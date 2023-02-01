The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Many years ago, one of my earliest jobs was in a factory owned by what was then Britain’s biggest car manufacturer. Today I drove past the place I used to work and found that the huge factory I remember has completely disappeared. In its place is a shopping mall with a hotel, two big stores and numerous smaller ones, together with several restaurants and coffee shops, etc.

This isn’t the only major change I’ve seen on this, the second stage of my British vacation. Birmingham is the place where I was born, grew up and worked for many years. I knew it well, but today it is virtually unrecognizable. There has been a lot of development in the city center. Many of the buildings and places I grew up with, some of them centuries old, are no longer there, while there are lots of areas of new housing and manufacturing on the outskirts of the city that I just don’t recognize.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

