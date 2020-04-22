As I sit down to begin writing this, today is Good Friday, the start of Holy Week in the Christian calendar. That seems to be appropriate somehow because this week I want to talk to you about a Christian church.
It’s far from being the biggest church in the world — in fact, it only measures some 85 feet long by about 30 feet wide, and its fame is overshadowed by a much bigger, and far more famous, neighbor that’s just a couple of miles away. Having said that, though, this is not just any church.
The place where it stands is the ancient city of Canterbury, in southeast England, and the more famous neighbor I mentioned is, of course, the 1,000-year-old Canterbury Cathedral. This is the seat of the Archbishop of Canterbury, who is spiritual leader of the Church of England and head of the worldwide Anglican Church community.
So, what possible claim to fame could a tiny church situated close to a mighty cathedral have? The church is now called St. Martins and its history goes back a long way. It is not only the first Christian church to be founded in England, but it’s also the oldest parish church in continuous use. As if that wasn’t enough, it’s also the oldest Christian church in the English-speaking world and for these reasons its part of a UNESCO rated World Heritage Site.
St. Martins’ story began way back when the Romans had conquered Britain. They left after about 450 years around the year 410 A.D. and it’s known that, at that time, the church was at least a Roman Mortuary chapel. By the time the Roman occupation ended, Christianity was the official religion of their Empire and so it’s reasonable to suppose that Christian services were held in the chapel during the fourth century.
After the Romans left, there was a period known as the “Dark Ages,” when England was subject to numerous pagan Viking raids and invasions from barbaric tribes coming from Northern Europe. These were the Angles, Saxons, Jutes and Frisians, and when they settled they brought with them their own pantheon of gods.
During this time the chapel that was to become St. Martins was largely disused and fell into disrepair, although it’s thought some of the native Britons may have preserved the Christian religion and worshiped there. That was the situation toward the end of the sixth century when a man called Aethelberht became king of that part of Britain known as Kent, where the chapel is situated.
Aethelberht was a pagan, but his people had close ties with the Franks, who lived in what is now France and who were one of the most powerful peoples in Europe. The king of the Franks was Clothar I and he had a granddaughter whose name was Bertha. She was a Christian but, despite the difference in their beliefs, she married Aethelberht around the year 580 A.D.
Whether the marriage was a love match or a political one allying two peoples, we can never be sure — but what is clear is that, as part of the marriage contract, Bertha insisted on retaining her religion. Aethelberht agreed and when the young princess came to join her new husband she brought her personal chaplain, a man named Liudhard, with her. It appeared that Aethelberht did love his new bride because, in addition to allowing her to practice her religion, he had the old Roman chapel restored as a place where she could worship.
The chapel was dedicated to Saint Martin of Tours, the city from which Bertha came and there is a story that, as well as retaining her religion, Bertha’s marriage contract said that Aethelberht would consider converting too, although it’s thought that he didn’t become a Christian at that time.
Later, in the year 596, the Pope, Gregory the Great, possibly at the urging of Bertha, sent the Prior of the Monastery of St. Andrew in Rome as a missionary to England. This was the man who was later canonized as Saint Augustine and his task was to convert the pagan English back to Christianity.
Augustine, accompanied by forty monks, landed in Kent to be warmly greeted by Bertha and with suspicion by Aethelberht, who insisted their first meeting should be in the open air in order to prevent the monks performing “magic.” Despite this, the king agreed that Augustine could preach the Christian religion in his capital of Canterbury and the missionary made his initial base at Bertha’s chapel.
Over time, the dual influence of this preaching and the queen’s devotion to her religion had an effect on the king. Some time around June of 597 he converted to Christianity and was baptized in Bertha’s chapel. He was the first English king to become a Christian.
The success of Saint Augustine’s mission had a lot to do with Bertha’s influence and, in the year 601, Pope Gregory acknowledged this in a letter that he sent to the queen. In it he paid homage to the depth of her faith and complimented her on her knowledge of the written word. Later, the Catholic Church was to go further and, for her devotion, her aid to St. Augustine and her work on spreading Christianity to the pagans, she herself was canonized and became Saint Bertha of Kent.
Over the centuries, Bertha’s chapel has, of necessity, been changed but traces of its ancient origin are still there. There is an original Roman wall in the chancel and many places where Roman bricks and tiles can still be seen together with the remains of a Roman tomb that has been integrated into the building.
One day, in the not-too-distant future, people will be able to travel across the world again. When that day comes, if you happen to find yourself in the southeast corner of England and you visit the mighty Norman cathedral in Canterbury, you’d be well advised to spare a few minutes to walk down the road a way to see the place where Christianity came to the British 1,440 years ago.