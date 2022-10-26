The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I guess there cannot be many of you who, at some time or other, has not heard or read something about the Roswell Incident and Area 51. To refresh your memories, this occurred in July of 1947 and began with a remote New Mexico rancher reporting finding debris from a fallen object on his land. The rancher took the remains to the local sheriff who reported it to the military at the local Army Air Field. The army sent an officer to retrieve the debris and from then, the incident escalated until a public relations officer gave a press statement saying the army had obtained the remains of a flying disc.

Later statements clarified the matter and said the debris came from the remains of a weather balloon, but the damage was done. In the 75 years following this incident, numerous books, article and documentaries have been produced about what happened. The story has grown from the initial report of debris to the finding of an extra-terrestrial craft with either dead or, in some cases, living aliens inside. Official sources continue to deny these stories, while those who fervently believe in UFOs claim there is a massive government cover up going on.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

