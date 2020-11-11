This has been a very sad year for many of us. The world has lost a lot of good people, some of them friends or family, some celebrities, some rich, some poor. This past week another famous name from the world of acting joined the list. It was announced that Sir Sean Connery had passed away in his sleep at the age of 90.
He was one of my favorite actors. I remember him best as James Bond and to me, as to many others, he will always be 007 with the others merely pale imitations. He was smooth, suave, sophisticated, deadly to his enemies and most woman’s dream.
That view wasn’t shared by Ian Fleming, the author who created the character of Bond. When he was told that Sean Connery had been cast in the role he famously said, “I’m looking for Commander Bond, not for an overgrown stuntman.” He was wrong. The public loved Connery’s 007 and Fleming soon came to agree with them, but he did have reasons for his comment.
He wrote the character of James Bond as being that of an ex-Royal Navy officer and a product of the English upper class school system, Sean Connery’s childhood could not have been further from that sort of life.
He was born as Thomas Sean Connery in a run-down area of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, on Aug. 25, 1930. His father worked in a factory and his mother was a cleaner whose family came from the Scottish islands. He had a younger brother who was named Neil, and their home consisted of one room in a tenement house with a shared toilet. There was no running hot water.
He finished school when he was 13 and got a job delivering milk around Edinburgh’s back streets. Perhaps not unsurprisingly that didn’t satisfy young Sean and when he decided to leave home at 16, like the character he was later to play, he joined the Royal Navy. Here the resemblance ends, Bond was an officer, young Sean Connery attended the navy’s gunnery school and was assigned as an able seaman, anti-aircraft gunner on the aircraft carrier HMS Formidable.
He lasted for three years in the navy, but was then diagnosed with a duodenal ulcer, something that other male members of his family also suffered from, and he was given a medical discharge. Returning to Edinburgh he went back to delivering milk for a while but that didn’t last long and he moved on to be a truck driver, a laborer, a lifeguard at a swimming pool and a coffin polisher. He’d begun body building while he was still in the navy and he even worked for a while as a nude model at Edinburgh’s College of Art, where one of the artists described him as “very straight, slightly shy, too beautiful for words, a virtual Adonis.”
For recreation he played soccer and he was good at it, so good in fact that Sir Matt Busby, manager of Manchester United, one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, offered him a contract. He turned the offer down, reasoning that top class soccer players were finished by the time they were 30 and he was already 23.
He did need to supplement his income, though, and so he got a job as a backstage hand at Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre while still entering body building competitions. It was while he was at one of these in London that he heard that auditions were being held for parts in the play, “South Pacific.” He used the knowledge he’d gathered from working in the theatre, lied about having acting experience and applied, managing to get a job in the chorus.
The play went on tour and his talent was recognized. By the time it reached his home town of Edinburgh, he’d been promoted and was understudying the junior leads, by the following year he was playing Lt. Buzz Adams. That was in 1954, a good year for him. He first met the actor Michael Caine and the two became lifelong friends, he had parts in several stage productions, played an extra in his first movie and decided that he wanted to make acting his career.
In 1956, he broke into television with a part in a BBC series. Other parts followed, including one in an episode of the Jack Benny program that was filmed in Europe and the next year he succeeded in getting his first real film role. This led to a leading role in a BBC play, “Requiem for a Heavyweight” and a part in the movie “Hell Drivers.”
By 1958, he was given a major role in the movie “Another time, Another Place,” which starred the actress Lana Turner. At that time, Turner was casually dating a man called Johnny Stompanato, who was alleged to be a gangster. Their relationship was volatile and occasionally violent. Stompanato came to Britain while the movie was being made, argued with Turner and then appeared on the movie set waving a gun and threatening Sean Connery who he thought was moving in on his girlfriend. In true 007 style the future James Bond grabbed the gun, twisted the gangster’s wrist and knocked him down. Stompanato was escorted to the airport and told not to come back.
In researching this piece I’ve learned that, without knowing it, I actually saw his first major movie role as a child when he played a lead in the Disney production of “Darby O’Gill and the Little People.” This was followed by other movies and then, in 1962, he was offered the part of James Bond in “Doctor No”. At first he was reluctant to take it because he didn’t want to commit to a series but he finally agreed and the rest is movie history.
He made seven Bond films in all, and all of them were successful. So were “The Hunt for Red October,” “The man who would be King” the Indiana Jones series and many more. He won an Oscar as best supporting actor as well as gaining awards from the British Academy of Films and the Golden Globes. He received two lifetime achievement awards and in 2000 was given a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.
From a poor beginning in the back streets Sean Connery reached the top of his profession. His was a long and eventful life, he was as tough as the characters he portrayed, which was probably why he played them so well. Since his passing there have been dozens of tributes from many of the movie industry’s great actors. I would like to add mine, he was a great man and a great actor who will be sorely missed.