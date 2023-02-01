Many years ago, one of my earliest jobs was in a factory owned by what was then Britain’s biggest car manufacturer. Today I drove past the place I used to work and found that the huge factory I remember has completely disappeared. In its place is a shopping mall with a hotel, two big stores and numerous smaller ones, together with several restaurants and coffee shops, etc.
This isn’t the only major change I’ve seen on this, the second stage of my British vacation. Birmingham is the place where I was born, grew up and worked for many years. I knew it well, but today it is virtually unrecognizable. There has been a lot of development in the city center. Many of the buildings and places I grew up with, some of them centuries old, are no longer there, while there are lots of areas of new housing and manufacturing on the outskirts of the city that I just don’t recognize.
As I said, the car factory is now a shopping mall, a very busy one from what I saw, but I visited two other, smaller, malls that were here before I left and it was obvious that the bigger stores have moved out of these and at least a quarter of the smaller ones were closed. It seems online shopping is affecting retail in Britain, too.
A couple of things I have seen while I have been here that interested me are, firstly, the proliferation of solar panels on ordinary house roofs. They seem to be everywhere and a quick check online showed me that the average cost of solar panels in Britain is around two-thirds of what we pay in America. This lower price, coupled with the current energy crisis here, may be the reason that a lot of British people are resorting to this source of power. Britain turning to the sun for energy is interesting, because the average annual hours of sunshine there are only about 60% of those recorded in West Virginia.
The second thing I’ve noticed is the difference in credit card technology. Since I’ve been here I’ve not had to insert my card into any machine, all of them, from major stores through gas stations to the smallest outlet seem to have tap technology, which, once I was used to it, I found was far quicker and more convenient.
This is my first visit to my home country in five years. I was due to come here back in 2020 — I had my tickets all booked to fly in April of that year — but, as you may remember, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and much of the western world went into lockdown in March. At that time, the airline were very good about it and not only readily refunded me my money, but said they would guarantee the same price should I decide to rebook within two years. I was tempted, but decided not to take chances until the virus was defeated.
It hasn’t gone completely as yet — we still have new variants popping up — but this was a special occasion. Twenty-one years ago, my daughter had her first son. I was there, pacing the halls of the hospital on the day he was born and I was determined to surprise him on his birthday. That, at least, went without a hitch, I was the star guest and we had a great party and an awesome visit.
That wasn’t the only good point in my vacation. I saw many of my family I hadn’t seen for years, was surprised by the fact that the small children I remember are now tall young men and women and met up with several old friends.
When I lived in Britain I was a member of a local writing group. We were just a bunch of aspiring writers with mixed talents. Sadly one or two members have since passed on and most of the rest have enjoyed limited success with their hobby. One though, a lady whose pen name is Carla Kovach, has gone on to achieve great success. She is now one of Britain’s leading crime writers and frequently features in best-selling lists not only there but also in Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands. Producing three or more new books every year, she’s a busy lady, but we met up for what was supposed to be a short reunion. As it turned out, we spent half the day together, exchanging ideas and tips and, if you are stuck for anything to read, I’d highly recommend her Gina Harte detective series.
I’m now finishing this article back on American soil and am once again at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. I now have quite a long layover before my flight to our own Yeager airport, but it won’t be as long as it should have been. The reason for that is my return flight back across the Atlantic got off to a rocky start. The aircraft was fine, I had a great seat again, the cabin crew were wonderful and once more the food was the best I’ve ever had on any airline. The problem was with the ground staff at London’s Heathrow airport. There seems to be a shortage of workers there. First there was a delay in loading baggage into the aircraft and it was well after our departure time that we heard the cargo doors close. Perhaps this was because the temperature in Britain was below freezing and the baggage handlers were reluctant to come out in the cold, but the delay was exacerbated because the aircraft we were on required de-icing before it could leave. We were told this would take ten minutes but, once again due to staff shortages, it ended up taking nearly two hours.
Those delays and the nearly 90-minute line for immigration and security checks here in Atlanta caused many people to miss their connecting flights, but this time I felt I was lucky as they cut the time of my long layover before boarding my flight back here to Charleston.
So, this has been the saga of my vacation in Britain. I enjoyed it, but it reminded me that there is an old saying: “Home is where the heart is.” I love my family in Britain, but the country has changed since I left. I will go back again to see people, but I now know I won’t live there again. My heart is truly in West Virginia, and this is now home.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
