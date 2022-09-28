The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

I guess there probably isn’t anyone out there who hasn’t heard of Brazil. It’s the largest country in south and central America and the fifth-largest country in the world. Covering 3,300,000 square miles, it is home to the Amazon rain forest and 214 million people. Famed for stunning beaches, Rio’s carnival and the 100-foot-high statue of Christ the Redeemer, coffee and many other things, Brazil was first discovered by Europeans when Pedro Alvares Cabal landed there and claimed it for the Empire of Portugal in the year 1500.

Its first official name was Terra de Santa Cruz — Land of the Holy Cross — but initially, its major export was the wood from a tree that grew prolifically along the coast and gave a deep red dye. The color is described as “red like an ember” and the word for this in Portuguese is “brazil,” hence the tree was called pau-brazil or brazilwood. Traders, exporters and sailors tended to call the country the land of brazil instead of the official title, and gradually the name came into general use and stuck.

Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.

