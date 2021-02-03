Just under 109 years ago, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, hundreds of men were working to finish what was then being advertised as the latest, largest and most luxurious form of travel in the world. It was a ship, but not just any ship; it was of course, the RMS Titanic. At nearly 900 feet long and more than 90 feet wide, it was said to be the biggest, the fastest and the best and its owners, the White Star Line, called it the “Queen of the Ocean.”
It could carry a total of nearly 3,500 people, 833 of them First Class passengers, 614 Second Class, and 1,006 Third Class, together with a crew of 885 to ensure their every comfort. The owners spared no expense in building her and, in an advertising brochure, they stated that “As far as is possible, this ship is designed to be unsinkable.” That statement would come back to haunt them later and it may explain why there was only capacity in the ship’s twenty lifeboats for less than 1,200 people.
Despite this lack of foresight, the rest of the passenger facilities were as luxurious as any that could be found in the world’s best hotels. For the elite in First Class there were four “Parlor Suites.” These consisted of two big bedrooms, each with a large, walk-in closet, a private bathroom, separate toilet and a big sitting room with a fireplace, couches, chairs, sideboards and a writing desk. Two of these suites even had their own private promenade deck.
For the slightly less rich, there were first-class cabins with varying facilities, many of them featuring en-suite bathrooms and generous space with furnishings made for relaxing. To compliment these, for those feeling energetic, there was a gym, squash court, swimming pool, Turkish bath and even a barber shop as well as a library, lounge, reception room and writing room.
To get the energy for using these, there was a choice of four places to eat, beginning with the A la Carte Restaurant where one could eat up to 11 courses for dinner. Next was the Dining Saloon, which was the biggest room on any ship so far built and which could seat more than 500 people at one time. To compliment these two, there were the Verandah Café, where passengers could look out over the ocean whilst dining and the Café Parisienne, which served the same menu as the Dining Saloon and was decorated to resemble a French street café.
So, what were people being asked to pay for this sort of accommodation? Well, in the movie “Titanic,” Rose’s fiancee is supposed to have had one of the deluxe parlor suites with the private deck and, at today’s prices, that would have cost him the equivalent of $116,000 for a one-way crossing of the Atlantic. A first-class cabin was much cheaper at only $4,028 but some families paid for several of these together and opened the interconnecting doors to make their own suite.
A second-class cabin cost just under half the price of a first-class one and consequently did not have the luxuries the richer passengers enjoyed. Despite this, these cabins were described at the time as being equivalent to a first class one on any other ship. They had white-painted wooden wall panels, two or four bunk beds and mahogany furniture consisting of a couch, wardrobe and a dressing table with a washbasin that could be tipped back to provide extra space, a wall mirror and shelving. There were no en-suite facilities, all bathrooms and toilets were shared.
People travelling second class did not enjoy the same facilities as first class. They had their own dining room, which it was said could accommodate as many as 400 at a single sitting and even had a pianist playing whilst dinner was being served. Meals served here were prepared in the same galley as those for the First Class Dining Saloon and were of a similar quality.
After dining together, gentlemen could retire to the males-only smoking room, decorated in the Louis XVI style with its adjacent bar while their wives, mothers and girlfriends could go to their own library and writing room with its mahogany furniture and thick, soft carpet. Just like in first class there was a second-class barber shop and passengers enjoyed a choice of three promenade decks, including one that used as a children’s play area.
Some 700 of the passengers on Titanic traveled third class. Many of them were immigrants who had sunk every penny they could get into seeking a new life in America. For many of them, Titanic’s third-class accommodation was a first taste of the luxuries they were seeking. They were housed in cabins with bunk beds, some of them just having two occupants. Each cabin had washbasins with running water, electric lights and white-painted, pine-paneled walls, facilities many of them had never enjoyed in their lives before.
There were only two baths to service third class but they had their own dining saloon where hearty meals were served three times a day. This room was segregated with single men separated from single girls and families. There was also another males-only smoking room with a bar and a general room, where the single people, suitably chaperoned, could mix.
As depicted in the movie, there was a party in this room on the evening before the ship sank. Finally there was an open space reserved for third class situated right forward toward the bow of the ship. The Third Class passengers could enjoy all this luxury for anything between today’s $400 and $1,000 per person.
I guess we all know what happened to the ship on its maiden voyage and you may wonder why, if it could carry 3,500 people, there were only 2,240 on board when it sank. Normally you would expect a ship with this hype to be full for its first crossing of the Atlantic and, if it had been, the loss of life could have been far worse. It wasn’t full however, and reason is thought to have been a national coal strike in Britain. This had been disrupting ship’s sailings for much of the early part of the year. There had been a lot of cancellations due to lack of fuel and so, many people who might have traveled were postponing their trips until later.
Titanic’s owners, however, managed to get coal from other vessels and some of those who canceled were no doubt disappointed to have missed the maiden voyage. With hindsight, it would seem they were the lucky ones.