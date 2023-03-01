Plans for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 are now well under way. The timetable for the day has been finalized, invitations to the event have been sent to the rich and powerful and a special “coronation concert” has been arranged. Behind the scenes, the formal coronation robes are being refurbished, re-sized or being made new and the crown jewels to be used in the ceremony are being given an extra polish. Part of these jewels, of course, are the royal crowns, which are currently being resized to fit.
Three crowns will be needed for the ceremony. The actual crowning of the king will involve the use of the solid-gold St. Edward’s crown. This weighs around 5 pounds, is valued at more than $68 million and is too heavy to be worn for long periods. It will be placed on the king’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury and then will be replaced by the much lighter Imperial State Crown.
As part of the same ceremony, Camilla, Charles’ wife, will be crowned Queen Consort. The crown she will wear is called Queen Mary’s crown, which was first made in 1911. When Queen Elizabeth II died, Camilla wore the crown that was made for Queen Elizabeth’s mother’s coronation, but it has been decided that this will not be used for the coronation this time as it is too controversial.
You may wonder why a royal crown is considered to be controversial. Like all royal crowns, it is made of precious metal, in this case platinum, and is studded with precious stones — 2,800 diamonds in fact. It is one of these diamonds that is now considered to be too controversial to be used in the ceremony.
So, why should one diamond among so many have such an impact? Called the Koh-I-Noor diamond, this is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. It currently weighs 105.6 carats, which, by comparison is around three times the weight of the largest alluvial diamond ever found in North America.
The Koh-I-Noor — which is Persian for “mountain of light” — is rumored to give ill luck to all who possess it and it has a long and checkered history. No one can say for sure where it came from; it is thought to have been mined early in the 12th or 13th century in southeast India. From then, it is said to have spent a time as an eye in the statue of a Hindu goddess before being seized by an invading army. Around the year 1536, it may have been given as tribute to the founder of the Mughal Empire following his capture of the city of Delhi.
All of this is conjecture and folklore, but it is thought that in 1635, the Mughal Emperor, Shah Jahan, had the diamond incorporated into his ornate “Peacock Throne.” A century later, Nader Shah invaded India from Iran, captured Delhi and took an immense amount of loot, including the throne. It was his biographer who first recorded the Koh-I-Noor and it was Nader Shah himself who was said to have named it.
Up until that time, each dynasty that had held the stone had fallen, and that trend persisted. Nader Shah had it for about a dozen years before he was assassinated by his own courtiers and, four years later, his grandson gave it to the founder of the Afghan Empire. There it stayed for 50 years, but then that empire, too, was overthrown by the Russians and its leader fled to the Sikh Empire, paying for its protection by giving the diamond to Ranjit Singh in 1813.
Ranjit Singh couldn’t believe the stone was genuine and had it examined by his court jewelers. They declared it to be real and, when asked what it was worth, said its value was, “Far beyond all computation.” Entranced by the Koh-I-Noor Ranjit Sigh wore it as an armlet and took it with him when he travelled. He was so paranoid about it that he had it locked in a secure room in a fort when he wasn’t wearing it and insisted that it be carried in the pannier of a camel when he traveled. The chosen camel was one of forty with identical panniers, and only the court treasurer knew which animal carried it.
Ranjit Singh held the stone for 20 years before he died after a series of strokes. After his death, there were bitter arguments as to what was to happen to the diamond.
It ended up with Ranjit Singh’s son, but his reign only lasted a little more than three months before he was imprisoned and, after passing through several hands, the Koh-I-Noor was given to 5-year-old Dileep Singh who, as leader of the Sikh Empire, held it until his armies were defeated by the British in March of 1849. As a result of the peace treaty, the empire, and the diamond, were ceded to Queen Victoria of England.
Queen Victoria received the diamond in 1850 and her husband, Prince Albert, had it re-cut in 1852. Prior to the recutting it was said to weigh around 186 carats, but it had several flaws. The re-cutting took these away and the stone, now weighing its present weight of just over 105 carats, was mounted in a brooch that the queen wore despite writing to her daughter telling her how much she disliked it.
At this time the Koh-I-Noor was a personal possession of Queen Victoria but, after she passed away, it was set in the crown of Queen Alexandra in 1902, transferred to Queen Mary’s crown in 1911 and finally to the Queen Mother’s crown in 1937.
That’s where it is currently, but you may still be wondering why it is considered to be controversial. The reason is that India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan have all made claims that the diamond is rightfully theirs and should be returned to them. India has made the most requests for the stone’s return although, in April of 2016, Ranjit Kumar, the solicitor general of India said, “It was given voluntarily by Ranjit Singh to the British as compensation for help in the Sikh Wars. The Koh-I-Noor is not a stolen object.”
The British government’s response to these various claims for ownership of the diamond is that it is impossible to define the stone’s original owner, it has been part of British heritage for 170 years and therefore it is staying in Britain. Despite this, it has now been decided that, in the interests of not raising any international disputes at the coronation, the Koh-I-Noor will stay safely locked up in the Tower of London.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
