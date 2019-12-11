Way back in June of 2016, I talked to you about the fact that the people of Britain had voted in a referendum and had decided they wanted to leave the European Union. The result was unexpected; most forecasters, including the British government, thought there would be a clear majority in favor of staying. They were all wrong and, within a month of the result, the Prime Minister, David Cameron, resigned.
He was succeeded by Theresa May and it was she who started the negotiations with the leaders of the Union to affect Britain’s exit, which came to be known as “Brexit.”
Leaving a federation of nations with a common set of laws is not an easy task. The process was supposed to take two years, but there were stumbling blocks. The Union wanted Britain to pay a huge fee, Britain wanted to pay a lot less. There was the fate of Europeans living and working in Britain and what was to happen to British people in Europe to decide, as well as trade agreements, customs dues and how the single land border between Britain and Ireland was to be handled.
Negotiations dragged on, Britain was supposed to leave in January of this year but the government asked for, and was granted, extensions. Mrs. May took her proposals to parliament in the middle of January, but the members of the House of Commons rejected them, defeating the motion by more than 230 votes, the biggest defeat for a sitting British government in history.
In February, she tried again and was once more roundly defeated. She went back to the European Union and managed to squeeze some concessions out of them but, when she took these back to parliament the members again voted to reject the deal.
She tried again and, on the 29th of March was defeated for a fourth time. As far as she was concerned that was enough. She’d done her best but having survived two votes of “no confidence” and having her Brexit proposals continuously rejected, she, too, resigned.
Britain’s system is different to ours. The Prime Minister isn’t elected by the people but is the leader of the party with a majority in parliament. Mrs. May was succeeded by Boris Johnson, without the need for an election, and he took over the Brexit negotiations.
Johnson had a different approach to that adopted by Theresa May. In his first speech to parliament, he said he would try to negotiate with Europe but, if he could not get them to agree to his terms, Britain would leave the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal.
He couldn’t get the agreement he wanted and, at the end of August, he took the extraordinary step of asking Queen Elizabeth to prorogue parliament. That is a system in British law where the monarch suspends parliament for a set period of time. Johnson asked for the suspension to last until Oct. 14 in an effort to avoid a vote against his no-deal Brexit proposal.
The Queen did as he asked, but the move was immediately challenged in the courts by various groups, including members of Johnson’s own party. The challenge was successful, the Supreme Court ruled the proroguing to be illegal, parliament met and immediately set about blocking the no-deal proposal.
It looked as though Johnson would be going through the same series of proposals and rejections as his predecessor, but instead he decided that, if parliament would not support him, he would let the people decide on the future of Brexit. He proposed that parliament be dissolved and a general election be held. The first attempt was blocked but, at the end of October, the proposal was agreed and, on Nov. 6, the election campaign started.
Here, in America, elections are long, drawn-out affairs. Campaigning for the November 2020 election has been going on for some considerable time. In Britain things are very different. There are usually six weeks between the dissolution of parliament and the sitting of the next one. In this case, there are just five weeks and, if you are reading this on Thursday, Dec. 12, then that is the day when the British people go out to vote.
Normally general elections are held every five years on the first Thursday in May but, because of the Brexit chaos, this one is special. It’s the first December election for nearly 100 years, all 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs, including Boris Johnson’s own constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
Candidates for election had just one week to declare they wished to stand and to pay a deposit equivalent to around $650. If they don’t get 5% of the vote the deposit is forfeited; otherwise, win or lose, it is returned.
Unlike our two-party system, there are several political parties in this election. Boris Johnson leads the Conservative party, while the main opposition is the Labor party — but there is also a Liberal Democrat party, a Scottish Nationalist party and Plaid Cymru, the Welsh Nationalist party as well as the Green party, several smaller parties and a number of independent candidates.
Who will win? There are TV debates and public rallies, but no primaries. At the time I’m writing this all the opinion polls are predicting a victory for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives and a no deal Brexit — but the same polls predicted that the original referendum would result in a vote not to leave the European Union.
To my mind the result of this election is going to be anybody’s guess. Will those who want to stay in the EU vote against the government? Will any of the parties have a majority in parliament? If they don’t, then could there be a second referendum to decide whether to leave Europe or not? If so, will the result be different? Many factors can affect the vote. There may be last-minute revelations or policy declarations by the parties. If the weather is cold and wet, will there be a low turnout of voters? Would this affect the result?
At the time I’m writing this, there are still six days to go and there are so many factors that could change things. I don’t get to vote as I now live here but I confess I’m curious to see whether this election will finally bring an end to the ongoing Brexit saga.