England has been ruled by royalty in an almost unbroken line going back more than 1,100 years. It is King Alfred the Great who is credited with first conceiving the idea of uniting the English under one ruler, back in the late 9th century. Alfred was King of Wessex. His kingdom covered much of southwest England, and the rest of the country was divided up among six additional monarchs.
Alfred began the process of uniting the kingdoms but did not live long enough to see his dream come to fruition. It was not until 28 years after his death that his grandson, Athelstan, first took the title King of the English.
Since then, there have been 55 kings and queens ruling the country, or, depending on your point of view, you could say there have been 60. The reason for this is that some of their claims to sovereignty are disputed, so let’s deal with those first.
In the year 1066, King Harold ruled England, but he was killed by William of Normandy’s army at the battle of Hastings. William made himself king, but Harold had a son, who was named Edgar, and after the battle the Anglo-Saxon council named him king. He was never crowned and surrendered his claim after just a few weeks.
The second disputed monarch was the Empress Matilda. There was a period in England between the years 1135 and 1153 that was known as the “Anarchy”. King Henry I died in 1135, leaving no male heir. He named Matilda, his only daughter, as queen after him but this was disputed by her cousin, Stephen. For 18 years the two of them fought. Stephen was crowned king but later was captured by Matilda’s forces and she attempted to become queen. The people of London revolted against her, however, and she, too, was never crowned — although her son went on to succeed Stephen.
In 1215, King John was the king. He is the one who is made infamous as the bad king in the Robin Hood legends. In that year, the English barons rose up in revolt against John and, strangely, offered the English throne to Prince Louis, heir to the throne of France. Louis invaded, was welcomed in London and was named King Louis I of England. His influence spread until he controlled half of the country but then his predecessor, King John, died and the barons changed their minds and supported the claim of John’s 9-year-old son instead. There was a short war in which Louis was defeated and, in the peace treaty signed after the fighting was over, Louis was given a large sum in return for which he agreed that he’d never been the legitimate king.
The next disputed monarch is probably the saddest. Lady Jane Grey was a great niece of King Henry VIII. When Henry died, he was succeeded by his son Edward VI, but Edward was a sickly boy and he, too, died at the age of 15. Before he passed away, Edward wrote a “Devise for the Succession” in which he by-passed his half-sisters Mary and Elizabeth and proclaimed Lady Jane should succeed him as queen of England.
Jane was just 16 years old, she was a quiet, studious girl who was already married and the main reason Edward named her was to ensure a Protestant succession, because his sister Mary was devoutly Catholic. Jane didn’t ask to be queen; she was a pawn in the hands of politicians and she lasted just nine days before they turned on her, proclaimed Mary as queen and she was arrested. She was executed a few weeks later.
The last disputed monarch was also a political affair, but this time he survived. He was Phillip II, King of Spain and he married Mary Tudor, Henry VIII’s daughter. They reigned together for just over four years until Mary died and then he was largely forgotten.
That leaves the 55 monarchs who are not disputed, and they truly are a very mixed lot. The current queen, Elizabeth II is the one who holds the record for the longest reign. She has been queen for more than 69 years, having beaten the 63-year record set by her 2x-great grandmother, Queen Victoria. Elizabeth is also the oldest-living monarch. If we ignore Lady Jane Grey, then probably the king with the shortest reign was Edward V. He succeeded his father on April 9, 1483, at the tender age of 12. His uncle took him and his brother to the Tower of London “for their protection.” Seventy-eight days later both boys vanished and the uncle was proclaimed King Richard III.
In the early years of the kingdom, being the monarch meant a lot of fighting, but I can only find records of four kings who died in battle. Already mentioned is King Harold, killed in 1066. King William, the man who beat Harold, also died of wounds 20 years later. King Richard the Lionheart was killed by a crossbow in France and Richard III, the alleged homicidal uncle mentioned above, died at Bosworth and his body was recently unearthed under a parking lot in Leicester.
There are records that tell us at least two kings were murdered — three if you count 12-year-old Edward V. The other two were Edward II, who was killed in a very gruesome way involving a hot poker in April of 1284, and Henry VI, who was killed in the Tower of London, most likely by head trauma. Of course, there is another king who could be added to this list. King Charles I believed he ruled by divine right. He tried to rule without parliament and this eventually led to a series of civil wars in the 1640s. Charles lost, was captured, tried for treason and had his head cut off in 1649.
That led to the 11 years when England was declared to be a “commonwealth” and there was no official king, but it seems the British liked their monarchs and King Charles II was restored in 1660.
There are far more stories than I have space for here, but no discussion of British royalty would be complete without mention of America’s favorite king, “Mad” King George. This much-maligned monarch has gone down in history as the man who lost the American colonies, but he was much more than that. He reigned for more than 59 years, was popular with the British people and, on meeting John Adams after America gained independence said, “I was the last to consent to the separation; but the separation having been made and having become inevitable, I have always said, as I say now, that I would be the first to meet the friendship of the United States as an independent power.”