It’s a New Year and hopefully it’s going to be a better year than the last one. For our family, the start of the year always means the beginning of another tax season. My wife has been preparing for it for several months, teaching a tax class, taking online classes herself and absorbing all the new rules that have been introduced over this traumatic year.
We’re anticipating this tax season will be a little different to previous years, with social distancing, sanitizing and mask wearing, resulting, I think, in the tax office seeing an increase in clients dropping off their papers and only coming in to sign.
Filing still has to be done of course; it’s a feature of modern life and we can’t escape it. But have you ever wondered who first introduced a general income tax as a way of raising money to fund our government? Well, sorry to have to say this, but you can blame the British for that.
Governments have needed funding ever since the concept of government was first formed but, until the introduction of a system that meant money was paid in exchange for work performed, proper accounting was done and profits could be quantified, cash had to be raised in a variety of ways.
The rich and powerful were taxed on what property they owned and what they produced while the common people paid via tithes such as a percentage of what they grew and first fruits, etc.
The oldest record we have of a form of taxation comes from ancient Egypt and dates back almost 5,000 years. You’ll find a similar record in your bible, the book of Genesis, chapter 47, verse 24, where it says the Egyptian pharaoh would take one fifth of all the grain that was produced. Following the Egyptians, the Greeks spread their influence across much of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East as far as India. They gave rise to the Ptolemaic dynasty in Egypt and we know they introduced tax laws because, when the Rosetta Stone was translated, it was found to be a set of tax laws from 196 B.C.
In China the Emperor Wang Mang needed money for his Xin Dynasty and introduced a form of taxation in the year 10 A.D. The tax was at a rate of 10% and was applied to all profits made by professional people and skilled craftsmen. It was only one of a number of ways he tried to raise funds and 13 years later he was deposed and his head was cut off.
The Romans imposed taxes on their citizens and so did later Chinese dynasties. In England, King Henry II introduced what was called a “Saladin Tax” in the year 1188. This tax said that every layperson with an income or personal property had to pay 10% to the crown to fund the Third Crusade to the Holy Land.
So that was the situation up through the middle ages. People paid taxes but they were not universal and were based more on what they had rather than what they earned and were usually at a set rate.
This is the point where the Brits come in.
In the year 1798, Britain had been at war with Revolutionary France for five years and the country was desperately in need of money to continue the fighting. That was when a man named Henry Beeke took a hand by proposing a progressive tax. He was a clergyman but published a pamphlet entitled, “Observations on the produce of the income tax, and on its proportion to the whole income of Great Britain.” The Prime minister, William Pitt, liked it and introduced it to parliament in a budget in December of that year.
Adjusted to today’s prices, what the proposal said was that anyone earning the equivalent of $8,500 a year would pay $71 in tax. There was then a sliding scale up to $225 for those receiving $27,000 or more a year. The tax was revoked four years later but a precedent had been set and it was soon reintroduced, revoked and then, despite strong objections, introduced again, this time permanently in 1841.
So, when did the idea of a universal, progressive income tax cross the Atlantic to these shores? Once again the reason for its introduction was war. It was on Aug. 5, 1861, that the federal government introduced America’s first personal income tax to pay for the Union cause in the Civil War. It was brought in at a rate of 3% on all incomes over $800 — about $23,000 at today’s rate — a year. In 1862, this was repealed and another tax law was introduced.
This lasted for around 10 years, but it, too, was then repealed. In 1894 the government reduced the tariffs imposed on imported goods and, to make up the income, introduced the Revenue Act which imposed an income tax of 2% on all incomes over $4,000 a year. This was not bad news for the ordinary working person, $4,000 then is about $120,000 today and only one-tenth of the population would have to pay the tax.
Despite this, there was opposition to the bill and the Supreme Court ruled that it violated the 10th amendment and it wasn’t until 1913 that the 16th amendment gave the government the right to impose a personal income tax on the people. The tax has been with us ever since and less than five years after its inception, the IRS recorded revenues arising from income tax of over $1 billion; it’s been rising ever since.
So, there you have a brief potted history of why most of us have to file a tax return. I’m sure Mr. Beeke and William Pitt back in the late 18th century didn’t realize just what they’d started. Income tax is now paid almost everywhere but, if you really don’t like it, then Bermuda, Monaco, the Bahamas, Andorra and the United Arab Emirates all have no personal income tax. The thing is though, you’d have to relinquish your American citizenship if you wanted to move there. Happy New Year everyone.