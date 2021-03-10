This week I want to talk about a man who passed away in the most southerly part of the state 100 years ago last week. He was just 28 years old when he died, he was a West Virginian, a football star, a war hero and a police officer.
William Johnson Tabor was born in the little village of English, in McDowell County, on May 28, 1892. When he was just 1 year old, his family moved up the road to the county seat in Welch and he was educated at public and high schools there. After graduation he attended Swathmore College before, on Sept. 14, 1914, he felt the call of duty and volunteered to join Company K of the 2nd Regiment of the West Virginia National Guard.
He was a good soldier, was quickly promoted to corporal before being sent to serve under General Pershing for eight months in the 1916 expedition that went into Mexico, seeking to capture the revolutionary, Pancho Villa. After the expedition ended, he returned with his unit to West Virginia, but by then, Germany had declared unrestricted submarine warfare in the Atlantic, the liner Lusitania had been torpedoed and America had declared war on Germany.
“Bill” Tabor, as he was called, was mustered into the regular army in July of 1917. His regiment was re-designated as the 150th Infantry and he rapidly rose through the ranks until, when they sailed for France in October, he was a second lieutenant. Whilst overseas he was transferred to the 29th Division, was wounded in action and was promoted to first lieutenant before the armistice was signed on Nov. 11, 1918.
On his return to the U.S., he received the accolade of the “New Chivalry of Humanity” certificate, the equivalent of today’s Purple Heart, from President Woodrow Wilson. He was then discharged from the army.
Next, Bill Tabor decided to complete his education and attended West Virginia University, but he had to leave before graduating because his mother was ill. While he was in college he joined the Delpha Tau Delpha fraternity, was renowned as an athlete and played both basketball and football. It was noted that his performance on the football field led to West Virginia getting its only point against Princeton in the last game he played before leaving the college.
After he returned home to Welch, Tabor joined the McDowell County sheriff’s department where he became a deputy and was appointed as a traffic officer and assistant in the traffic office. He was already doing well in his new career when matters took a sinister turn.
This was early in 1921 and the mayor of Welch at that time was a man named J. H. Whitt. Mayor Whitt seems to have been something of a corrupt politician. He’d not only been accused of taking bribes from the officials of coal companies, but was also accused of the “moral corruption” of two underaged girls. Rumors were rife and, on Wednesday, March 2, the town council of Welch met to discuss whether to impeach him. Someone told the mayor about the meeting and he charged over to the council house. Finding the door to the meeting room was shut, as was usual when the council was in session, he didn’t hesitate but broke it open and went in, demanding to know what was going on.
On being told what they were discussing, a loud argument ensued during which Mayor Whitt apparently overturned the table around which the council members were sitting before storming out again. Where he went and what he did next is not clear, but in the meantime Deputy Sheriff Bill Tabor had been tasked with driving the two girls mentioned in the charges against the mayor from Welch to the small town of Kimball. While en route there, Tabor saw a car come speeding up behind him and he pulled over.
In the pursuing vehicle were Mayor Whitt and the Welch Chief of Police. Apparently these two demanded that Tabor hand the girls over to them and, since it was the Chief who was asking, he did so. The pair put the girls into their car, turned around and drove off back toward Welch, but Tabor followed them. They drove to Whitt’s home where the mayor got out of the vehicle, Tabor parked ahead of the other car and he, too, got out. The story goes that Tabor said he wanted to talk to the mayor and began to walk toward him. Whitt then told the deputy not to come any closer but, when Tabor continued to approach, he pulled out a gun and fired at least twice, one bullet hitting the officer in the lower leg, the other in the hip. Bleeding, Tabor fell to the sidewalk and an ambulance and the County Sheriff were summoned.
The deputy was taken to hospital with what appeared to be two flesh wounds and Mayor Whitt was arrested. The mayor waived a preliminary hearing and put up a bond before being released to appear before the next session of the court. What wasn’t known at the time was that the bullet that hit Tabor’s hip was deflected up, into his body where it damaged several vital organs. The deputy passed away 2:30 a.m. on the following day, the mayor was re-arrested and locked in the county jail, this time on a charge of murder.
Tabor’s family planned to hold his funeral services at his home but the deputy had been a popular man and the mayor’s crime had shocked the community. It soon became apparent that there were so many people who wanted to show their respect for the fallen officer that the service was moved to the courthouse lawn and even then there were many who could not get close enough to hear the eulogy. In fact it was estimated that some 3,000 people attended as the American Legion escorted the casket to the local cemetery where “taps” was sounded and three shots were fired over the grave.
Mayor J.H. Whitt stood trial for Deputy Tabor’s murder. Details are not clear but, thanks to some alleged false evidence and what amounted to perjury, he was acquitted. Immediately after the trial he left Welch and was not heard from again.
Police officers do a hard and dangerous job. They are there not only to ensure the laws are obeyed but also to keep the rest of us safe from harm. In order to do so they often put their own safety on the line, just as Bill Tabor did, and I for one believe they deserve all the respect and support we can give them.