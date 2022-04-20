This past weekend, Christian societies all over the world have been celebrating the festival of Easter. As you will no doubt know, this event commemorates the resurrection of Jesus three days after his crucifixion. It is the culmination of Holy Week, which began on Palm Sunday and included Maundy Thursday and Good Friday before ending on Easter Sunday.
Easter is what is called a “moveable feast,” meaning that it is not held on any fixed date like other festivals such as Christmas. Instead, its date varies from year to year. The date is based on the phases of the moon together with the spring equinox, and it is usually held on the first Sunday after the full moon that occurs on or after March 21.
The festival is celebrated in various ways in different parts of the world, and in many places it is common for extra church services to be held, including dawn services and midnight vigils. Here in the USA it is not a federal holiday, but in Britain, both Good Friday and the following Monday, called Easter Monday there, are national holidays.
Another British custom for Easter is something called “clipping the church.” This is an ancient tradition that is no longer widely practiced but can still be seen in some parishes. The word “clipping” stems from the Saxon word for embracing or clasping. It involves congregations forming a circle holding hands around the outside of the church while prayers are said and hymns are sung.
In Eastern Europe, it is common for communal dances to be held, while Easter parades are the trend in many countries. Additionally, several countries have traditional Easter foods for the festival. Britain has the hot cross bun — a sweet, spiced bun marked with a cross on the top that is eaten on Good Friday to mark the end of Lent. It is thought that in England this tradition goes back at least to the year 1361, when Brother Thomas Rodcliffe — a monk of St Alban’s Abbey — distributed similar buns to the poor. This may not be the earliest incarnation of the idea, though; the Greeks are said to have eaten cakes marked with a cross as early as the 6th century.
Looking at more familiar things, in many places around the world two traditions that are normally associated with Easter are the Easter Bunny and Easter eggs.
It seems that the Easter Bunny actually started off as the Easter Hare and was first found among German Lutherans. The earliest written mention of him comes from a document called “About Easter Eggs,” written in 1682 by a man called Georg Franck von Franckenau. In that incarnation, the hare was said to be the entity who judged children to see if they had been good or were disobedient in the run up to Easter. This is similar to the Santa Claus tradition of the naughty or nice list, and the Easter Hare was also thought to carry a basket containing brightly colored eggs, candy and small toys to be given to those children judged to have been good.
You may be wondering why they chose the hare or rabbit as the bringer of Easter goodies. It seems that in ancient times, the hare was regarded as being a companion of the Greek goddess Aphrodite and the Norse goddess Freya, and so it was incorporated into the pagan festivals to celebrate the coming of spring. The early church also seems to have had a belief that hares were hermaphrodites, and consequently they associated the animal with the Virgin Mary. For this reason, the hare is depicted in many early illustrated manuscripts and in religious paintings.
There is also a theory that the animal may have been the sacred animal of Eostre, the Saxon goddess of spring and of the dawn. This idea has now been largely dropped as there is no evidence that the goddess was associated with any animal, although the name Eostre may be where we get the word Easter from, with the festival being called Pascha in other parts of the world. As rabbits are much more often seen than hares, it was a logical step that over time the Easter Hare became the Easter Bunny.
So what about eggs? What have they got to do with a festival to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus? Well, eggs were regarded as a symbol of fertility in ancient times and were used to signify rebirth in Christianity as much as 2,000 years ago. It seems they may have come into the early Christian church from Persia, where they were used in spring festivals. They may also have become especially associated with Easter in Europe as eating them was forbidden during Lent and so, at the end of the fasting period, people were left with a lot of them that needed to be consumed. It is said that in medieval times, children would beg for eggs before Lent began and were rewarded with them after it ended.
The art of decorating eggs is even more ancient, with engraved and colored ostrich eggs being found in South Africa that are more than 60,000 years old. In both Britain and the USA, we tend to use bright colors but in those countries that follow the Eastern Orthodox Church they are usually colored red, the color of blood, in recognition of the sacrifice Christ made. An exception is the Ukraine — a country that is constantly in the news these days — there they have a tradition of the pysanky eggs. Where we tend to use solid colors for our eggs these pysanky eggs are highly decorated with numerous colors and very intricate geometric designs.
The tradition of using hen’s eggs for Easter has fallen off to a large extent these days, being replaced by chocolate or candy filled plastic eggs. Britain tends to go in for much larger chocolate eggs, some being as big a footballs and, as one who was born and brought up just two miles from the Cadbury chocolate factory in Bourneville, England, I have fond memories of the four-day Easter weekends filled with the creamy milk chocolate of my youth.