Hands up, how many of you good people have ever heard of Charles Proteus Steinmetz? I can’t see your response, but I’m imagining there aren’t many hands raised. My own hand certainly wouldn’t be waving. Until this week I’d never heard of him, but recently there have been several mentions of him in the media because, 100 years ago this month, he wrote an article in a Massachusetts’ newspaper in which he predicted what the world would be like today, in 2021.
So, who was this man who was daring enough to try to see into the future? He was born Karl August Rudolph Steinmetz in the city of Breslau, Prussia, on April 9, 1865. Unfortunately, he was born with several physical afflictions such as hip dysplasia, a hunch back and dwarfism. As an adult he only attained 4 feet in height and these trends were inherited from the male side of his family, with his father and grandfather both suffering from them. For this reason, he never married, because he said he did not want to pass his problems on to any possible children.
He was educated at a school called “Joannes Gymnasium,” the equivalent of a preparatory high school, where he displayed great proficiency in both math and physics. Graduating from there in 1883, he went on to study at Breslau University. He stayed there for five years and was almost ready to finish his doctorate when he learned that the police were looking into his membership of a socialist group and were concerned about some articles he’d written for a local socialist newspaper.
Socialism was banned in Germany at the time, and Steinmetz also had trouble at home as his father had remarried and there was tension between him and his step-mother. On top of that, he was behind with his tuition fees and the university was pressing for them. Taking these factors into consideration, he fled the country and went to Zurich, in Switzerland.
He didn’t stay there long; his visa was due to expire and he didn’t want to return home to Germany because he feared arrest and so, in 1889, he emigrated to the United States.
Once he was in the country he anglicized his first name to Charles and chose Proteus, which was the name of a knowledgeable hunchback from Homer’s Odyssey, as his middle name. He needed to make a living and, with his education and background, he had no problem finding a job with a firm owned by Rudolf Eickemeyer that developed electrical transformers and several other electrical devices. Steinmetz excelled at the work, he published a paper on magnetic hysteresis that became known as the Law of Hysteresis and even Steinmetz’ Law. Thomas Edison saw the paper and, in 1893, his General Electric Company bought Eickmeyer’s, together with Steinmetz’ patents and he became their leading engineer.
That same year he presented a paper that revolutionized AC circuit theory by simplifying the calculations involved to simple algebra problems. That wasn’t the end of his successes — one day he found a mirror that had been shattered by a lightning strike and this led to him experimenting with lightning. Those experiments culminated in March of 1922 when, using a 120,000-volt generator he produced lightning that shattered the buildings in a model village in front of amazed reporters. This feat earned him the nickname “Forger of Thunderbolts” but, more importantly, the work helped him to develop ways of protecting electrical equipment from lightning.
Despite the fact he never married, Steinmetz loved children and, when he heard his lab assistant was getting married and looking for a place to live, he offered to let the man and his new bride move into his own house. The girl was reluctant at first, but eventually came around when Steinmetz agreed that she could run the house according to her own rules. The family then lived with the scientist for the rest of his life, with Steinmetz even adopting his lab assistant legally and treating the three children who came along later as if they were his grandchildren.
Steinmetz was a brilliant scientist who had over 200 patents and who mixed with, and advised, people such as Thomas Edison, Einstein and other great names, but was he a fortune teller, too? As I said above, 100 years ago he wrote an article predicting what life would be like in 2021 — so how accurate were some of his ideas?
At the time he wrote the article less than 35% of American homes had electricity, yet he said that 100 years later each home would be able to have a heating and cooling system, controlled by a thermostat that would enable the home owner to maintain a satisfactory level of heat in the winter and to cool the house in the summer no matter what the outside temperature.
He also said that by 2021 people would not have to rely on coal or wood fired ranges to cook their food but would have electric ovens that would enable them to accurately set cooking times and temperatures, taking the guesswork out of the kitchen. He predicted home entertainment would be the norm, with people being able to listen to music played a continent away on radios that received wireless transmissions.
Steinmetz also foresaw electric cars and other forms of transport that he said would be recharged at home, but he didn’t get everything right. He predicted that the use of electrical conveniences and gadgets would be so widespread that electricity would become cheaper than water and that cars and other means of transport would be kept in underground garages.
Charles Steinmetz passed away in his sleep just two years after he made his predictions and so he never got to see any of the innovations he’d foreseen. One wonders what he would make of the world we live in today and, probably more importantly, what greater strides we might have made if we still had his genius among us.
I’m nowhere near as smart as Charles Steinmetz was, and I’m not in the habit of guessing what the future may hold, nor am I a great believer in predictions. Having said that, if any of you readers have any thoughts on what America and the world will be like in another hundred years, I’d be very interested to read them. Who knows, perhaps, in 2121, someone might even write an article about them.