Statistics show us that the city of London attracts around 20 million visitors each year. That figure is projected to be even higher in 2023 due to the number people arriving to see the recent coronation of King Charles III. Most of the tourists who visit Britain’s capital come to see the many historic sights that can be found in this ancient city. They usually visit the many royal palaces, parliament, Big Ben, the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey, among many other places of interest.
The Abbey, properly called the Collegiate Church of Saint Peter at Westminster, is of course the place where 40 kings and queens have been crowned over almost 1,000 years. This tradition started with King William I in the year 1066 and, because of this, and the many famous people who are buried there, it attracts a good proportion of London’s tourists each year. What few of these visitors realize is that, just 10 miles southwest of the abbey, there is another site that could be equally famous for being the site that saw several earlier coronations.
Today, the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames is a suburb of Greater London, but it once was a town in its own right and it has a history that goes back at least 1,200 years. The earliest written mention of Kingston is from the year 838 and at that time it was called “Cyninges tun.” That name is from Old English with “tun” meaning a settlement. The same name can still be seen in many British place names such as “Wolverhampton” and “Northampton”. “Cyninge” simply means King and so, even at that early date, Kingston was already known as a King’s settlement. The first record we have states that Egbert, who was king of the ancient Saxon kingdom of Wessex, met there with Ceolnoth, the man who was Archbishop of Canterbury. The meeting on the banks of the River Thames was held so that the Archbishop could cede control of some of the church’s ministers to the king in exchange for his guarantee that he would provide protection against raids by marauding Vikings.
At that time, Kingston sat on the border between the separate Saxon kingdoms of Wessex and Mercia. These kingdoms were united under one ruler in 925. That ruler was King Athelstan, who was the grandson of King Alfred the Great. He was also the leader who, two years later, defeated the Danes in York and thus became the first true king of all England.
What has this to do with Kingston you may wonder? According to the Anglo-Saxon Chronical, a collection of manuscripts that were started in the late 800s, which describe the history of the Anglo-Saxons, King Athelstan was crowned in the town in the year 925.
Westminster Abbey didn’t exist at that time, although there may have been a company of monks where it now stands, but the building wasn’t started until more than a hundred years later. King Athelstan’s coronation is said to have been celebrated in a chapel that was dedicated to Saint Mary. That chapel was still standing until the early 18th century before it finally fell down.
The site where the chapel once stood is thought to be where the current All Saints Church stands today. Inside the church, there is a replica of the crown that was placed on Athelstan’s head on Sept. 4, 925. The replica was made from a drawing that was done when Athelstan, the first king of all England, was crowned. Athelstan wasn’t the only king whose coronation was held in the town, King Æthelred, known as “the Unready,” was also crowned there in 978. In addition, it is said that these two were not the only monarchs who chose Kingston for their coronation, there is some evidence to say that at least five more kings chose the town, one earlier than Athelstan, and the others later. Edward the Elder was alleged to have been crowned there in the year 902 as was Edmund I in 939, Eadred, 946, Eadwig, 956, Edgar the Peaceful in about 960 and finally Edward the Martyr in 975.
After the chapel fell down in 1730, the townspeople dug through the rubble and retrieved a large stone. Just like Scotland’s “Stone of Scone” this was thought to be the coronation stone of England on which Athelstan and his fellow kings sat to be crowned. For a time after it was retrieved the stone was used as a block to enable people to mount horses, but its importance was recognized in 1850 and it was moved to the town’s market place before later being placed in the grounds of the guildhall.
It isn’t known why English monarchs stopped using the stone for their coronations but one thing from that early ceremony that has persisted through the centuries is the order of service for Athelstan’s coronation. This was composed by Athelm, who was then the Archbishop of Canterbury, and is the order of service that has survived and has been used by British monarchs for their coronations ever since, including Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 and her son, King Charles III just this month.
Today the ancient coronation stone is proudly displayed in the town. It stands protected by a circle of blue painted railings, which have been designed to look like a crown. There are seven pillars to represent the seven kings thought to have been crowned there and their names are inscribed at the base of the stone.
As I said earlier, few of London’s millions of visitors realize the historical importance of Kingston, the city’s first Royal Borough. This is despite many of them taking the time to visit King Henry VIII’s famous Hampton Court Palace where the TV series “Bridgerton” was filmed and which is close by Kingston. Perhaps if any of you dear readers visit London in the future you may remember this article and take an hour or two to visit the site where the first King of England was crowned.
Derek Coleman is a part-time writer who is a native of England and who now lives in Hurricane, W.Va. He can be reached at tallderek@hotmail.com.
