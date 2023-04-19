The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Plougastel-Daoulas is a small town with a little over 13,000 inhabitants that is situated on the Brittany coast of northwest France. I actually drove through it without stopping many years ago when I was touring this part of the country. At that time, it was known for the area’s production of strawberries but, a few years earlier, back in 1979, people walking on a nearby beach that is only accessible at low tide noticed a rock at the base of a cliff that had been exposed by the receding waves.

The rock, consisting of gray-colored granite, stood out of the beach about the height of the average person. There are other rocks nearby — some bigger, some smaller — but this one was different because someone had taken the time to carve an inscription into its surface.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

