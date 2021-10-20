Recently we celebrated Columbus Day — or Indigenous Peoples Day, as some like to call it now. Here, it is a federally mandated holiday to mark the arrival, on Oct. 12, 1492, of Christopher Columbus’s first voyage to what were to become the Americas. It has been a holiday in this country since 1971, even though it has since been shown that he wasn’t the first European to arrive here. The Vikings under Leif Erikson definitely have a prior claim, and there are stories that Prince Madog of Wales may have come before him, as well as several others.
Whoever it was who came first, we mark Columbus’s arrival as the beginning of the permanent settlement of the Americas by Europeans. The thing is though, Columbus was an Italian who sailed under the auspices of the Spanish crown yet, not many years later, most of the eastern seaboard of what was to become the United States belonged to Britain; so, when did the British come and how did they take over?
Strangely enough, that story also begins with an Italian sailor, a man called Giovanni Caboto. Called John Cabot by the English, he was almost certainly born in Genoa, the same city as Columbus, and around the same time, too, so the two might even have known each other as children.
As an adult, Cabot moved to Venice, where he is recorded as being a trader in the Mediterranean — so this, presumably, was where he learned to be a sailor. By 1488 however, he was bankrupt and was forced to leave Venice for Spain, closely pursued by his creditors. Here he worked as a bridge builder before trying, unsuccessfully, to get sponsorship for an Atlantic voyage of exploration.
He’d obviously heard about Columbus’s success and, by 1495, he’d moved on to England where he turned up initially in London, once again looking for sponsors. Cabot found some support among Italians living there and these included Father Giovanni Antonio de Carbonariis, who was the deputy to the papal tax collector. It was this man who was probably instrumental in introducing Cabot to the king, Henry VII. Henry was in favor of exploration and possibly extending his realm and, on March 5, 1496, he published letters patent giving Cabot and three of his sons the right to take five ships to “… all parts, regions and coasts of the eastern, western and northern sea… to find, discover and investigate whatsoever islands, countries, regions or provinces of heathens and infidels”.
Cabot moved to Bristol in the southwest, one of England’s greatest sea ports at the time, and raised more sponsorship. From here, it seems, he took one ship and sailed westward sometime in 1496. The voyage wasn’t a success. The only record of it that still exists is in a letter written by a Bristol merchant to Christopher Columbus. It appears that Columbus had enquired about the expedition and he was told that Cabot’s crew was mutinous, he was short of supplies, he ran into bad weather and turned back without sighting any land.
The next year, on May 2, Cabot set sail again. This time he commanded a small ship called the “Matthew” of only 50 tons burden with a crew of around 20 men. Among these was a merchant named William Weston who was destined to be the first Englishman to officially see the new world, although rumors do persist that others had been there before him.
Sailing westward past Ireland, it was just over seven weeks later that Cabot’s lookout spied land on the horizon. It’s not known exactly where that landfall was made; according to what was written at the time, it was probably on the southern end of what is now Newfoundland, Canada. Cabot explored the coast a little, landed only once to replenish fresh water and claim the land for the king, and then he set sail back to England.
In 1498, Cabot led a second expedition, this time with five ships, one of which turned back after being damaged by a storm. Little is known about this expedition and it was thought that the remaining four ships might have been lost at sea, but later research places Cabot and at least one other who sailed on it back in London in 1501. Later, a Spanish cartographer drew a map showing the east coast of North America and recorded it as being mapped by the expedition in 1499, so it looks like Cabot did return.
John Cabot died just after the turn of the 16th century, but he had started something that could not be stopped. King Henry VII continued to sponsor expeditions to what, at the time, was called the “Isle of New Finding” — Newfoundland, as we now know it.
William Weston, who accompanied Cabot on the first expedition, returned to America in 1499, this time leading his own expedition. He reached Newfoundland and turned north, making him the first to seek the northwest passage.
A man named Hugh Eliot together with another called Robert Thorne sailed for Newfoundland in two ships in 1502 and a company of Bristol merchants were granted letters patent and formed the “Company Adventurers to the New Found Land” in 1503. They also sponsored further expeditions the following year and the Cabot family were not finished with the new land, either. In 1508, Sebastian Cabot, John’s son, led an expedition from Bristol that explored from Hudson Bay to about Chesapeake Bay.
There were no cities of gold, nor was there access to the exotic spices of the orient and exploitation of the new land was slow over the next century, although a fur trade did start to develop. Some 50 years after Cabot’s voyages, English explorers Martin Frobisher and Henry Hudson undertook explorations looking unsuccessfully for a Northwest Passage that would lead between the Atlantic Ocean and the treasures of Asia.
It was found that the waters off Newfoundland were a prolific fishing ground and droves of Spanish and Portuguese fishing boats moved in. In 1585, however, an English sea captain, Bernard Drake, took an expedition and devastated the foreign fishing fleets, capturing 20 ships. By this time, Britain had laid claim to much of the east coast of America. There were attempts to establish colonies, but it wasn’t until 1606 that King James I granted a land charter that led to the establishment of Jamestown in Virginia. That was to become the first permanent English settlement in the new world, but it was soon followed by others and the rest, as they say, is history.