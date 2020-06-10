Britain is known throughout the world for its love of pomp and ceremony. It’s only a small country, but it has a history that goes back a long way. Over the centuries it has come to adopt many traditions and its people seem to relish the pageantry that goes with them.
This was never more obvious than on one day, 67 years ago this month, when the then Princess Elizabeth was crowned as Queen Elizabeth the Second.
Elizabeth, the 25-year-old, eldest daughter of King George VI, was on an official royal tour in Africa when, on Feb. 6, 1952, her father died unexpectedly in his sleep. According to British tradition, there is no break in the royal line — the moment after King George took his last breath, Elizabeth was deemed to be the new queen, but tradition also demanded that a lavish ritual be held to celebrate her accession to the throne.
It took 16 months for that ceremony to be held. The delay was partly so that the arrangements could be made, but also because there is also a tradition that a substantial period of time should elapse for mourning between the passing of one monarch and the crowning of his or her successor.
The ceremony finally took place on a rainy day in June of 1953 and was held in Westminster Abbey, which is in the heart of London. It is the same place where, almost 900 years previously, King William I was crowned king and where 38 other British monarchs, including six queens, had been crowned in the intervening period.
As is usual, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the senior clergyman in the Anglican Church, conducted the service, which took over three hours. Basically it was very similar to the ceremony that had been conducted in the town of Bath to crown the Anglo-Saxon King Edgar almost exactly a thousand years previously.
It began with a lengthy religious service during which the new queen swore an oath to “govern each of her countries according to their respective laws and customs, to mete out law and justice with mercy, to uphold Protestantism in the United Kingdom, to protect the Church of England and to preserve its bishops and clergy.” She used the words “each of my countries” because she was not just crowned Queen of the United Kingdom, but also became Queen of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and what is now called Sri Lanka, too.
After the oath the choir sang the hymn “Zadok the Priest” by Handel, which has been sung at every coronation since 1727, while the archbishop anointed the queen’s forehead with holy oil. This part of the ceremony was not filmed out of respect, but it has been revealed that the oil used is kept in a small bottle in the abbey and it is based on a recipe from the 17th century that contains a mixture of olive and sesame seed oil that is perfumed with oil of roses, orange flowers, jasmine, musk, civet and ambergris.
Elizabeth then sat in Saint Edward’s chair, which was made in the year 1300 for the coronation of King Edward I and which has been used in every coronation since that time. Here, she received the coronation regalia, much of which is symbolic. The new monarch first receives the Sword of State, which he or she then places on the altar before the golden spurs are presented and then placed with the sword.
The Coronation Ring, nicknamed the “Wedding Ring of England” is put on the fourth finger of the sovereign’s right hand and then he or she is presented with the orb, a ball made of gold that is surrounded by a band of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires and pearls with a large amethyst on top. This is followed by the scepter — a rod, three feet long that is also studded with precious stones, including the largest clear cut diamond in the world.
Next comes the crown. It’s called St. Edward’s crown, weighs nearly five pounds and is made from solid gold. Back in 1953, at the moment it touched Queen Elizabeth’s head, a 21-gun salute was fired from the nearby Tower of London and the queen moved to the royal throne. Here she received the homage of the clergy followed by the lords and barons, who swore fealty to her. When that was done she, together with the Duke of Edinburgh, rode in a carriage back to Buckingham Palace, taking a circuitous route through London so that as many of her subjects as possible could see her.
The ceremony was witnessed in the abbey by 8,251 guests, representing 129 nations and territories from around the world. For one or two of them it was not the first time they had seen such a spectacle. For example, 81-year-old Princess Marie Louise of Schleswig-Holstein, a granddaughter of Queen Victoria, had also been present at the coronations of the three previous kings of Great Britain.
In addition to those who attended the ceremony in the abbey, many thousands more lined the route from Buckingham Palace and, at the new queen’s insistence, the ceremony was broadcast live by BBC television. It was the first time such a broadcast had been made and it is estimated that 27 million people in Britain, out of a total population of only 36 million, watched the ceremony. Film was also flown across the Atlantic and around the world to Australia and New Zealand and, in all, it is thought that around 277 million people world-wide saw the coronation.
In addition to the television the rest of the media were there in force. Some two thousand reporters were at the abbey, on the route of the procession or at the palace, together with about five hundred photographers from 92 different nations. Among them was a young reporter working for the Washington Times-Herald. Her name was Jacqueline Bouvier and later she would be on the receiving end of the media attention as the First Lady of the United States and the wife of President John F. Kennedy.
Queen Elizabeth is still with us, of course. Her reign is the longest in British history and hopefully will continue for many years to come. One day, though, she will pass away as we all do and Britain will hold another coronation. One wonders whether it will be as lavish as that held on a wet day in June of 1953.