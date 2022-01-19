For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant lockdowns, multiple cancellations of scheduled events and many restricted social gatherings, both here and in Britain. For a country that thrives on tradition, it has been a difficult time for the British; but, despite the fact that the virus is still with us, there are plans in place over there to hold a huge celebration this year.
The reason, of course, is that 2022 will mark the platinum anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II as monarch. Her reign has not only been the longest of any British monarch in history, but it has also been the longest recorded reign of any queen, anywhere in the world, and, at this time, she is also the planet’s oldest and longest-reigning monarch.
Queen Elizabeth became queen on Feb. 6, 1952, at the moment her father died, because British tradition states that there should be no break between monarchs. The moment one passes on, the next in line for the throne automatically becomes queen or king. Despite this, the main celebrations of her reign are scheduled to take place at the beginning of June in order to take advantage of better weather.
Perhaps, surprisingly, one of the events that has already commenced is a baking competition. When the queen was crowned 70 years ago, a dish was created by the Cordon Bleu cookery school in London to celebrate the event. The dish, called at the time “Poulet Reine Elizabeth,” was chicken breast with a mayonnaise-based, mild curry sauce. It was an instant hit and has since come to be called Coronation Chicken. This time, a competition that is open to anyone has been launched to create a suitable dessert to celebrate the anniversary. Recipes will be submitted to a panel of experts who will decide on the best one. This will then be served to the queen and the royal family and will also be made available to the rest of the people. While I’m sure the winning dessert will have a grand name, the competition has already been dubbed the “Platinum Pudding Competition.”
The first active event is scheduled to take place at the queen’s home in Windsor Castle, some 20 miles from London, on May 12 to 15. Called “A Gallop through History,” it will involve up to 500 horses and more than a thousand performers. These will include many from the world of music, dancers, actors and actresses and equestrian experts, plus military displays from Britain’s armed forces and all around the world who will perform in front of a live audience of 5,000 people on each night. The show is going to take the audience through history from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, which began in 1558, right up until the present day and the last night will be broadcast live on TV on Sunday, May 15. At the time I’m writing this, I understand there is still very limited availability for tickets if anyone is interested in traveling that far to see the show.
Thursday, June 2 and Friday June 3, have been declared public holidays, so the British will have four days to celebrate. The first event on the evening of the 2nd will be a ceremony that takes place at Horse Guards Parade in the heart of London and which goes back to at least 1758. Called the “Trooping of the Color,” it is held annually to celebrate the monarch’s official birthday. This year the regiment whose colors will be presented will be the Irish Guards, and the event will involve 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses. The spectacle can be viewed by members of the public and tickets are available now. It is extremely unlikely that I will be in London at that time, but I have attended the ceremony in the past and can say it is well worth seeing if you like pomp and ceremony.
On the same day, as soon as it gets dark, more than 1,500 beacon fires will be lit in celebration across the British Isles as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and other British Commonwealth countries around the world.
June 3 is scheduled to be a quieter day with the only official event being a service of thanksgiving for the queen’s reign to be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Despite this, there will no doubt be thousands of what the British call “Street Parties” held all across the country. These are events where neighborhoods get together to eat, drink and celebrate in the streets.
Saturday, June 4, there will be what is being called a ”Platinum Party” held at Buckingham Palace in London. This is scheduled to be a live concert that will feature many of the top entertainers from all over the world performing in front of a live audience. Tickets for the event are to be allocated by a ballot to be held in February, but unfortunately, I understand this is only open to British residents.
The following day there will be many more street parties while more than 5,000 performers will be entertaining in the area around Buckingham Palace in what is being called the “Platinum Jubilee Pageant.” The organizers from the palace say that this will include: “pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus, costumes as well as cutting-edge visual technology.” School children have been asked to submit drawings showing what they hope the next 70 years will bring and the best of these will be transferred to silk banners that children will carry in the pageant.
That will conclude the weekend’s official events, although throughout the country local celebrations will be held, including extended pub opening hours so that the people can drink to the continuing health of the queen. In the following weeks, displays will be mounted in London, Windsor and Edinburgh featuring clothes, jewelry and images showing aspects of the queen’s reign from 1952 right up until the platinum jubilee.
I haven’t been to Britain for over four years and, with the pandemic still unchecked, it is very unlikely that I will go this year. I would dearly love to be able to see some of the proposed spectacles because I can remember seeing the celebrations for the Queen’s reign in 1977 and 2002 and this one promises to outshine them both. Unfortunately, on this occasion, it seems I shall have to be content to see what the TV and news channels have to offer, hopefully they will show the true spectacle of the traditions and ceremony that is so much a part of the British experience.