of a flying disc.
Later statements clarified the matter and said the debris came from the remains of a weather balloon, but the damage was done. In the 75 years following this incident, numerous books, article and documentaries have been produced about what happened. The story has grown from the initial report of debris to the finding of an extra-terrestrial craft with either dead or, in some cases, living aliens inside. Official sources continue to deny these stories, while those who fervently believe in UFOs claim there is a massive government cover up going on.
The reports of the Roswell Incident came at a time when the appearance of unexplained phenomena in the sky was making frequent headlines, but it was by no means the first incident of its kind. A somewhat similar occurrence made headlines 125 years ago this year.
It was April 17, 1897, in the little town of Aurora, Texas. This was more than six years before the Wright brothers made the first recorded powered flight at Kitty Hawk in North Carolina, and so what happened could not be confused with a man-made flying machine.
The first report was by a man named S.E. Haydon and it appeared in a newspaper, the Dallas Morning News, on April 19. What Haydon said was that at around six o’clock in the morning of April 17 several people living in the town of Aurora spotted an object flying in a northerly direction across the town. There had been reports before of people seeing what was described as “An airship sailing through the country.” This time the object’s speed was estimated at only 10 or 12 mph, it was much closer to the ground than in previous reports and the further it travelled, the lower it got.
It was said to have travelled low over the town’s public square before it eventually collided with the tower of a windmill belonging to a gentleman named Judge Proctor. The collision resulted in a huge explosion, the windmill was destroyed, and the object itself shattered into numerous pieces that covered the ground over several acres. The Judge’s water tank and flower garden were also destroyed.
People rushed to the scene and discovered a single occupant of the machine lying dead among the debris. The body was small in size and witnesses are said to have described it as belonging to someone who was “not an inhabitant of this world.” A man named T. J. Weems, identified as the United States signal service officer from Fort Worth who was said to be an expert on astronomy, went further. He said that in his opinion, the pilot was “a native of the planet Mars.” This was before the publication of H. G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds.”
The newspaper report went on to say that examination of the wreckage of the flying machine showed it was made of some unknown metal and the dead occupant was carrying written material that used undecipherable hieroglyphics.
According to the conspiracy theories, the bodies, either alive or dead, recovered from the Roswell Incident were whisked away by the government for examination. No such action was taken with the Aurora pilot, instead the good people of the town gave him a Christian burial in their local cemetery. Parts of the remains of his craft were said to have been interred with him while the rest was thrown down a well near the windmill that had been destroyed.
Many years after the incident, an investigation reported that it may never have happened and that the original article had been written to promote interest because “the railroad had passed the town by and it was slowly dying.” Despite this, an investigation in 1973 found two surviving witnesses who were children at the time of the alleged incident. Both reported that they remember their parents visiting the crash site and one said he saw the machine flying over the town, trailing smoke.
It is said that there was at one time a grave marker in the town cemetery with something resembling a flying saucer engraved on it. Tests at the time detected the presence of metal buried nearby, but the cemetery refused permission for any exhumation to take place. A later examination found an unmarked grave, but the marker and the metal were no longer there.
The well where the wreckage of the machine was said to have been deposited has since been filled in and, while tests show a high concentration of aluminum in the soil, no debris was found. On the other hand, it is said that a professor from the North Texas State University is supposed to have found metal fragments at the place where Judge Proctor’s farm once stood. These were described as being non-magnetic, shiny and flexible like some of the debris from the Roswell incident. What happened to these alleged fragments isn’t known.
Today, a Texas Historical Commission marker stands near the Aurora cemetery. It mentions the incident but describes it as a local legend.
Did the Aurora incident happen? Are the remains of an alien being lying in an unmarked grave in the town cemetery? Was the object that fell to earth at Roswell a weather balloon or have successive governments been hiding the truth from us? I don’t have the answers to any of these questions. I tend to be something of a skeptic where things like this are concerned. I’m happy to believe if someone shows me evidence that it is so but, as one who once saw an aerial phenomena I can’t explain, I do wonder.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
