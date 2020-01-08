From Monday to Friday each week, my days always start with exactly the same routine. I always get up at 5 o’clock. Only half awake, I make my way to the bathroom where a nice hot shower brings me fully to life. Shaved and dressed, I go downstairs, being careful to avoid the cat, who seems to think it’s a great game to try to trip me.
Next comes the most important part of my morning routine: I put one and a half scoops of coffee beans into the grinder, grind them small and then put them into the pot and press the button. Coffee is what gets me going in the morning and today, as the beautiful aroma wafted across the kitchen and I waited impatiently for it to brew, my mind pondered the question of who first invented this wonderful nectar.
When you think about it, it’s a good question. I mean, why would anyone think of picking a fruit that looks rather like a cherry, extracting the seeds and drying them before roasting and grinding them and then adding hot water? It’s a complicated business and must have taken a lot of thought and experimentation to perfect — so, being the curious type, I spent the next half hour looking for the answer.
Coffee comes from the coffea arabica plant that first grew wild in the highlands of Ethiopia. The Oromo people, who were native to the area, were hunters and they spent long days looking for prey. It’s thought that they were the first to discover that chewing the “beans” staved off hunger and provided them with extra energy for the hunt.
There are no records of when this first started, but there are several different stories concerning how men discovered how to brew coffee. One tells of an Ethiopian goat herder back in the 9th century who noticed how energetic his animals were after eating the berries from one type of bush. He is said to have tried them himself, found they had the same effect on him and so he took them to a nearby monastery. Here, the monks didn’t believe him and threw the beans into the fire.
The smell of the roasting beans were so enticing the monks raked them out of the ashes, crushed them and then washed them in hot water, thus creating the first cup of coffee.
It’s a good tale, but it didn’t appear in writing until the year 1671 and by that time, coffee was already well established. The first real records are of the Sufi people, who lived in what is now Yemen. They were close neighbors of the Ethiopian hunters and have legends of how their traders came in contact with the magic beans. We can’t be sure if any, or all, of them are true, but what is known is that by the 15th century, drinking coffee was an essential part of their religious rites, which sometimes lasted through the night.
Other people tried the new drink and gradually its fame spread, first to Mecca in the year 1414, and then to Medina. By 1500 it had reached the Mameluke Sultanate of Egypt and was spreading to Syria to the northeast before reaching Baghdad, Damascus and Constantinople in 1554.
Cairo seemed to have the first coffee houses and the bean’s use became so widespread that drinking it was actually banned in 1532. It was too late though, the Middle-Eastern world had got the taste for it.
Legend has it that the brew first came to Europe on the island of Malta where the Knights of St. John kept Muslim slaves. The captives brought their taste for coffee with them and, enticed by the aroma, the local people started drinking it around 1565. It soon spread, a German doctor, Leonard Rauwolf, wrote about it after a visit to Italy in 1573. He called it “chaube” and within 20 years the Venetian Republic was importing it to sell to the wealthy classes in Europe.
Venice can lay claim to having the first coffee house in Europe sometime in the 1630s, but the idea rapidly spread and the first in England appeared in the university city of Oxford in 1651. It was opened by a man named Pasqua Rosee, the servant of a man who traded in Turkish goods. Just a year later, he opened another in St. Michael’s Alley, Cornhill, London. The Oxford coffee house did well and, in 1654, another one opened in the city. It was called the Queen’s Lane Coffee House and not only is it still in existence and still serving coffee, but it also claims to be the oldest coffee house in Europe.
Within 25 years, there were more than 3,000 coffee houses in Britain and many of them, especially those in London, became places where people could meet, discuss business, politics and read the London Gazette, which contained all government news and announcements. One of them, Jonathan’s, began listing share and commodity prices and this later became the London Stock Exchange, while Lloyd’s Coffee House attracted merchants and underwriters and developed into Lloyds of London Insurance company.
The increase in demand obviously meant enterprising people saw a business opportunity. In 1720, Gabriel de Clieu took coffee plants to the island of Martinique in the Caribbean. The plants flourished and soon spread to other islands and the Central American mainland. The trees were also taken to the island Réunion, in the Indian Ocean. They were just as successful there, but produced smaller beans, which were later exported to Brazil. From there, they were sent to Kenya and Tanzania, just a few hundred miles from where the secret brew started.
Tea was the popular drink in colonial America but, after the Stamp Act and the Boston Tea Party, many Americans switched to coffee. They never went back and since then, the industry has grown astronomically. Coffee is the major crop in much of Latin and South America, but it is also grown in many places all around the world. It was introduced into India as early as 1670 and to Japan, Korea and Indonesia as well as other places a little later. It’s just as well it’s so widespread, more than two billion cups of the delicious brew are drunk every day and, even in places such as China, it is beginning to replace tea as the favored drink.
That’s fine — as long as I can get my two cups, black and unsweetened, every morning I’m happy to share the nectar with my fellow beings, no matter who or where they are. I’m sure they’ll enjoy it, but I wonder if any of them will realize they may owe their morning brew to an ancient Ethiopian goat herder who got curious?