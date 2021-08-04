It seems that every time I look at the news lately, there is a report of a shooting incident somewhere in this country. Indeed, in some places they constitute an almost daily occurrence, and these events usually seem to be followed by some people calling for greater gun control. I have my own opinion about this, as I’m sure many of you do, but I don’t want to talk about that today; instead I’d like to tell you about the situation elsewhere.
Britain already has strict gun-control laws, laws that are said to be some of the most stringent in the world. There have been some controls over firearms there for many years but the current, very strict, laws stem from an incident that occurred on March 13, 1996.
Up until that time, in order to own a weapon, people needed to get a license. These were not difficult to obtain, and any normal citizen could be licensed to own a handgun. In Scotland, a 43-year-old man named Thomas Hamilton, who was known to have mental issues, was licensed and owned several weapons quite legally. On that cold March day, Hamilton took four of his hand guns and over 700 rounds of ammunition before driving himself to Dunblane Primary School. He parked his car, cut telephone wires and then he walked into the school and made his way to the gym.
There were 3 teachers and 28 children, aged around 5, in the gym that day. Hamilton walked in, raised his weapons and started firing random shots. The teachers confronted him and tried to protect the children. All three adults were shot, one of them being killed instantly, and Hamilton also took the lives of 16 children as well as wounding several others before finally shooting himself.
The whole of Britain was shocked by the incident. The government set up a board of enquiry and, once its findings and recommendations were known, introduced legislation called the Firearms (Amendment) Act 1997. This was tweaked a few months later, and eventually its effect was to ban the private ownership of all handguns that took cartridge ammunition, leaving only single-shot muzzle loaders and historic guns, both of which still needed a license.
Since that time, there has only been one mass shooting in Britain, and the perpetrator in that case used a shotgun and rifle, which were not covered by the Act.
Despite this, it would be wrong to say there are now no handgun shootings in Britain. In the 12 months constituting 2018-2019, a total of 2,374 firearm offenses that involved violence against a person or persons were recorded by the police and around 50% of these involved handguns. These figures do not mean a weapon was actually fired, they are just the number of crimes during which the perpetrator had a firearm, and the number of homicides involving guns is around 33 per year for the whole of Britain.
So, with virtually a complete ban on handguns, you might be wondering why are there still so many gun crimes? Well, according to the National Crime Agency, there are three ways people get illegal weapons. The first is by stealing them from either legal owners or those who owned them before the Act and did not hand them in. The police reckon that up to 600 guns a year pass into criminal hands this way. The second way they are imported into the country from abroad, usually from places like the Balkans where there were large scale conflicts and where, now that peace has been restored, there are supplies of surplus weapons. This year alone, H.M. Customs have staged seven operations at the port of Dover aimed at seizing illegal weapons.
These guns are smuggled into the country and sometimes they, and those that are stolen, have been “de-activated,” but the police say that it only takes a couple of minutes for an expert to re-activate most of these. The last way illegal weapons are obtained is by buying parts, sometimes from the “dark web” and building them themselves.
Almost invariably, these weapons are in the hands of criminal gangs, many of them being used to intimidate the innocent, but there are some that give the authorities headaches.
Modern weapons leave traces, on shell casing and on the bullets they fire, and forensic analysis can track these to a certain weapon. When a particular gun is identified, the British police give it a number so that they can track where, when and how it is used.
By this method, they were able to track a gun that was used by a gang in seven different crimes in London, and police in northwest England had even more success. After gathering evidence, they raided a house on Merseyside. The homeowner was a man named Adam Bigley and, on searching his house, the police discovered a Berretta 9000S handgun that was hidden behind pipes in a bathroom. The weapon was still loaded and was sent to the police lab for forensic testing. The results were that it could be linked to 19 separate shooting incidents, none of which proved fatal. There was no evidence that Bigley himself had committed the crimes, but he was tried under the Firearms Act and was sent to prison for several years for being in possession of the gun.
That was a success story for the authorities, but there are other weapons out there that they are desperate to find. One of these is simply designated Gun Number Six. The police know quite a lot about this weapon. It was manufactured in the Czech Republic and its official name is a CZ 75 semi-automatic. It is colored black and first came to notice in Birmingham, the city I came from.
It was the early hours of Feb. 23, 2003, and police were alerted to a shooting incident outside a nightclub. They found two shell casing and no witnesses willing to talk. Since then, the weapon has been used in at least another ten shooting incidents, three of which proved fatal. None of the victims had any connection to any of the others and the police are desperate to find the weapon, as they believe criminals are passing it around in order to commit these crimes.
As I said at the beginning of this piece, I am not taking sides in the gun debate. I am merely relating the situation in a country that has strict gun control. Most people in Britain don’t own guns and therefore don’t use them, but latest figures say they do own knives and last year there were more than 50,000 knife crimes reported, resulting in nearly 700 deaths.