When it comes to Britain’s royalty, I would guess that, apart from the current royal family, the best known monarchs are Queen Victoria and King Henry VIII. Numerous books have been written about both their lives and several movies have been made about them, but it’s King Henry whom I want to talk about today.
He’s come down in history as one of Britain’s most famous, or, if you prefer, infamous, rulers because he was the king who broke with the Church of Rome, founded his own religion with himself as the head, had thousands of people executed just because he wanted to be rid of them, married six times and parted from two of his wives by having their heads chopped off.
His matrimonial misdemeanors alone are enough to ensure he would be remembered, yet they could have been even worse. Six wives are a lot, but it’s now been revealed that, if he hadn’t passed away at the relatively early age of 55, there could well have been another queen who was beheaded and maybe even a seventh wife.
Henry divorced his first one, Katherine of Aragon. She was a Spanish princess and that fact may well have saved her from suffering a more gruesome fate. Number two was Anne Boleyn and she wasn’t so lucky. She produced a daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth I, but couldn’t give Henry the boy he craved. He was impatient and she ended up losing her head after being found guilty of trumped-up charges of adultery, incest and witchcraft.
Next came Jane Seymour and she succeeded where her two predecessors had failed. Sixteen months after marrying Henry she presented him with the male heir he so badly wanted. Unfortunately, her success was short lived; she passed away from child bed fever two weeks after giving birth.
Henry was not a widower for long. His courtiers immediately began looking for another wife for him and just two years after Jane’s death, in February 1540, he met and married Anne of Cleves. Anne was from a royal German family and the two had never met before they married. Henry commissioned a portrait of her and the wedding was arranged on that basis but, on seeing her in the flesh, he was not impressed.
Their marriage lasted just five months before Henry demanded an annulment on the grounds of non-consummation. Anne had a reputation as a quiet, inoffensive person who was good to everyone she met; she readily agreed and the marriage was dissolved. She continued to live in England and apparently was liked and well treated by Henry and his successors. She ended up being the last of his wives to die, surviving her ex-husband by ten years.
Henry already had a replacement in mind before the annulment and he didn’t waste any time contemplating his errors. Just 19 days after parting from Anne he married Catherine Howard. He was 49 years old and she was only 17. Some marriages with big age gaps work, this one didn’t. It seems Catherine was a flirt and was promiscuous before her marriage to the king. She had enemies at court, some of whom blackmailed her and others started whispering against her. What is certain is that she wrote and received love letters from a courtier named Thomas Culpepper and may even have had an affair with him. She was arrested 15 months after marrying Henry and confessed to her pre-marital conduct. This was treason by act of parliament and, in February 1542, Catherine met her end at the Tower of London with a single blow from the headsman’s axe.
Henry waited just over a year before he took his next wife and this time he chose an older woman. Catherine Parr was 31 when they married in July of 1543 and she had been married, and widowed, twice before. She was the lucky one who survived the marriage, but it was a close thing.
Catherine was an educated woman who was staunchly protestant. She voiced her opinions on religion and politics and this tended to annoy the king, who, despite his break from the Catholic Church, was caught somewhere between the two religions. There was also the fact that she did not become pregnant. Henry had his son and heir as well as two daughters but he wanted a second son to ensure the succession. As always there were those in the court who plotted against the latest queen and, by 1546 there were strong rumors, both in England and in the royal courts of Europe, that the king was considering having her investigated for treason and heresy and that he already had a replacement in mind. Indeed, the stories were so widespread that the Holy Roman Emperor, Charles V, was informed about them in a letter from his ambassador as early as the beginning of that year.
Catherine was a smart woman, she heard what was being said and she managed to persuade Henry that her beliefs were not heresy and that she meant no treason, so the investigation wasn’t carried out at that time. Whether it might have been done later we’ll never know because Henry passed away early the next year.
So, who was this possible seventh wife that all the rumors were about? Her name was Catherine Willoughby — Henry seemed to like the name Catherine — and she was the Duchess of Suffolk. At the time when the stories were widespread, she was still in her 20s but was already a widow, her husband was Henry’s closest friend and the two had met socially many times. Her mother had been a lady-in-waiting to Katherine of Aragon, Henry’s first wife, and so he had known her since early childhood. They seemed to get on well together and obviously liked each other, so much so that they exchanged New Year’s gifts each year from 1533 onward and the king was seen visiting her soon after Jane Seymour’s death.
Catherine Willoughby’s husband didn’t pass away until 1545, by which time the king was already married to Catherine Parr. It has now been suggested that it was only the fact she had been married to his friend that stopped Henry courting Willoughby earlier. Her husband’s death might well have been the spur that made Henry contemplate having Catherine Parr arrested and charged with treason. If he’d done so, and she was executed, then he could well have married Catherine Willoughby. He changed his mind though and we will never know. Perhaps that was his biggest mistake; she later gave birth to four children, more than all his wives put together and three of them were boys, which was what Henry wanted all along.