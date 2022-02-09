This week I want to talk about something rather gruesome — a murder and subsequent executions. Not just any executions either, these were held in public in front of a crowd of thousands, including some famous names, and there were two condemned, a husband and his wife.
The spectacle took place in London, England, in the year 1849, but I would guess the story should start in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the year 1821. That was when a girl named Marie de Roux was born. She lived there until her parents died and then Marie changed her name to Maria, moved to England and took a job as a domestic servant. She must have been presentable because she managed to secure a position as a maid to a Lady Palk, the wife of a politician, in the county of Devon. She stayed there for a time and then, in 1846, she moved on to work for Lady Blantyre at Stafford House in London.
Stafford House still exists and was once described by Queen Victoria as a palace, but Marie didn’t stay there very long because, on May 27, 1846, she married Frederick Manning. She did this even though for some years she had been having an affair with a man called Patrick O’Conner. O’Conner was 20 years older than Maria and was a customs inspector, but he was a dishonest one who was involved in smuggling and money lending and he’d acquired considerable wealth.
The man she married, Manning, seems to have been a rather dubious character. He had worked on the railroads but was dismissed under suspicion of being involved in a number of robberies. It seems that Marie had been seeing both him and Patrick, and she married the first of the pair who proposed to her.
Together they moved back to Devon, where they bought a pub called the White Hart Inn. It seems their union was not an altogether happy one, however, and there are stories that Marie went to stay with Patrick on several occasions while her husband had various lady friends in the town.
This situation went on until New Years 1849. On Jan. 1, the mail coach on a train was robbed. The next day the same thieves tried to do it again, but this time they were caught and two men, Edward Nightingale and Henry Poole, were arrested. As the investigation got under way, the Mannings were brought into it because the thieves had stayed at their inn and Nightingale had used Fred Manning’s name as an alias.
Fred and Maria were cleared of any involvement, but rumors began to spread that Maria had tipped off the authorities that the robbery was going to take place to get revenge for her husband being unfaithful. The story grew, and decent people stopped going to the inn because of its criminal associations, while less-decent folk, those who might have something to hide, stayed away for fear their misdeeds would be passed on.
The business went broke and the pair had to sell the inn and move back to London. Maria became a dressmaker and they rented out rooms to try to make a living. One of their lodgers was a medical student and he later recalled a drunken Fred Manning asking him a series of dubious questions such as the effect of various drugs on people, could drugged people sign checks and what happens when someone is shot by an airgun. Worried by Fred’s motives, the student moved out of the house.
While this was going on, Maria had become quite blatant about her affair with Patrick O’Conner, and Fred was making it plain he didn’t like the situation.
On Aug. 10, 1849, O’Connor did not turn up at his office at London docks. He was absent the next day, too, and his cousin went around to his home. There he met two of the missing man’s friends who told him that Patrick had said he’d been invited to dinner by Maria. They questioned Patrick’s landlady and she said she’d seen Maria at the house on the two previous evenings but hadn’t seen Patrick on either occasion. Suspicious, the cousin went to the police and they went to see the Mannings. When questioned, Maria told them that Patrick had not turned up for the dinner and that she had gone to his house to see why he hadn’t come and to ask if he was sick.
Patrick’s cousin was not happy about the story and he searched the missing man’s apartment. There was nothing to be found other than the fact that the money, bonds and securities that he knew Patrick owned were missing. The next day he learned that Maria had been seen leaving her house carrying luggage. Again he went to the police, who put the house under surveillance, but the only person they saw was a man who told them that Fred Manning had sold him the house’s contents and he’d come to collect them.
A search was carried out and the garden was dug up, but nothing was found until they noticed the stone tiles on the kitchen floor had been freshly laid. They took them up and started to dig. It didn’t take long before they found Patrick’s body. He was naked, laid in a bed of quicklime and he’d been shot in the back of the head at close range, although that hadn’t killed him; he’d died after several blows to the head.
The newspapers took up the story and blamed the adulterous Maria for the murder, painting Fred as the weak-willed husband who’d gone along with it. Maria had fled to Scotland, but she’d left a trail that was easy to follow, including abandoning a box of bloodstained clothing at a railroad station. She was arrested after trying to cash in some of Patrick’s bonds. Fred was a little smarter; he managed to elude the authorities for nearly three weeks and was only caught after someone recognized him on a ferry. He was arrested on the island of Jersey at the end of August.
He immediately tried to blame Maria while she maintained silence. They were charged together, despite Maria’s lawyers trying to get her a separate trial, and the result was inevitable — it only took the jury 45 minutes to find them both guilty. Maria appealed, but it was dismissed.
On the day of their execution, Maria, wearing a black satin dress, tried to cheat the hangman by committing suicide, but the attempt was foiled and, together with Fred she was led up to the roof of Horsemonger Lane Jail where the pair were hanged in front of a singing, jeering crowd estimated at over 30,000 people. Among them were the authors Herman Melville and Charles Dickens.
Dickens didn’t object to the hangings, but wrote to the newspapers to say that the spectacle was “a sight so inconceivably awful as the wickedness and levity of the immense crowd collected at that execution this morning could be imagined by no man.” He later began to campaign against public executions and they were abolished in 1868.
Maria’s legacy was that the clothes she wore for her execution led to a noticeable fall in popularity of black satin dresses.