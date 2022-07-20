Thanks to their election laws, as I write this, British politics are once more in a state of chaos. I’ve said in previous articles that British voters do not get to elect someone to serve as Prime Minister. Instead, in a general election, each constituency elects one person to sit in the House of Commons as a member of Parliament. Once the election result is known, the leader of the party with the controlling majority in Parliament is then summoned by the Queen and invited to form a government.
The last such election was held in December of 2019, and on that occasion the Conservative party won 365 of the 650 available seats in the house. The party’s leader at that time was Boris Johnson, and consequently, he went to Buckingham Palace and became the country’s 77th Prime Minister.
From the very beginning, Johnson’s time in office has been highlighted by controversy. He came to power while the negotiations for Britain’s exit from the European Union were in full swing. He had his own ideas of how that should go and he even suspended parliament, illegally as it turned out, in a bid to get his policies accepted and to avoid a negative vote.
He was accused of several other misdemeanors after that, including a storm over the amount of public money spent on refurbishing the Prime Minister’s official home in London and rumors of favors being extended to a company with a connection to one of his ex-girlfriends. After this, the COVID-19 pandemic began and strict rules were put in place by parliament in an effort to curb the spread of the disease.
The country was put on strict lockdown, and at that time British people were forbidden to socialize inside a building except with their own immediate family. No social gatherings were allowed and no one was exempt, but it was later revealed that, starting in May of 2020 and over the following 11 months, at least eight parties for members of the government were held. Many of these were held at the prime minister’s home and at least one, held in a government office, was arranged to celebrate Johnson’s birthday. It was said that he provided cheese and wine for one of the parties and another that was held in the garden of his official residence involved ordering in pizzas and partying until four o’clock in the morning.
Inevitably, details of these events were leaked and when they were reported in the newspapers Johnson claimed that they had been working meetings. Few people believed this, despite his denials and eventually the police were instructed to investigate possible breaches of the pandemic lockdown laws.
At the end of the investigation, 83 different government employees received 126 fixed-penalty fines. One of those people was Boris Johnson, making him the first-ever serving Prime Minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law. His official residence at 10 Downing Street in Westminster turned out to be the address that received the most fines in the whole of Britain.
Nicknamed “Partygate” by the media, these events were headlines in newspapers for weeks. Each time a new revelation was made, Johnson denied it, but the evidence kept mounting and there were calls for him to resign because it was apparent that he’d lied to the people and to parliament.
Britain does not impeach its political leaders; instead, the party holds what is called a vote of no confidence in the person accused of misdemeanors. Such a vote was held over partygate, but Johnson somehow managed to win enough votes to stay in office.
His troubles were not over, however. Reports were made that he had refused to suspend a member of his party named Owen Paterson, who, it was alleged, had lobbied government ministers and lawmakers on behalf of companies from whom he was said to have received substantial payments. This is strictly against parliamentary ethics, and action should have been taken against the offender, but it wasn’t.
Finally, earlier this year, he promoted a member of parliament to a senior position in the Conservative party. After the appointment, it was revealed that the person concerned had been reported for serious sexual misconduct at a private club. The person immediately resigned his position, but then Johnson denied that he’d known about the charges at the time he made the appointment. It was the final straw. Several officials revealed that Johnson had in fact been told about it and his story was then changed to say the affair had been settled and he’d forgotten it. Later he admitted that the appointment had been a “bad mistake.”
It was too late. Two of his senior cabinet members, the finance minister and the health secretary, immediately resigned in protest. Over the next few days, more resignations followed until more than 40 senior ministers had resigned. Another call for his resignation followed and, bowing to the inevitable, at the beginning of last week Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative party.
He did not resign as Prime Minister however, saying he would stay on as caretaker until his successor is appointed, and that means there will not be a need for a general election, just an election within the Conservative party to find a new leader.
So, who will Johnson’s successor be? At this time it’s not clear. The process is that any Conservative members of parliament can put themselves forward as a candidate but they must have the support of at least twenty other members of the party. That part of the process has ended with eight prospective candidates. After this the Conservative members of parliament hold several rounds of voting with the candidate receiving the smallest number of votes being eliminated at each stage until there are only two left. As of today there are five candidates still vying for the job, and voting will continue until that number is reduced to two.
When that stage is reached there will be a vote among everyone in Britain who is registered as a supporter of the Conservative party. This will happen on Sept. 5, and the person receiving most votes will become the 78th prime minister, at least until the next general election, which is due in 2024. Until that happens, Johnson will stay on as caretaker, but it seems that the chances of any real political business being conducted in Britain over the next few weeks are negligible.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
