Plans for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 are now well under way. The timetable for the day has been finalized, invitations to the event have been sent to the rich and powerful and a special “coronation concert” has been arranged. Behind the scenes, the formal coronation robes are being refurbished, re-sized or being made new and the crown jewels to be used in the ceremony are being given an extra polish. Part of these jewels, of course, are the royal crowns, which are currently being resized to fit.

Three crowns will be needed for the ceremony. The actual crowning of the king will involve the use of the solid-gold St. Edward’s crown. This weighs around 5 pounds, is valued at more than $68 million and is too heavy to be worn for long periods. It will be placed on the king’s head by the Archbishop of Canterbury and then will be replaced by the much lighter Imperial State Crown.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

