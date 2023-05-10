Two hundred and thirty-four years ago, a British plan to bring a plant from one part of the world to another led to a great feat of seamanship and an act that has gone down in history.
The year was 1789 and British plantation owners in the Caribbean were looking for a cheap food source with which to feed their slaves. It was thought that the breadfruit plant, which grew in Polynesia, would be ideal and it was decided that a Royal Navy cutter, HMS “Bounty,” would be used to transport 1,000 breadfruit plants from Tahiti.
It was a long journey that would take many weeks and, in order to keep the plants alive during that time, the Captain’s cabin was converted into a greenhouse by glazing windows and skylights, covering the deck and providing a drainage system to preserve water. This meant that the captain, Lt. William Bligh, had to use other accommodation and caused the ship’s crew, consisting of 44 Royal Navy personnel and two civilians, to be severely overcrowded.
Despite this, the ship’s sailing orders said that the outward journey was to go around the southern tip of South America. She was then to stop at Tahiti to obtain the breadfruit before continuing to sail westwards across the Indian Ocean, around the tip of Africa and on to the Caribbean, an around-the-world trip.
After many delays, the expedition finally sailed on Dec. 23, 1787. It was April 2 before they reached Cape Horn, and here the weather turned against them. For 15 days they fought gales and high winds before Bligh gave up the attempt to round the cape and turned east toward South Africa instead.
On the way there, Bligh had promoted a master’s mate, Fletcher Christian, to be acting lieutenant and, as they spent five weeks at the Cape of Good Hope refitting and reprovisioning, he lent money to the same man. Bligh wanted a happy crew but, by the time “Bounty” reached Tasmania, he’d already had one man flogged for insubordination. In addition, some of his junior officers were resentful of Christian’s promotion and the ship’s surgeon had turned out to be a drunkard.
“Bounty” called at what is now Tasmania where supplies were replenished before going on to her final destination of Tahiti. Bligh had clashed with at least two of his officers on this final leg of the outward journey and punishments for the seamen were much more common.
On arrival at Tahiti, Bligh met the local king, gave him gifts and explained that he and his ship were only there to collect breadfruit plants to take away. The Tahitians were happy with this and welcomed the visitors with open arms, in some cases quite literally.
Due to the overcrowding of the ship, Bligh designated Fletcher Christian to take a party ashore to set up a compound where the plants could be collected and nurtured.
After sailing more than 30,000 miles and being aboard “Bounty” for 10 months, the crew suddenly had very few duties to do. Finding, collecting and potting the plants took over five months and during that time many of the men mixed closely with the native girls. Eighteen of them were treated for STDs and some of them formed close relationships with the women. Christian, for example, lived with a girl he called “Isabella,” named after a girl he knew in England.
Bligh himself did not indulge in the local delights but he allowed them to continue and, as time passed, he began to get annoyed as slackness and lack of discipline spread. The drunken ship’s surgeon died in December and Bligh began to take his temper out on Fletcher Christian, who had been his close friend, chastising him publicly for the slackness of the camp. The ordinary seamen did not escape his ire either, floggings and other punishments became more frequent and, early in January, three men attempted to desert. They were caught and all were flogged.
By the end of March the breadfruit trees were ready. They were moved into the cabin on the ship and, on April 5, 1789, the anchor was raised and “Bounty” set sail on the next leg of her journey.
It’s not clear what was wrong with Lieutenant Bligh, but for the next three weeks his fits of rage became uncontrollable.
On April 22, “Bounty” reached what is now Tonga, where she stopped to replenish water supplies. Bligh sent Christian ashore with the watering party but, despite knowing the natives were unfriendly, insisted that he did not carry arms. The shore party were harassed and threatened and returned to the ship without collecting the water. Bligh publicly called Christian a “damned cowardly rascal” and his temper became worse when it was revealed that several small items had been stolen by the natives. A few days later Bligh accused Christian of stealing coconuts from his supply. Christian denied this and, as a punishment, Bligh stopped the crew’s rum and reduced their food to half rations.
By this time, Christian had put up with enough. He thought about deserting, but others persuaded him that instead he should seize the ship and dispose of Bligh. Early on April 28, Christian and his followers took control of the upper deck, seized muskets and made Bligh a prisoner. There was a lot of confusion with men shouting and cursing, and Christian decided to cast Bligh adrift in the ship’s launch. Mutiny was a serious offense punishable by hanging and at least half of the ship’s company wanted no part of it.
Only 18 were allowed to go in the launch; however, the rest, including some who were still loyal, were needed to man the ship and, with a compass, basic navigation instruments and food and water for five days the overloaded boat was cut adrift.
The two parties then enjoyed different fates. Bligh headed the launch toward a nearby island to gather further food and water. Here the natives proved hostile, one of Bligh’s men was killed and they sailed away without gaining any rations. Bligh decided the only thing to do was to head for a Dutch settlement at Kupang in Indonesia. It was a journey of 4,000 miles in an open boat and meant there was only an ounce of bread and a quarter pint of water a day for each man.
A month after being cast adrift, the boat finally beached on a small island where there was food in the shape of oysters and berries but it wasn’t until June 14 that they reached Kupang, where Bligh reported the mutiny and made plans to sail home. It was a great feat of navigation but, of the 18 men who were cast adrift with him, seven died before they could return to Britain. Bligh was court martialed on his return but was found not guilty. He continued in the navy and was involved in two further mutinies during his career. Despite, this he reached the rank of vice admiral before dying in 1817.
The mutineers were not so lucky. First they sailed back to Tahiti where Christian married his Tahitian girlfriend. He then attempted to settle on another island but was forced to return to Tahiti after trouble with the natives. Here, 16 of his men decided to stay but Christian, together with eight other mutineers, six native men and eleven women, sailed off to Pitcairn Island where they stripped “Bounty” of all they could carry and set her on fire.
The settlement on Pitcairn did not prove to be a happy one. There was conflict and by 1808 only one mutineer, several women and a number of children were still alive. There are various versions of Christian’s fate; some say he died of natural causes, others that he committed suicide or was murdered at the age of 28 in 1793. There is also a story that he returned to England, but no one knows which tale is true. His descendants still live on Pitcairn today as well as in Australia, New Zealand and here in the USA. Of the other mutineers, 14 were recaptured, four died when the ship they were on sank and ten were returned to England, where three of them were hanged.
There have been many versions of the mutiny on the Bounty. Some of the men left memoirs, there have been books, articles and at least five movies. It’s not clear where the fault for the mutiny lies. It may have been Bligh’s harsh discipline and fits of rage or it may have been the men’s reaction to five months of living in paradise after hard months at sea. I think, perhaps, it was a mixture of the two.