Plougastel-Daoulas is a small town with a little over 13,000 inhabitants that is situated on the Brittany coast of northwest France. I actually drove through it without stopping many years ago when I was touring this part of the country. At that time, it was known for the area’s production of strawberries but, a few years earlier, back in 1979, people walking on a nearby beach that is only accessible at low tide noticed a rock at the base of a cliff that had been exposed by the receding waves.
The rock, consisting of gray-colored granite, stood out of the beach about the height of the average person. There are other rocks nearby — some bigger, some smaller — but this one was different because someone had taken the time to carve an inscription into its surface.
There are some 20 lines of text and, in part, the words were, “ROC AR B... DRE AR GRIO SE EVELOH AR VIRIONES BAOAVEL... R I OBBIIE: BRISBVILAR... FROIK...AL” Many of the letters were capitalized, some were inverted or backwards, as if the carver wasn’t particularly literate, and others appeared to be Welsh and possibly of Scandinavian origin.
The text was definitely not modern French and it was interspersed with drawings of an old sailboat on the sea and a heart that was mounted by a cross. In addition to this there were two dates that were discernable, they were 1786 and 1787.
The dates were a few years before the French Revolution occurred and some people suggested the language used was ancient Breton, a Celtic tongue spoken in Brittany in medieval times, or even Basque, which is spoken further south, between France and Spain, but no one could translate the carvings.
The local people were intrigued by the discovery, and the town council consulted many historians and archeologists concerning the meaning of the inscription, but no one was able to come up with a viable translation. What they did discover was that, during the years in question, the French military were working in the area building artillery batteries and refurbishing a local fort called Corbeau Fort that was designed to protect that portion of the coast.
For years many people tried to interpret the carvings, but none were successful apart from being able to agree on one phrase that was clearly written in Breton and seemed to mean, “Through these words you will see the truth.” It didn’t help much and the remaining marks seemed to be in a different language.
Finally, some 40 years after the rock’s discovery, the town of Plougastel-Daoulas decided that they had waited long enough and so it was suggested that they stage a competition that was open to the whole world. Launched in the spring of 2019, they called it “The Champollion Mystery at Plougastel-Daoulas,” naming it after Jean Francois Champollion. He was the man who finally translated the inscription on the famous Rosetta stone that was found by Napoleon’s forces in Egypt in the year 1799.
The competition offered a prize of 2,000 Euros, about $2,250, to anyone in the world who could translate the inscription. A total of sixty-one suggestions covering 1,500 pages were received over the following year. They were mainly from France, but there were also entries from Belgium, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and as far away as Thailand.
Two of these suggestions stood out. Although they had some differences, the basic message in both was the same. The first came from Noel Rene Toudic, a noted expert in Celtic languages. He said the inscription was written by a man named Gregoire Haloteau who was a soldier, and that it was a memorial to another man named Serge Le Bris. Toudic’s translation was “Serge died when, with no skill at rowing, his boat was tipped over by the wind.” He went on to say the carving was dated May 8, 1786.
The second, similar, translation was by two men, Roger Faligot, who was a writer, and Alain Robet, a comic artist. Their translation is somewhat darker. They mention the same names but their version of Serge Le Bris’ death says, “He was the incarnation of courage and zest for life, somewhere on the island he was struck and he is dead.”
The competition organizers decided that both translations were close enough and the prize money was split between the men who provided them.
The two translations agree on the names of the man who carved it and of the man who died, but they differ in the manner of his death. Did he drown in a boating accident or was he murdered? We may never know, but perhaps all may yet be revealed. Around 20% of the inscription remains un-translated and local officials are researching historical records to see whether they can find any information on the soldier, Gregoire Haloteau and the man he wrote about, Serge Le Bris. In the meantime, the boulder stays imbedded in the beach while work is carried out to give better access to it.
The Champollion Mystery at Plougastel-Daoulas competition provided some answers to who took the time to carve the words into the boulder and helped to solve a decades old mystery. Perhaps the idea of a competition should be taken up by other places where mysterious inscriptions have been found.
There is the Los Lunas Decalogue Stone in New Mexico, discovered in 1933. It is inscribed in what appears to be Hebrew and is thought by many to be a fake. If that doesn’t excite you then you could always look to Berkeley, Massachusetts, where the Dighton Rock now sits in its own museum. This is a boulder weighing some 40 tons that was originally located in the Taunton river. It is covered in carved lines, drawings and allegedly writing and we know it is at least 400 years old as it was first written about in the year 1630. There have been many suggestions concerning who carved it, ranging from ancient Native Americans through Vikings to Portuguese explorers, but no one has been able to decipher its meaning.
If Massachusetts doesn’t excite you, then maybe you’d prefer to call in to North Carolina, where you will find the Judaculla boulder in the western part of the state. This is a soapstone boulder that is covered in lines and drawings that have been dated back to between 700 and 1,400 years ago.
You don’t have to go that far if you are interested in ancient rock carvings. There are carvings in a cliff at Lynco, which is near West Virginia’s own city of Oceana in Wyoming County. Some say these are of European origin, but the majority of scientists disagree. If you see them, then let me know what you think.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
