Over the past few years, migrants trying to cross our borders have made big news in this country. Many thousands of people, not happy with the social or political conditions in their own countries, have uprooted their families in an attempt to come here in search of what they believe would be a better life.
Dealing with such a big influx of people, bringing families and young children with them, can create problems, both for our infrastructure and our facilities. It’s a humanitarian problem, but this problem is not ours alone. It seems much of the population of the poorer countries of the world is on the move, seeking to better their conditions in what they regard as the richer countries of the west.
Almost every country in Europe has migrants looking to settle and, in some of them, politics is exacerbating the situation. Belarus, for instance, is an East European country on which the European Union has imposed sanctions. It borders Poland and, as I write this, there are more than 10,000 middle-eastern migrants living in makeshift camps along a hastily erected, barbed-wire fence on that border. The migrants want to cross into Poland to disperse throughout Europe; Belarus is encouraging them and the Poles are trying to keep them out. Both countries have units of their armies deployed along the border, and the atmosphere is tense.
There are similar situations in many other European countries, too, as migrants attempt to cross borders, but you would expect Britain to be the hardest European country for them to reach. Unlike the rest of Europe, it has no land borders and needs no fence because it is separated from the rest of the continent by 21 miles of water at the closest point. Despite this, up to a thousand people each day try to enter the country illegally.
Many of these people attempt to do so by hiding themselves on some of the 16,000 trucks that daily cross to Britain, either by ferry or through the Channel Tunnel. The problem is so widespread that Britain maintains Border Force facilities in Paris, Lille, Dunkirk and in the French port of Calais. These officers cannot examine every truck that comes through because of the sheer numbers, but they are experts in choosing the ones most likely to be used by immigrants. They have sniffer dogs and instruments that can detect human presences in the vehicles, and as a result they find dozens each day.
Those that are caught are handed over to the French authorities who have no option but to caution them and then release them to join the many thousands of others spread out in make-shift camps all along the coast. Many of them try again and if caught, yet again.
These people are desperate to reach Britain and, where people are desperate, criminals see an opportunity. So it is with the immigrants. There are criminal gangs roaming the camps in France offering people the opportunity to cross the English Channel by boat for around 2,000 Euros per person. It’s a lucrative trade and there are many takers.
The coastline at the nearest crossing point is lined with sand dunes, forested areas and abandoned World War II concrete emplacements where people can hide. The gangs bring in boats, usually large inflatables, cheaply made and not suitable for crossing many miles of water, but they crowd as many migrants as possible into them and set them out to cross the sea with little or no support.
The French authorities, police, army and militia patrol the coast and turn back anyone they see who looks as if they are going to attempt the crossing. At times they have even turned the migrants out of their camps and burned the makeshift tents and shelters, but still they keep coming back.
Once on the sea, the French navy and coastguards patrol and they turn back any boat they find, destroying the craft when the people have landed back in France. If the immigrants can make it to the halfway mark of the crossing, however, they come under the jurisdiction of the British — and the Royal Navy, the coastguard and the National Lifeboat Institute will try to intercept them.
The weather and waves in the Channel can be rough, and frequently the migrants have to be rescued from boats that are in imminent danger of sinking. Sometimes they do not make it in time, and just last week 27 people attempting the crossing in a flimsy inflatable boat were drowned when their craft deflated, filled with water and sank. Among the dead were women, children and at least one pregnant woman.
Others are luckier. One British fishing boat reported finding two men from French Guiana attempting to cross in a tiny inflatable canoe using two, child-sized plastic paddles. The men were rescued and taken to Britain.
Not all the boats are intercepted. Some of them actually succeed in making the crossing. It is estimated that more than 1,600 boats have landed on British beaches in the past two years, with a current average of 28 people in each one of them. One day in November, more than 1,000 illegal immigrants managed to reach the country. In 2019, just 1,835 people were recorded as arriving; so far in 2021, the number is 26,560.
Once the people reach Britain, either by being rescued in British waters or by landing successfully, they are subject to British law. That means that they are taken to temporary accommodation and are allowed to claim asylum if they wish to do so. In the most recent year, 45,000 people did, but it takes time to assess the claims and in the meantime the people can stay in Britain. If their application is not approved then they can be sent back to the country they came from, but that is easier said than done, and it is estimated that there are more than a million illegal immigrants in the country at the moment.
I can sympathize with the desire to flee persecution, to seek safety and to achieve a better standard of living for yourself and your family, because it’s basic human nature to strive for these things. Both Britain and the United States have always welcomed immigrants, but unfortunately, because of the numbers, there has to be some sort of control to ensure we are not drowned under a flood of asylum seekers. Let us hope therefore that, in this season of peace and goodwill, someone, somewhere, will find a way eradicate the need for people to leave their homes in the hope of gaining a better life.