I guess there probably isn’t anyone out there who hasn’t heard of Brazil. It’s the largest country in south and central America and the fifth-largest country in the world. Covering 3,300,000 square miles, it is home to the Amazon rain forest and 214 million people. Famed for stunning beaches, Rio’s carnival and the 100-foot-high statue of Christ the Redeemer, coffee and many other things, Brazil was first discovered by Europeans when Pedro Alvares Cabal landed there and claimed it for the Empire of Portugal in the year 1500.
Its first official name was Terra de Santa Cruz — Land of the Holy Cross — but initially, its major export was the wood from a tree that grew prolifically along the coast and gave a deep red dye. The color is described as “red like an ember” and the word for this in Portuguese is “brazil,” hence the tree was called pau-brazil or brazilwood. Traders, exporters and sailors tended to call the country the land of brazil instead of the official title, and gradually the name came into general use and stuck.
As I said above, Brazil was discovered by the Portuguese in 1500, but a very similar name appeared on maps long before that. It was an island that has much in common with the legendary Atlantis and its name was Hy-Brasil. This name seems to have originated in Irish folklore and may mean “the descendants of Breasal,” who was the legendary High King of the World in Celtic myth.
The folk tales say that the island was in the Atlantic Ocean, out to the west of Ireland, and that it was so shrouded in mist and fog that it was impossible to find except for one day every seven years when it became visible, but was still impossible to reach. There were stories that the island was once the home of a very advanced civilization and visitors to it were said to have brought back tales of a land of plenty with gold-roofed buildings, fat livestock and happy citizens.
So, Hy-Brasil was a legend, yet it appeared in a map dated 1325 that was drawn by a noted Genoese cartographer, Angelino Dulcert. Just over a hundred years later, Venetian chart maker Andrea Bianco drew it on his map and named it Insula de Brasil. It also appears in two separate places as Illa de Brasil on a Catalan map fifty years after Bianco’s map. One was west of Ireland and the other to the south of Greenland.
The island continued to appear on other charts in the following centuries and, although no one seems to have visited the place, it was continually shown as being circular with a big river valley or ocean inlet that ran east-west across the center. People in medieval times believed the charts that were available, and it is said that at least two expeditions were mounted from the port of Bristol in southwest England to search for it in 1480 and 1481. A letter says that in 1497, John Cabot, who was the first to explore the coast of North America, saw land there that Bristol sailors had found years before.
Did Angelino Dulcert hear of the legend and draw the island where he thought it might be? After that, did later cartographers assume his map was accurate and take it as a basis for their own, just repeating his error? Did sailors then confuse other landfalls with the legendary island? We will never know, I guess. Hy-Brasil tended to be shown on charts as late as the mid-19th century, but was left off after that as no one could verify its existence.
Despite this, there are stories of people visiting it and returning. Saint Brendan, the 6th century Irish monk who was reputed to have reached what was to became America before both Leif Erikson and Christopher Columbus, is said to have been there and so is Saint Barrind.
Nearly a thousand years later, it is said a man named Captain John Nisbet of Killybegs was on a voyage from France to Ireland. The story goes that he was sailing to the west of Ireland in an area he knew well when the ship he commanded became becalmed in thick fog. Later the fog lifted and Nisbet found his vessel was close to rocks on the shore of an island. He anchored and, with three companions, had himself rowed ashore.
John Nisbet is reputed to have spent a full day on the island before returning to his ship and continuing his voyage. On reaching port, they were said to have had gold and silver that had been given to them by an old man who lived on the island. Nisbet is supposed to have told people that, in addition to the old man, there was also a magician who lived in a castle and many big, black rabbits on the island. Supposedly, on hearing this tale a second ship, this one captained by Alexander Johnson, retraced Nisbet’s course and it, too, found the island, confirming his story on its return to port. Although these tales may seem to confirm the existence of Hy-Brasil, it is thought they may in fact have been conjured by the imagination of Richard Head, a famous 17th century Irish author.
The last time Hy-Brasil was reported as being sighted was in 1872. On that occasion, Thomas Johnson Westropp, another Irish author, archeologist, antiquarian and collector of Irish folklore took his mother and several friends out in a boat and they saw, then lost the island.
So, are the stories of Hy-Brasil just a mish-mash of Irish folklore, legend, mistaken map-makers and story teller’s imaginations or did it actually exist? With current technology we can be very sure that there is no island matching the description of Hy-Brasil off the coast of Ireland today. There is nothing out there but ocean — and yet some of that ocean is not as deep as other parts. There is a shallower area of the Atlantic about 120 miles west of Ireland called Porcupine Bank. Here, evidence has been found that it may once have at least been close to the water’s surface if not above it and may have been submerged around 1,500 years ago. Perhaps future exploration can tell us more. In the meantime Hy-Brasil is not as famous as the lost continent of Atlantis, but could they have actually been the same place?
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.